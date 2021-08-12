Heavily recruited three-star CB Mansoor Delane of Spalding commits to Virginia Tech

Mansoor Delane meant to announce his college commitment a couple weeks ago, but something held him back.
The Archbishop Spalding rising senior had been leaning towards continuing his football career at Maryland. But recently, he went back down to visit Virginia Tech, his other final option. When Delane returned home, he was convinced to make a different choice.
Delane announced his decision to play for the Hokies in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening. Virginia Tech won out against a deep pool of interested suitors for the three-star cornerback: 17 schools offered Delane, including Louisville, Temple, Virginia, Connecticut, Coastal Carolina, Boston College, Buffalo and, of course, the Terps.
Despite the plethora of good options at his disposal, Delane, a three-star prospect and the 96th-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports, is more than thrilled with his decision.
“It’s a lot of stress relief. The behind-the-scenes stuff is really hectic,” Delane said of the recruitment process, “and you still have to do your daily routine and just having to do all that is a lot for a 17-year-old. But right now, I’m happy with the decision I made and I’m just trying to go win a championship.”
Though Delane would’ve made himself an asset for coach Mike Locksley and the Terps — and joined friends such as Jayon Venerable, a former Cavalier who continued his career with Maryland — the conversations Delane had with Virginia Tech coaches felt already like true, genuine relationships. Every time he’d visit Blacksburg, Delane said, he felt like he’d come home.
“We didn’t talk football that much. I was just hanging around [coach Justin Fuente] his family and we talked about how he’d develop me as a player and as a man,” Delane said. “How I could come up there right now and be a part of something great they’re already building.”
Delane also liked, of course, that Virginia Tech has a track record of putting defensive backs in the NFL. Just this year, two Hokies made the cut: Caleb Farley was picked by the Tennessee Titans and Divine Deablo went to the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2018, the Washington Football Team drafted cornerback Greg Stroman — another Hokie.
Delane had little time to impress the college coaching world in his junior season, which many consider the defining year for high school players as their recruiting officially opens. Though Spalding designed a full schedule in 2020 with every intention to play into December, pandemic-related issues canceled several games early in the short season and rising COVID numbers clipped the season short. The Cavaliers only got in two games.
And yet, that tiny sampling of junior year game footage was like a petite meal at a fancy five-star restaurant: no matter how little they got, coaches loved it.
Pretty soon after the season’s unceremonious end, offers began to flood in for Delane. Virginia Tech sent theirs Jan. 29, 2021, a few weeks after Maryland offered him. In comparing Delane’s sophomore tape and junior tape, the stark difference was crystal clear.
“I think he showed some things in our short season he didn’t show as a sophomore — for instance, his physicality,” Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt said, “and the ability to tackle and hit people. I don’t think coverage skills weren’t ever in question, but how physical he would be and even how he’d grown was big. He kind of confirmed that, which was exciting.”
So much of college recruiting comes down to a numbers game, Schmitt said, not only the number of scholarships a school can give out, but the ones Delane puts down on his basic information. Coaches were impressed with his 6-foot-1 and 178-pound college-ready physique.
“It’s like some of the other players we’ve had playing college football like [Penn State freshman] Zakee Wheatley and [Buffalo sophomore] Logic Hudgens, where he’s 6-foot, long-armed and can run,” Schmitt said. “And so many college coaches crave that in defensive backs.”
All of those attributes send coaches over the edge, Schmitt assumed, as they watched Delane mow opposing players down on his film.
“Those kinds of guys don’t grow on trees. You can get a lot of line backers, you can get a lot of running backs, receivers,” Schmitt said. “But long corners who can tackle and test ball skills are really in demand, and Mansoor fits all of it.”
Delane fully intends to become the image Virginia Tech had in mind during his senior season. The biggest hurdle to the defensive back is catching up to the speed of the college game, so he can be ready day one.
There’s other qualities Delane hopes to achieve before leaving high school ball behind, ones that can’t be taught in drill sessions.
“Really just being a leader. We have a lot of young guys this year,” Delane said, “so I’m trying to translate to that position as a captain and I’m doing whatever is best for my team and taking that over to college.”