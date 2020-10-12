Here’s how Maryland private high schools are handling the return of athletics after deciding to play ‘open season’

Maryland’s two largest private high school school athletic associations on Monday morning released a joint statement confirming Friday’s decision to play an open schedule for the fall season.
The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, which cited that a majority of its member schools have returned for in-person learning, said, the leagues will not provide an official schedule and schools will have an opportunity to play competition “within the comfort level determined by each school." They added “the type and amount of activities made available will be at the discretion of each school.”
“The shared focus of the MIAA and IAAM always has been and will remain, to find ways to return student-athletes to the courts and fields of play and to support healthy competition in a safe manner,” the statement continues. "It is our hope that this decision will provide that opportunity under these very trying circumstances.”
Athletic directors in the MIAA are meeting Monday to discuss their schools' options, while athletic directors of the IAAM will meet Tuesday.
Here’s what each private school has decided to do:
Annapolis Area Christian School
AACS intends to schedule interscholastic competitions for all of its fall sports, athletic director Josiah Wolf said Monday morning. Volleyball, typically an indoor sport, will be played outside on the school’s grass courts. Wolf said AACS will follow all Anne Arundel return to play guidelines.
Concordia Prep
Concordia Prep is set to return to play for all fall sports, according to a statement released by the program. The Towson school is currently preparing a schedule with the guidance of both the MIAA and IAAM.
Key School
Key plans to meet later this week to determine its playing status.
This article will be updated.