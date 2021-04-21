St. Mary’s baseball blanks McDonogh on the arms of Michael Coit and Damion Kenealy

St. Mary’s coach Mike Bronakoski admitted his team has been struggling recently.
The Saints had recently lost to John Carroll and Gilman, and in both games the issue was pitching. Specifically, they couldn’t find the strike zone. A bad recipe when you add the fact the “defense has been shaky,” he said.
With a last minute pitching change required due to COVID protocols, Michael Coit and Damion Kenealy were asked to pitch Tuesday with little to no notice, but it may have been just what St. Mary’s needed.
The pair combined to pitch a one-hit shut out and Nic Pasta’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning provided all the offense necessary as St. Mary’s blanked McDonogh, 2-0.
“They both did a fantastic job today,” St. Mary’s coach Mike Bronakoski said of Cout and Kenealy. “It was a change of plans going into the game. We had to make a last second change and it was unexpected but Mike came in and did a great job, threw strikes for us and did what he did best. Damion did the same thing, pounded the strike zone and used his two pitches really well.”
Kenealy earned the win for the Saints, allowing one hit, one walk and no runs while striking out eight in 3 ⅔ innings, while Coit, who started the game and also went 2-4 at the plate, allowed one hit and four walks but no runs while getting a strikeout in 3 ⅓ frames.
Throughout the early innings, both the Eagles (0-11 overall, 0-10 MIAA A Conference) and Saints had scoring opportunities. However, Coit and pitching counterpart Evan Marcinko of McDonogh continued to find their way out of trouble.
In the top of the second inning after a walk and an errant pick-off attempt, Coit sprang off the mound to catch a bunt in the air and doubled up the runner at second base to end the inning. It nearly dropped in but Coit was ready for it when it came.
“It was very close,” Coit said. “I knew they were going to bunt because of the runners on second and third so I threw a two seamer high and outside that cuts away. I knew he was going to bunt so I was ready for it.”
The Saints (4-7 overall, 3-7 MIAA A Conference) got a runner to third in the bottom part of the inning after walks from Brennan Moran and Nick Hulme, but a caught stealing at second base ended the threat.
In the top of the third, the Eagles had base runners on via a walk and a hit by pitch, and a double steal put them in scoring position. Again, Coit got out of it unscathed and coaxed a pop out to third in foul territory.
After Coit got the Saints’ first hit in the bottom of the third inning, Kevin Babbington recorded the game’s second in the fifth. Coit followed up with a line drive to center and, after Logan Scully was intentionally walked for a second time, the Saints had the bases loaded but Marcinko got a ground ball back to him to get out of the jam.
Marcinko also attempted to support himself when he looped a liner over third base to give the Eagles their first hit of the day with one out in the sixth inning, but Kenealy snuffed the threat with back-to-back strikeouts.
Jon Madden got the bottom of the sixth started with a leadoff walk and Moran battled to chop one up the third base line that he beat out to make it first and second with no one out. After a strikeout, Pasta lined one to right field to score Madden and put a run on the board. Moran later scored on a passed ball to give the Saints a valuable insurance run.
“Nick has done a great job for us,” Bronakaski said. “He’s been a guy that’s kind of been on and off the bench for us and he’s been focusing on being a role player and filling in nicely. That’s a huge at-bat for him and he makes a big play in the field and it’s huge for us, a big big run.”
Leading by two heading into the top of the seventh inning, Kenealy was ready to get aggressive and put the game away.
“I just felt comfortable on the mound,” Kenealy said. “I had a good feel for my pitches and when we got that lead I felt so relieved. I thought to myself, ‘these guys are done.’”
Kenealy made sure of it, striking out all three batters in the seventh to seal the victory.