Varsity Q&A: Archbishop Spalding football turning to sophomore QB Malik Washington to make title run

Malik Washington, a rising sophomore, is taking over as the starting quarterback for Archbishop Spalding this season. (Courtesy of Archbishop Spalding High School/Courtesy of Archbishop Spalding High School)

Those in the know had their eyes on Malik Washington before the talented player even entered high school. They kept their attention on him through his freshman year at Archbishop Spalding. As countless impressive seniors took their moments in the sun, Washington still made key plays, excelled in both football and basketball and has entertained interest from several Division I schools. He has offers from Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Now, with 16 Division I playerss departed from the Cavaliers’ ranks, Washington, a rising sophomore, steps into the most key role of all: starting quarterback.

Washington spoke recently with The Capital about his upcoming responsibility:

I don’t know if you remember your game with Broadneck last year when you scored your first touchdown. You asked for the ball because it was your first. Do you still feel like you’re going to have some firsts this year?

Oh yeah, definitely. First win as a starter. First playoff win as a starter and, hopefully, first championship as a starter. Great, big things I want to have.

There’s big shoes to fill. Last year was incredible for you guys. National attention, and if that disappointing semifinal loss to McDonogh didn’t happen, who knows what you guys would’ve done in the end How do you think you’re going to recapture some of that glory this year?

I think we’ve got a young, great team. We’ve got to get our “get-back.” That’s what we say: “We got to get our get-back.” Everybody has that chip on our shoulder. Whoever we’re playing, I feel bad for them.

I like that. Especially with Don Bosco as your first scrimmage, that’s gonna be a pretty big test for you guys to start with.

Which is what we want. We want to play nobody bad, start the season off on 100.

Last year, the big thing for you guys was the sheer amount of seniors. That really pushed the team last year, but you guys are pretty young this time as you said. How do you think that could work in your favor a little bit?

As far as wanting it, everybody on the team has something to prove. Nobody here was assigned to a school. They came here to prove something to everybody, that everybody has that chip on our shoulder.

So practices have just started, but what are you seeing from your guys that you like so far?

Everybody’s hungry. Everybody wants to get as many reps as they can. Nobody really wants to stop practice. Even after practice, some people out here still working. When we have our break, some people are still working. Guys are ready.

Every QB has kind of a vision for how they’re going to run their unit. What does your offense look like to you?

Explosive tempo. You know, the same way it’s been the past couple years. We’re gonna be ready. We’re going to be really, really ready. It’s gonna be a chemistry thing. A lot of it is trusting my guys to be in the right spot and working with them as much as I can.

Nick Gutierrez was good passing the ball because there were talented wide receivers last year, but he was really good at slipping through defenses and running. What do you think your strengths are?

Definitely passing. I don’t know, Nick might got me with the run. I mean, I can move.

Well sure, he’s a lacrosse kid.

Yeah, but definitely, pushing the ball downfield, all that good stuff, is what I’m good at.

Obviously, a championship would be stellar for you guys this year, but what are some of your own personal goals?

To make everyone around me better. That’s my goal. Whatever [colleges] come out to see me, to have them looking at somebody else. Like, one of my guys has a great game and somebody asks me, “Hey, who’s number eight, number two?” or whoever, That’s what I want. It’d make me feel good.