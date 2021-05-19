Maryland public schools approve return of spring high school championships next month

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association on Wednesday approved spring state tournaments, paving the way for thousands of student-athletes to compete for state championships for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Regional playoffs will begin June 5 for track and tennis with championship meets June 17-19, while baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse postseason contests will kick off June 7 with championship events either June 18 or 19.
The MPSSAA has not held any regional or state playoff competition since the boys and girls basketball tournament was postponed March 12, 2020 and eventually canceled. The majority of the state did not return to play for fall sports until February and had a shortened season with no state playoffs.
Every school is automatically entered into the regional tournament and all games through the state semifinal round will be played at the site of the higher seed. State championship games will be played at a neutral facility.
Certain regions with fewer schools may be divided into smaller pods of teams to ensure participation in the first two rounds.
This story will be updated.