Maryvale Prep girls soccer executes plan and upends defending IAAM B champs Severn, 2-1, in semifinals

Maryvale Prep’s Mackenzie Ward clears the ball in the first half. Maryvale Prep defeats Severn School, 2-1, in a girls soccer IAAM B semifinal, November 2, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Maryvale Prep had actually forgotten Severn was the defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference champions. The Lions didn’t enter Wednesday’s semifinal aiming to unseat the reigning queens.

They came to No. 1 Severn to play soccer good enough to earn them a spot in the title game, and they did.

The fourth-seeded Lions rode momentum when they needed to — scoring twice within a minute in the first half — and enlisted lockdown defense the rest of the way to beat Severn, 2-1. Maryvale survives to the final round, meeting Bryn Mawr at Calvert Hall on Saturday — a game Lions coach Colin Devlin anticipates will rival this one in intensity.

Maryvale Prep celebrates McKenzie Sheeler’s, center, first-half goal against Severn in Wednesday's IAAM B Conference semifinal. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Regardless of whether they’d intended to beat the reigning champs or not, the Lions will savor this one, now that they’ve remembered.

”It definitely keeps us positive,” senior center back Colleen Ferrarese said, “raises our energy.”

Severn tried to approach the game post-defeat the same way. Though tears flowed, acting coach Erika Mahon impressed her pride into her Admirals for the relentless attempt they gave.

Severn’s Skyler Morton, left, and Maryvale Prep’s Nora McCann fight for the ball in the first half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“Every time we step on the field, we have different people on the field,” the coach said. “Keeping everyone focused on themselves, on what we do, is how we grow every day and build to the next one.”

After giving Severn its long conference loss this season, 3-1 on Sept. 30, the Lions were prepared for goal scarcity against the Admirals. Smothering defense was the solution. The Lions enlisted Ferrarese with Laney Clements and Anna Buckley flanking her to man the walls in the backfield, a tactic that’s worked well for the visitors all fall.

”We’re really proud of our defense,” Devlin said. “Super solid back there. We knew we might not give up any, though they got that one there coming out in the second half.”

As good as Maryvale knows its defense to be, it didn’t rest all of its hopes on it. Goals win games and the Lions propped two capable strikers up top.

Severn spent more time chasing down breakaways as creating opportunities for themselves. Wasted chances littered the ground for the hosts.

Severn’s Elliot Wienk, left, and Maryvale Prep’s Reagan Kuehn go up for a header in the first half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Admirals were not without their moments of pressure. Sophomore Elliot Wienk’s thundering drive towards the Lions’ cage stirred so much terror in Maryvale that one of its defenders crashed into her keeper in attempt to strike the shot on goal down.

But follow-through was a white whale Severn struggled to spear. Maryvale did not have this issue.

”We wanted to keep them honest defensively and we wanted to go at ‘em,” Devlin said.

Though fouls pricked Maryvale repeatedly in the midfield, the guests kept pushing up, led by Avery Weetenkamp and Mary Pietila. Lions senior Noel Cumberland ditched her ball towards junior Ryan Kinkead. Admirals turned, aiming to close in on her and bat their would-be shot away, as Severn had for the previous 35 minutes.

Instead, Kinkead’s shot ran the Admirals’ blockade, indenting the back of the net.

Maryvale Prep’s Reagan Kuehn goes up for a header on a Maryvale corner kick in the first half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The hugs Kinkead received would not be the only ones doled out in the first half. Once the first goal broke the tension, it failed to light a fire under Severn’s feet as it did under Maryvale’s.

”A lot of it was just maintaining the way we play instead of turning to the way they do,” Ferrarese said. “Working together, communicating and keeping it positive.”

The Lions once again swept the Admirals defenses, hungry for a second bite. This time, senior McKenzie Sheeler, though encircled by Admirals looking to take the ball, scored the Lions’ second goal and received the appropriate payment (hugs).

Severn worked on upholding a strong mind despite a bad situation all season, Mahon said. It exhibited that hard work early in the next half.

When the ball rushed to the center-net, sophomore Eli Valencia rushed in. She plucked it free and shot, finally putting Severn on its own board, nine minutes into the second half.

“Just because we’re down a goal or two, doesn’t mean the game’s over,” Mahon said. “Our seniors kept saying, ‘We have 40 minutes to play.’ There’s so much time to keep playing, and they did. I’m proud of them for that.”

Scoring a goal didn’t grant Severn the same fortune as it did Maryvale earlier. While the Admirals did take more shots in the second half, most often shooters found themselves double-teamed.

Even as the Admirals funneled more and more ferocity into its attacks, the Lions never lost their shape. Teammates shouted commands and, just as often, wordlessly met Admirals in their attacking third and flushed the ball loose, knocking it back the other way.

Much of that comes down to chemistry, Ferrarese said, something the Lions have built into passes and communication this fall. Not until the final horn did Maryvale let up its pressure on its hosts, digging out balls and crossing to teammates until the end.

”We practiced all week based on how good they [Severn] are and we executed the game plan perfectly,” Devlin said.