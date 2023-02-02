Brown and gold, black and gray or something else? Meade athletes, alumni disagree on what school colors should be

In the hall leading up to the Meade High School gymnasium are four posters with four logos, each in a different pair of colors: brown and gold, black and gray, blue and green, purple and gold.

Whichever wins an online vote will be Meade’s official school colors.

Meade’s identity has lived in two schemes since 2013, when a school-run panel split the school colors. The school itself was kept in the old brown and gold; the athletics teams were donned in black and gray for athletics.

But unifying the colors borne another divide. In the locker room after a game Saturday, the Meade boys basketball members are unanimous. They briefly discuss the purple and gold. “We are not the Lakers,” senior John Teague said, and he definitely doesn’t want to look like Seattle Seahawks with blue and green. “You can’t match with those other colors,” he said, like you can black.

Four posters in Meade's hallway present representations of what the school's logo would look like in various color schemes. Meade's students and community members voted on what the new school colors should be.

When sophomore Jaisean Kenner says firmly he does not want to wear brown and gold, some boys around him nod their heads. Coach Mike Glick asked his entire team if they think the school should stick with black and gray. Every hand shot up.

Some Meade athletes don’t want the current colors to change, but as of the end of last week, brown and gold narrowly led online voting, though only 691 of Meade’s 2,313-student population participated in it as the kids aren’t the only voters.

Keyona Evans, a 2004 Meade graduate and former girls basketball player was sent a link to the vote by her daughter a week ago. Her daughter asked her to put in a vote for black and gray or purple and gold. Evans had not told her daughter until then that she’d already voted.

“She said ‘OMG, we don’t want those colors,’” Evans recalled.

Evans asked her younger son, about to enter the eighth grade, what he wanted. “Purple and gold,” he responded. Unlike Teague, the youngest Evans, a future Meade athlete, wants to look like Lebron James.

Meade's Xavion Roberson, wearing the Mustangs' black and silver uniform, brings the ball up court during a game against Old Mill on Dec 22. Meade is holding a vote on what the school colors will be going forward. The current athletic teams' colors of black and silver is an option, as is brown and gold, used by Meade in the past. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

But Evans remembers looking at the brown and gold walls of the gym and seeing the school records, including those of her father Terry Evans (the first 1,000-yard rusher in Meade history) and uncles Corey Wallace (Anne Arundel County Hall of Famer), Kenny Gray and Jeff Allen (Rhodes Trophy winners), in the same hues.

“I’ve tried to explain to my kids that, those people in the past, that’s the legacy,” Evans said. “They wore it proudly. I wore it proudly. And hopefully, if we change it back to the brown and gold, then they would be proud as well.”

The discussion to unify the colors stirred a few years ago when construction began on the Meade High building. According to Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier, there was “an effort underway to reimagine Meade. Not just Meade the high school, but Meade the cluster.”

The county held discussions with Meade principal Dr. Ryan Durr to make sure that if this step was taken, “there was intense community involvement.” Durr did not respond to several attempts for comment made by The Capital.

“Because people are attached to their school colors,” Mosier said. “That’s undeniable.”

Alumni swirl around Facebook, trading posts like campaign volunteers share pamphlets. “Vote now to save our colors brown and gold!” says a post on the Meade High School Class of 1995 page. The Meade Senior High Alumni Association page has posted all month, urging members to cast their votes in favor of tradition.

“Pride and tradition were not meant to be kicked down the sidewalk like a can then painted over on different whims,” a post read. “We may as well change the colors of the American flag [sic] too.”

Meade's Domonique Hagins wears the old gold and brown Meade uniform during a game in 2010. A return to gold and brown as the school colors is one option on the table community members are voting on and the school is considering. (Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun)

Michele Jones considers herself a proud member of the Class of 1984. A volleyball, basketball and softball player who also played in the band. Jones said she left plenty of literal blood, sweat and tears on Meade’s grounds. And as far as she’s concerned, the school might as well change the name and mascot if it’s going to change colors. There can’t be two Meades, she said.

“Any other school would not have put up with this,” Jones said. “Severna Park got a whole new campus. Annapolis, new location. Arundel, here since the 1860s. Even the alumni of now-defunct Brooklyn Park and Andover High Schools still reunite under their colors.”

There are those still regularly on the athletic floors with those opinions. Mike Francis is currently an assistant boys basketball coach and served as the head basketball and football coach in the past. He’s also a Meade alum.

“Some people don’t like brown and gold, but the rareness of it, the uniqueness of it — it was the uniqueness of Meade High School,” Francis said. “We’re a very diverse school. You can go to other schools like that in the county now, but in the ‘80s, we were more diverse than anyone. We had a uniqueness in ourselves.”

Meade basketball junior varsity coach Dave McNeill designed uniforms that Kenner thinks will look good no matter what color they are. But to him, that’s not the point.

“I don’t think the people who don’t wear the colors as an athlete should have a say in what we wear,” Kenner said.

Junior basketball player Eric Brown agreed.

“The colors would be all around the school, but we’re the ones who have to wear them,” he said. “We’re the ones who represent it. We’re the ones who should have a say.”

It’s not just an aesthetic issue to the athletes, either. When point guard Xavion Robinson looks around his school, what he wears when he’s playing is low on his priority list.

“I feel like they should be improving other things than the school colors,” he said. “If the school colors are going to change, it should be after everything else gets fixed.”

Tyrique Jones played for the Meade football team as a junior this past fall. Black and gray are the colors he’s attached to, he said. But in the end, if they were to change, he said he’d get used to it.

“We’re a new generation. They had their generation,” Jones said. “We can show you that it’s not about the uniforms. It’s how you play.”

Aaron Courtney, an assistant athletic director at Meade, worked at the school when the colors split. Kevin Rutledge, the athletic director at the time, held a panel of community and students to discuss the school colors. Black and gray was offered as an option, and soon, the pair were established for athletics, beginning with football before spreading out to every sport.

“I noticed more kids in the hallway wearing black and silver in the hall than I ever did brown and gold,” Courtney said.