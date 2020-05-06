MPSSAA honors all state basketball semifinalists in lieu of canceled tournament

Thirty-two basketball teams and their individual players who were set to compete in the state basketball tournament last month have been honored by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association as official 2020 state semifinalists. This recognition comes one week after the final cancellation of the state tournaments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The MPSSAA will list each of the 16 boys and 16 girls teams and each athlete in its record book. It will also send each team a set of commemorative roster cards and one of the official game balls.
The MPSSAA added it “would like to commend the coaches, student-athletes, and school administrators for the manner in which they conducted themselves during these unprecedented events surrounding the initial postponement and ultimate cancellation of these contests.”
Nothing except rewinding the past and undoing this entire coronavirus pandemic can replace actually getting to take on Baltimore Polytechnic in the Class 3A state semifinal for Northeast boys coach Roger O’Dea.
Northeast was set to make their first state semifinal appearance since 1983 when the game was postponed hours before tipoff March 12.
“I think they’re doing the best thing they can,” O’Dea said, “and it’s great that these kids get recognized.”
The Howard girls basketball team was set to put its undefeated record on the line against Western in a Class 4A semifinal when the tournament was postponed. Coach Scott Robinson takes solace in the fact the MPSSAA is recognizing the players’ accomplishments.
“Hopefully that will help the athletes find some closure,” he said.
Atholton boys coach Jared Albert, whose team was scheduled to face St. Charles in a Class 3A semifinal, said “it’s nice to get some good news for a change.”
“Although it is not ideal, I believe that what the MPSSAA is doing is commendable. Not only are they acknowledging each respective school for their success, they are also recognizing the accomplishments of each individual player,” he said.
“I know our players are disappointed that we could not finish out our season on the court, but we are grateful to finally have some closure and for the players to be recognized for their tremendous achievements. It was a tremendous honor coaching this team and it is a season that I will forever cherish.”
Sam Brand, coach of the Poly boys team that was aiming to win its fourth straight Class 3A state title, said he’s glad the MPSSAA still has the “young people in mind."
“It’s nice and it’ll be cool to see the award from the MPSSAA,” he said. “... I’m appreciative that they just didn’t cut it off and not communicate after this. We’re going to figure out a way to also celebrate this past year’s team over the next couple months and then move forward to next year’s mission as well.”
Here is the list of local teams that will be noted as state semifinalists in the record books:
Boys
4A – Parkville; 3A – Poly, Northeast, Atholton; 2A – New Town; 1A – Lake Clifton, Edmondson.
Girls
4A – Western, Howard; 3A – Poly; 2A – Pikesville, Forest Park; 1A – Coppin Academy.
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Brent Kennedy and Baltimore Sun reporter Glenn Graham contributed to this story.