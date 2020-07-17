State private school fall sports schedules delayed, but not canceled

The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland have made the decision to postpone fall practices to a start date of Sept. 1 or later.
The two bodies that govern private school sports in Maryland met Wednesday to discuss options for the fall season and released a joint statement Friday morning.
The decision comes just a few months after the MIAA and IAAM led area athletics by announcing the cancellation of the spring sports season, in April.
“At this time, we anticipate that league play will commence on or after Sept. 21, 2020. Revised schedules will be issued to keep within the projected timeline for fall athletics.The IAAM and MIAA will continue to reevaluate the viability of interscholastic competition for the fall season,” per the MIAA/IAAM press release.
The vote felt like a bit of hope to Indian Creek athletic director Tyler Larkin, especially as as area athletic associations such as Washington D.C. opt to move fall sports out of 2020, and as other high school governing bodies like Howard County and Prince George’s County Public Schools choose to begin the year virtually.
“That could just be a personal feeling at this point. I mean, shoot, we’ll do everything we can do make something happen, but the way things are trending nationally — if major football conferences can’t figure it out, I don’t know,” Larkin said. The Ivy and Patriot Leagues were among several collegiate conferences to cancel or postpone fall sports.
Per Larkin, even schools that choose virtual learning to begin the fall semester could still allow fall sports to continue.
“This extra two weeks is meant to help schools figure out what their on-campus schooling looks like,” the Eagles athletic director said.
The board of governors for both leagues plan to reevaluate in mid-August and all “blackout periods and out of season practice policies” will be waived until further notice from the leagues.
Per the leagues’ previous policy, there is a two-week period before the start of fall preseason — usually around Aug. 1 — where coaches cannot meet with athletes and students must train on their own. This waiver allows each school to make its own choices on how much involvement it will allow.
“The IAAM and MIAA share a common commitment to athletics as an extension of the educational process. Participation in healthy athletic practices provides our student-athletes opportunities to compete, build character, acquire, and improve skills, demonstrate leadership, and have fun. Both leagues hope to honor this commitment and, at the same time, keep athletes and their coaches as healthy as possible,” per the MIAA/IAAM press release.
This story will be updated.