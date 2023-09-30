Meade football runs away from North County in dominant first half, leading to 48-8 win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Meade's Brian Jamison, shown in this file photo, hit on 7 of 9 first-half passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over North County.

Meade and North County battled twice during the 2022 season. After taking a loss in the regular season finale, the Mustangs avenged the defeat a week in the first round of the playoffs. So going into their Week 5 matchup on the road versus the Knights, the Mustangs knew they needed to bring their A-game to pick up a statement victory.

They did that and then some.

The Mustangs came out of the gates flying, poured it on with a 27-point second quarter and bowled over North County Knights, 48-8, on Friday.

“This week was huge for us … Tonight, we wanted to just come out and execute in all three phases,” Meade coach Tanardo Sharps said. “The kids did an amazing job. They were locked in and executed very well.”

The Mustangs had just about everything going for them on offense, with senior quarterback Brian Jamison completing 7 of 9 first-half passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite targets were classmates Tyrique Jones (3 catches, 71 yards and a touchdown in the first half) and Kayvawn Simms-Rogers (2 catches, 102 yards, two touchdowns). On the ground, senior Zahire Mike and junior Kameryn Henry made for a formidable backfield duo, combining for 14 carries, 113 yards and three rushing scores, all in the first half.

Meade’s offensive line, spearheaded by Moses Gakodi, Niles Willis, Josef Gunn, Myles DeCastro and Raymond Goteve excelled all night. They opened up holes for the backs, allowing Mike and Henry ample room to get into the secondary, where their speed became a game-changing factor. In pass-protection, they largely kept Jamison’s white jersey free of stains, allowing the senior gunslinger to thrive in the pocket.

For all the offensive success, it was a defensive play that got the Mustangs rolling in the first quarter. After the Knights garnered some momentum off a pair of big runs from junior quarterback Darius Burley, the Mustangs stiffened in the red zone. When Burley went to the air for the first time, Meade was ready, and sophomore cornerback Isaiah Hall collected an interception in the end zone.

“That was huge. … We understood how good Darius was as a quarterback and he can make big plays. We knew that third-and-long was a down where they’d try to spread you out,” Sharps said. “The defense did a good job, rushing and maintaining their lanes, and then just swarming to the ball.”

After that, the Mustang offense was off to the races. Mike broke several tackles en route to a 40-yard run on their first play from scrimmage. Shortly after, Jamison found Simms-Rogers, who made the catch and went to work, spinning around a would-be tackler, and taking the ball 36 yards to the house for a 7-0 Meade lead.

After forcing a punt, Meade went to the ground game and overpowered the North County defensive front. Between Mike, Jamison and Henry, the Mustangs gained 44 yards on five carries to start the drive. Ultimately, Henry scored from 6 yards out to punctuate the nine-play, 61-yard drive.

Meade needed just one play to score on two consecutive drives. First, Jamison hit Simms-Rogers on an intermediate pass to the right sideline, and the senior wideout outraced everyone, 66 yards to the end zone. On the next drive, Jamison delivered arguably his best throw of the night, a deep bomb that hit Jones in stride for a 46-yard touchdown. That gave Meade a 28-0 lead, despite running a total of 16 offensive plays.

“At the end of the day, we are a super fast team,” Sharps said. “We are going to put the ball in their hands and let them make plays.”

Meade ran the score up to 34-0, courtesy of a Henry 8-yard touchdown scamper before North County got on the board. The Knights attempted to attack the Mustangs with a variety of quarterback runs and deep shots in the pass game. They moved the ball with decent success, gaining a first down on all but one first-half drive, but they couldn’t make enough plays on third down.

Coach Ron Gamble noted a lack of offensive versatility cost the Knights: “It all starts with being able to run the ball consistently. Once we can do that, then we have a few more options available to us.”

However, late in the first half, the Knights did connect on a deep shot. Burley found his favorite target, Joshiah Bryant, streaking down the left sideline and delivered a dime for a 71-yard scoring strike. Burley ran the ball in for the two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to 34-8 with 2:07 to play in the half.

However, any hopes of some momentum heading into the locker room were quickly erased. Henry took the kickoff back 50 yards, giving Meade the ball at the edge of the red zone. With 18 seconds to play, Mike waltzed into the end zone from 6 yards out, bringing the Mustang lead to a convincing 41-8 at the half.

The second half saw far less scoring. Meade’s backup quarterback, junior Alijah Johnson, flashed his potential with some impressive throws, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Simms-Rogers for the game’s final score early in the fourth quarter. Senior defensive back Jibril Upton added an exclamation point with Meade’s second interception of the night.

The Mustangs improved to 4-1 and prepare for back-to-back home showdowns with Arundel and Glen Burnie, games that will have a big impact on county and region races.

“We talk about winning in all three phases. Win at school, win at home and win on the practice field. We do that Monday through Thursday, we don’t even worry about Friday,” Sharps said. “Win in the community, win in the classroom and win on the practice field. … Friday we can just come and have fun.”