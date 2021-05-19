Spalding softball ends McDonogh’s perfect season, captures IAAM A Conference championship

Spalding softball waited two years and seven days to defend its Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title.
It wouldn’t let anyone, not even the team that beat it twice in games that mattered during the regular season, stand in its way.
Three innings of action was all Spalding needed to repeat as IAAM A Conference champions as it buried previously undefeated McDonogh, 7-0, at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie on Tuesday.
“They were pumped for this game,” coach Delaney Bell said. “I’ve never seen them as excited as they were in the playoffs, for this game.”
For the Cavaliers, its their first back-to-back titles since bringing home championship trophies in 2015 and 2016.
After this year’s Cavaliers juniors earned their first title as freshmen in 2019, Bell reminded them that she’d won three titles as a Spalding player. They still needed to beat her.
“They wanted to beat me, now they can’t. Best they can do is tie,” Bell said.
McDonogh’s bats, capable of double-digit runs all season long, went silent for the first time this spring. The fewest runs it had scored up to this point was one run, in a previous contest against Spalding that it won 1-0.
At the heart of this victory was junior ace Amaya Carroll, who pitched a no-hitter in that aforementioned defeat on April 20. The UMBC commit showed out once again as she had 12 strikeouts in the shutout victory.
“My curve was working really well and my rise. Surprisingly, my change-up — it’s been iffy for a while — but I finally got it down,” Carroll said.
She had 14 punch outs in a 14-4 win against John Carroll in the semifinals. Bell couldn’t be prouder of her star pitcher.
“She’s killed it this year. She had a little rough start to the beginning of this year — she had a little injury — and then after that, she worked her butt off and she is where she is,” Bell said. “She deserves this.”
Both McDonogh’s Andrea Ottomano, who had seven strikeouts in the loss, and Carroll set the table for another pitcher’s duel, as both hurlers struck out the side in the first inning.
That fact seemed almost unbelievable considering what Spalding would do in the next inning.
Starting with Emilee Leone’s monster single to left, Spalding gave a taste of the carousel act that blew John Carroll away in the semifinal. Cavaliers freshman Jayda Betts broke the levee, chomping on the first pitch that came her way to drive in two runs before she herself rounded the bases on an error. She was one of several Cavaliers that scored in the inning without an out.
McDonogh’s choice to intentionally walk the bases loaded for the girl who kicked off the onslaught might’ve seemed strange before Ottomano’s first pitch, but the Eagles successfully turned Leone into the third out but only after Spalding batted around and claimed a 4-0 lead.
This sudden burst of production, as well as the semifinal’s 14 runs, came down to some recent team bonding.
This year’s Spalding roster listed six juniors and five freshmen. Bell could tell her team was split into two camps based on the lack of hitting early in the season, including in the shutout loss to McDonogh.
The coaches canceled a few practices. Rather than sliding to home, the Cavaliers slid down a slip-and-slide. It might look like time wasting to an outsider, but it proved more valuable than any practice could. By the end of those fun days, the Cavaliers had meshed into one.
“We got off the slip-and-slide and went to go do kickball. Then, Emilee [Leone] lost the ball,” Carroll said, laughing. “On that walk back, I feel like we all made that chemistry.”
Though four runs isn’t insurmountable, there was little McDonogh could do in response with Carroll picking them off from the circle.
As if she were gunning for a record, Carroll fanned batter after batter — eight of nine batters by the end of the third inning — stranding any Eagles that slipped onto base.
The shock that even the lethal top of the McDonogh order couldn’t get anything going against her hit Carroll. But she just kept dealing.
“Not to say I was glad, but, you know,” Carroll said, “good for us.”
Spalding, however, knew exactly how to keep doing what it was doing.
Mya Lamp delivered another two runs to make it 6-0 in the top of the fourth, thanks in part to the efforts of the bottom of the order, who helped fill up bases for her.
Innings went quietly until the seventh. No one seemed to account for Spalding’s Ashlyn Bishop, who silently snuck from base to base.
They did notice her just before she touched home plate for run No. 7. Meanwhile, the Spalding pitcher wearing No. 7 wasn’t going anywhere. She put up another zero and the Cavaliers celebrated soon after.