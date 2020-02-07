Injuries taking a toll ahead of MIAA wrestling tournament

There won’t be many surprises when the local private schools take the mats at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Gilman School.
McDonogh, Mount Saint Joseph, Loyola Blakefield and Archbishop Spalding — the top four teams in the Baltimore area all season — all know what each other has to offer, having seen one another at dual meets or tournaments up and down the east coast since December. Add the rest of the league, with grapplers from John Carroll, Archbishop Curley, Gilman and Severn, among others, and it makes for one of the best postseason tournaments around.
“A lot of crazy things can happen at this event,” McDonogh coach Pete Welch said. “It’s teams we see throughout the year quite a bit. It all comes down to their individual performances that can really elevate the team. There’s a lot of tradition here, a lot of rivalry.”
The Eagles enter the two-day tournament as the team to beat. They went 19-0 during the regular season and took down rival Mount Saint Joseph on Jan. 31, and they have a tournament-best seven No. 1 seeds — Cooper Flynn (120), Richard Fedalen (126), Clayton Gabrielson (132), Dominic Solis (182), Jack Wimmer (195), Jackson Bonitz (220) and Garrett Kappes (285).
Welch said he’s seen the tournament title won several different ways in the past. Having seven top-seeded grapplers do their job and reach the finals would be best-case scenario, but he said winning this tournament is about the depth of your roster.
“It’s really about the kids in the wrestle-backs, the kids that maybe get upset and battle back and take third, or the kids that are seeded fifth or sixth or unseeded and they battle back and get third,” Welch said. “That’s where the points are.”
Mount Saint Joseph and Archbishop Spalding will head into the weekend limping. The Gaels will be without senior Chris Barnabae (126), who was the No. 1 seed and was the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the MIAAs the last two seasons, and Joe Couch (113), who was the No. 2 seed. Both are battling illness but are expected to be back for the state tournament.
“The rest of the guys are ready. I think they’re prepared for this weekend," Barnabae said.
Still, Mount Saint Joseph, which has won the last three MIAA Tournament titles, has four No. 1 seeds: freshman Coleman Nogle (106), Clement Woods (138), Chris Roybal (152) and Connor Strong (160), who is returning from injury after missing several weeks of competition.
“(Connor) is looking good. Timing is back, conditioning is back, so he’s anxious to get back on the mat,” Barnabae said. “That’s a big morale booster for the team. Those guys get one of their senior leaders back.”
The Cavaliers are missing numerous starters, including senior Nick Paolucci (152), who was the No. 1 seed, No. 3 seed Dylan Lewis (160) and No. 8 seed Bryce Purnell (220). No. 3 seed Dustin Radford (195) left practice early on Thursday with flu-like symptoms and is questionable to compete.
“It’s unfortunate. It sucks for the kids, but this is just a tune-up for the states,” Archbishop Spalding coach Mike Laidley said. “We just got to get them healthy.”
The Cavaliers are still expected to bring home some hardware. Sophomore Brady Pruett (113) is the top seed and is fully healthy after missing several tournaments earlier in the season with an illness. Laidley said Pruett is “very positive” and is looking forward to the competition.
“He works extremely hard in the room,” he said. “… Hopefully everything works out and he wins his first MIAA Tournament this weekend.”
Joe Fisk (138) is the No. 2 seed behind Woods after losing the head-to-head meeting this year at the Mount Mat Madness tournament. Fisk had won each of their previous bouts, and Laidley said Fisk, who was wrestling his first competition at the December tournament after a knee surgery, is extremely motivated.
“He’s focused and he’s been working hard in the room,” Laidley said. “The competition he wrestled a couple weekends ago in Virginia Beach, he pinned everybody. He’s just been a man on a mission.”
With the absence of Paolucci, Severn’s Brad LaBella (152) will slot into the No. 1 seed. John Carroll’s CJ Polesovsky (170) is the only other top seed outside of the big three schools. Loyola Blakefield has three No. 2 seeds, as does Gilman.
Wrestling starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The semifinals are scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Saturday and the finals at 1 p.m.
Here are the MIAA Tournament seeds:
106 lbs. 1. Coleman Nogle (Mount Saint Joseph); 2. William Bressner (Gilman); 3. Julianne Moccia (John Carroll); 4. Logan Kisner (Loyola Blakefield); 5. Dylan Young (Archbishop Curley); 6. Matthew Lombardo (Calvert Hall); 7. Peter Zejmis (Friends); 8. John Gibbs (Archbishop Spalding).
113 lbs. 1. Brady Pruett (Archbishop Spalding); 2. Joel Brown (McDonogh); 3. Ryan Money (Severn); 4. Jimmy Douglas (Loyola Blakefield); 5. Ian Moccia (John Carroll); 6. Christian Kalb (Archbishop Curley); 7. Greg Mechpaz (Gerstell Academy).
120 lbs. 1. Cooper Flynn (McDonogh); 2. Jacob Wright (Mount Saint Joseph); 3. Matty Walsh (Loyola Blakefield); 4. Cedric Tyson (Boys’ Latin); 5. Bradley Lintz (Archbishop Curley); 6. Allan Gushue (Gilman); 7. Sam Bruce (Severn).
126 lbs. 1. Richard Fedalen (McDonogh); 2. Andy Weinstein (Gilman); 3. Adrian Triguero (Archbishop Curley); 4. Duncan Kammar (Calvert Hall); 5. Jeremy Wright (Pallotti); 6. Ryan Eby (Loyola Blakefield); 7. Zakiy Gasparovic (Friends).
132 lbs. 1. Clayton Garbrielson (McDonogh); 2. Nathan Porter (Mount Saint Joseph); 3. Cole Jones (John Carroll); 4. Owen Dixon (Loyola Blakefield); 5. Drew Baublitz (Archbishop Spalding); 6. Earl Chambers (St. Mary’s); 7. Quinn Smith (Friends); 8. Zack O’Brocki (Calvert Hall).
138 lbs. 1. Clement Woods (Mount Saint Joseph); 2. Joe Fisk (Archbishop Spalding); 3. Nick Kobrick (Archbishop Curley); 4. Kyree Day (Loyola Blakefield); 5. Mohammed Ndiaye (McDonogh); 6. CJ Kovalsky (Gerstell Academy); 7. Jack Nuermberger (Gilman).
145 lbs. 1. Brad LaBella (Severn); 2. Matt Lawrence (McDonogh); 3. Matthew Jun (Mount Saint Joseph); 4. Cole Myers (Loyola Blakefield); 5. Matt Mitrega (John Carroll); 6. Marshall Hammond (St. Paul’s); 7. Jake Bauer (Calvert Hall).
152 lbs. 1. Chris Roybal (Mount Saint Joseph); 2. Josh Aybar (Loyola Blakefield); 3. Mitch Garretson (Archbishop Spalding); 4. Rami Tadros (Gerstell Academy); 5. William Riley (Archbishop Curley); 6. Andrew Curtis (Calvert Hall).
160 lbs. 1. Connor Strong (Mount Saint Joseph); 2. Harrison Trahan (McDonogh); 3. Dylan Lewis (Archbishop Spalding); 4. Damon Nelson (Loyola Blakefield); 5. Rocco Ruppert (Gerstell Academy); 6. Gavin Proutt (Boys’ Latin).
170 lbs. 1. CJ Polesovsky (John Carroll); 2. James Conway (Loyola Blakefield); 3. Anthony Zancan (Mount Saint Joseph); 4. Liam Kammar (Calvert Hall); 5. Riley McClure (Boys’ Latin); 6. Aidan Hurdle (McDonogh); 7. Grant Abbott (Gerstell Academy); 8. Micah Gonzalez (Glenelg Country School).
182 lbs. 1. Dominic Solis (McDonogh); 2. Jeremiah Aybar (Loyola Blakefield); 3. Quentin Day (Severn); 4. Matt Parker (Archbishop Spalding); 5. Trevor Lintz (Archbishop Curley); 6. Declan Budnitz (Friends).
195 lbs. 1. Jack Wimmer (McDonogh); 2. Parker Warner (Mount Saint Joseph); 3. Dustin Radford (Archbishop Spalding); 4. Robbie Franklin (Loyola Blakefield); 5. Sam Koyfman (Gerstell Academy).
220 lbs. 1. Jackson Bonitz (McDonogh); 2. Mattheus Carroll (Gilman); 3. Jeremiah Trotman (Archbishop Curley); 4. Mason Isaac (Boys’ Latin); 5. Jylah Bah (Glenelg Country School); 6. Bailey Brunner (Loyola Blakefield); 7. Mike McQuaid (Calvert Hall).
285 lbs. 1. Garrett Kappes (McDonogh); 2. Judah Conaway (Archbishop Curley); 3. Gavin Bage (Mount Saint Joseph); 4. Xander O’Malley (Boys’ Latin); 5. Colin Kafes (Mt. Carmel); 6. Robert Thornburg (Pallotti).