McDonogh, Spalding, St. Mary’s earn top seeds as MIAA releases lacrosse championship brackets

Despite losing to Severn in overtime Tuesday, St. Mary’s (6-3) is the No. 3 seed and will be seeking its first tournament crown since 2015. Meanwhile, Loyola (6-4) and Boys’ Latin (6-4) are seeded fourth and fifth, respectively, and will square off in the quarterfinals in Towson after receiving byes. The Greyhounds won the title in 2013 while the Lakers were winners in 2014.