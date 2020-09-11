Maryland public schools release plan for return of high school sports

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Friday that it will have winter, fall and spring sports competitions beginning Feb. 1 and running through June 19.
The winter sports season will run from Feb. 1 through March 27; the fall season March 15 through May 8; and the spring season April 26 through June 19.
The “Roadmap for Return to Interscholastic Athletics and Extracurricular Activities” has been approved by the state of Maryland and was developed in consultation with all 24 local school systems, schools superintendents and the Maryland State Department of Education.
Each season will begin with a 20-day preseason and will have five weeks of interscholastic athletic competition available.
Regarding state tournaments, the MPSSAA “will look for creative ways regarding these types of events and make decisions as we get closer to the second semester," according to the plan.
With Maryland in Stage Three of coronavirus reopening, local school systems can make determinations regarding the extent of student participation based on the level of community spread and other factors identified by the local health department.
As part of the state’s Stage Three announcement, in-person activities may fully resume as long as schools comply with state or local restrictions.
“In-person conditioning, skill building sessions, sport-specific practices, intramurals, intra-school/inter-school scrimmages” may also begin immediately, the plan states.
The “80 percent rule” is still in place, which states that non-school teams coached by a high school coach — paid or volunteer — may not have more than 80 percent of its roster made up of returning players of what would constitute a starting lineup in that sport or a modified version of that sport (i.e. 7-on-7 football, 3-on-3 basketball).
According to the plan, MPSSAA is working with local school systems, facilities and health professionals regarding some sports-specific accommodations, such as additional training time for baseball and softball pitchers to prepare for a shortened season or the availability of facilities for swimming and indoor track. There could also be sport modifications for competition based on the status of COVID-19 response, according to the plan.
“The MPSSAA has been working with all 24 [local school systems], a medical advisory committee, and adjacent state high school athletic associations to guide our state’s return for extracurricular programs,” the plan states.
Brian Bassett, Senior Communication Strategist for the Howard County Public School System, said, “Now that the state has finalized their two-semester plan, we are able to align our planning for athletics to that and [will] share with families soon."
Bassett noted Howard County is still in a virtual capacity for athletics and “will align any return to our planning for in-person opportunities at schools.”
Annapolis High athletic director Pete Alvanos thinks the announcement is a “positive sign that we might actually get to have competitive high school athletics again,” but he’s wary that in today’s climate, things can change.
“For now,” he said, “we have a starting point.”
The MPSSAA on Aug. 3 postponed the fall and winter seasons because of coronavirus concerns. That decision came after the 2020 spring season was canceled on April 28.
Maryland closed public high schools on March 20 and no public high school interscholastic competitions have taken place since March 7, the second day of the state basketball tournament quarterfinals, which were postponed the day of the semifinals March 12 and later canceled.
All 24 school districts in Maryland have started the 2020-21 academic year with all instruction online.
Sixteen districts have indicated they will attempt to bring some groups of students back as early as mid-September, but eight others have said they will remain closed for the first semester, which ends in January.
This article will be updated.