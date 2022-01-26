Meade boys basketball rallies in fourth to beat Arundel, 62-61, keeping county record unblemished

Meade senior Bryson Spruell stood beneath a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit as calm as a morning lake. He prodded one corner of the court, settled his feet and shot: 3-pointer.
He tried the other corner: 3-pointer. Then 10-point spread was whittled to two.
If he could just make one more.
From dead center of the arc, Spruell sunk one more jumping Meade ahead.
When Arundel recaptured the lead from the foul line, Spruell did not panic. Instead, he did it again.
Those four 3-pointers fueled the Mustangs’ epic comeback against Arundel, 62-61, in what is potentially a preview of a key regional playoff game.
Meade (11-1) preserves its unbeaten Anne Arundel record and rides a 10-game winning streak into Thursday’s game against City.
“It is just beautiful,” Meade coach Mike Glick said. “It was a total team effort. The kids are a resilient bunch. A lot of teams would’ve folded in this environment.”
The win also finally served revenge against what the Wildcats did nearly two years ago.
Spruell grinned as he thought of it. What was once a painful memory — Arundel defeating Meade in the region championships in 2020 — is now resolved. This Mustangs team is mostly juniors on down, but for Spruell and the seniors who were then junior varsity, it was long-awaited revenge.
“I was tired of losing. I had to step it up,” said Spruell, who led with 13 points. Junior Xavion Roberson had 10.
Meade nearly tumbled in the third quarter just as it did two years ago. Arundel pushed ahead by 10 and the Mustangs could not seem to claw back. But this was not the same team. It was methodical in deploying three timeouts. Each time, Glick and his staff reminded the players, stay in the game.
Meade certainly benefits from its three seniors but that’s not solely what got the team to buy in come fourth quarter. It’s simple, really. They’re a team in the truest sense.
“It’s not me, it’s not the coaches. It’s a group that likes each other,” Glick said. “It’s not a group that’s selfish. They share the basketball. That was evident the first week of the season.”
Size did not aid Meade. Arundel’s system was perfect: 6-foot-9 Azim Sana easily floated assists to the likes of Karris Scott (13 points), deposited his own or plucked rebounds.
That’s how Arundel cruised to an early 8-0 advantage and drove Meade, uncharacteristically panicked, into a timeout in under two minutes.
Perhaps that did the trick. The Mustangs remerged a renewed beast, their passing and shot selections more confident, more on-brand. But pretty quick, they realized how tough Arundel really was.
Senior Messiah Anderson sparked another Wildcats run with back-to-back baskets. But Meade rallied to get within 16-14 after a quarter.
Meade adjusted to the size discrepancy boxing out. Both Spruell and Glick attested that success predominantly to bigs John Teague and Shawn Jones.
The margin didn’t change after the second quarter, Arundel led 31-29 at halftime.
Glick challenged his players then to stay in the game.
“It motivated me a lot,” Spruell said. “Really, we all just came out with energy. That’s what we needed.”
The game began to follow a little bit of a pattern in the third quarter. As soon as Meade caught up, the Wildcats would collect a little steam, push ahead and send Meade into timeout.
While Arundel remained consistent, Meade scored, some, but did not string together streaks. The Mustangs fell behind by double-digits for the first time and were down 48-39 after three.
Spruell is more than comfortable with 3-point shooting, which carried Meade in the fourth. In-game, his coach said he sometimes needs the second touch to get it.
“I’m really proud of Bryson. He stepped up in the biggest game of the season,” Glick said. “… We challenged him at halftime. I was proud of his rebounding and defense.”
Key plays from Spruell and Jones among others in the fourth tells Meade one thing.
“Tells me we’re the best in the county,” Spruell said.
At halftime, the crowd watched as a massive brown paper curtain dropped, revealing the Arundel field hockey 2021 state banner behind it.
The field hockey team, celebrated at the break, is the first of three Arundel teams to be honored in the next few weeks for their state victories. Volleyball is next, as is cheerleading.
The moment was bittersweet for Arundel, at various levels of knowledge about the truth of it. It would be the last time coach Carrie Vosburg stood amongst her team before their community, as she turned in her notice.
“You have left your mark and are going out on top,” said Nanette Seven, a parent of former players and close confidante of the team, as she announced the halftime show.