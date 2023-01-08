Malik Washington named 2022 Capital Gazette football Player of the Year after leading Spalding to title

Even before Kyle Schmitt saw Malik Washington throw, the Archbishop Spalding coach knew he wanted him on his team.

Schmitt met Washington as a seventh grader at a basketball game. He’d seen Washington’s tape before, shared emails a few times and spotted the middle schooler in the bleachers watching future teammates play. Schmitt only saw Washington throw much later, on a 100-degree June afternoon, but by then, the coach was already struck by Washington.

Advertisement

“There’s a kindness to him that’s really genuine,” Schmitt said.

It’s the quality in Washington that continues to stand tallest, like a crown atop the 6-foot-5 sophomore quarterback’s head after a year of endless accolades and attention piling up around him with the Whittles Trophy. Nothing Washington ever did, from throwing countless game-winning touchdowns to leading the state with 2,979 passing yards (221-for-370) to orchestrating Spalding to its first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title, was for himself.

Advertisement

Even being named the 2022 Capital Gazette football Player of the Year matters less to Washington than what it reflects onto his teammates.

“He’s just a guy that embraces opportunities, a really grateful kid,” Schmitt said. “If I could put my finger on what has gotten him to this [maturity] level faster than others, I would bottle it and sell it.”

Schmitt highlights Washington’s relationship with his family as the biggest source of his personality. But perhaps part of that selfless emphasis for Washington came from the reality that he wasn’t always college coaches’ ideal physique. The sophomore shot up in height. At one point, Washington stood at 5-feet, 11 inches with size 13 shoes. It made him slow; he quit track in the third grade because he couldn’t keep up with others. He developed himself as a throwing quarterback, and as he grew, he was able to grow others, too.

Malik Washington threw for 2,979 passing yards while leading Spalding to its first MIAA A Conference title. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Senior receiver Max Moss saw the spark in Washington in youth football.

“The group of us, we were all kind of known throughout our league, but Malik was special like that,” Moss said. “And out of nowhere, seeing Malik all over my social media now is crazy.”

Washington’s desire for a title was borne out of others’ sorrows. Washington wasn’t a part of last year’s defeat in the playoff semifinal; the freshman absorbed the senior-heavy squad’s suffering from the sidelines.

The very first thing on his mind entering the season was avenging his friends’ dream.

“We had no choice but to win,” Washington said, “and with me at the reins, I’m like, ‘I’m gonna lead this team and we’re gonna do this together.’”

Advertisement

Washington accounted for 29 touchdowns en route to an 11-1 record and raising the first Cavaliers football trophy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against Calvert Hall. His final touchdown, of course, met his favorite receiver: Moss.

Moss, a friend since fifth grade, was Washington’s project this season. The quarterback wanted his passing to reflect Moss’ own receiving abilities, and it worked. Moss signed with Division I James Madison on Dec. 21.

“If you’re one of his people, he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure that spotlight shining on him is tilted towards you,” Messenger said. “He’s really involved in making sure everyone gets praised outside of himself, and he doesn’t have to do that.”

Though Washington isn’t afraid to be coached hard, his mentors say, Schmitt estimates Washington calls between 40% and 50% of every play. The coaching is done during the week, Schmitt said; the staff gives Washington the autonomy to do as he pleases with his offense, and not just in choosing routes. Washington even draws up the run game.

Advertisement

Archbishop Spalding sophomore Malik Washington is the 2022 Capital Gazette Football Player of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

For a 16-year-old sophomore quarterback, Schmitt said, Washington’s got as much control as anyone. It develops his play differently than had he just been regurgitating his coaches’ calls alone.

“It slows the game down. You know exactly what’s happening with your team,” Washington said. “When you can tell what the defense is doing, you can pick it apart.”

Some talented quarterbacks might design the offense around themselves and boost their stats if given that kind of freedom, but not Washington. Not if that’s the wrong thing to do. Washington, who’d estimated he’d maybe hit 2,400 passing yards by season’s end, stopped short of 3,000 because it made more sense to let others run the ball in late-season situations.

Advertisement

Washington’s work is far from a robotic conveyor belt meant to send the spotlight to others. It’s a living thing on its own. There’s a flair to his game, Schmitt said, an excitement. The ball leaves his hands in a flash. Sidearm throws on tough angles, with defenders rushing in his face. A screen pass to Jameson Coffman that sealed Spalding’s victory over Calvert Hall in September: on a “wacky arm angle” and unplanned.

“I don’t think I’ve reached my potential yet,” Washington said. “I still think I have a lot of growing I can do, mentally and physically. Learning the defense better, too. There’s still a lot of me to do.”

Advertisement

St. Mary’s coach Jason Budroni, center, welcomes the offense to the sideline after a Carson Petitbon touchdown to give the Saints a 20-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The St. Mary's Saints defeated the Concordia Prep Saints, 21-13, to win the MIAA B Conference championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Friday, November 18, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year: Jason Budroni, St. Mary’s

Budroni put the right pieces together this year to get his Saints where they needed to go. St. Mary’s beat all 12 teams it faced on the way to the MIAA B Conference title over Concordia Prep. It was the Saints’ sixth MIAA B crown, third for Budroni’s and first since 2018.

Even he didn’t quite expect this.

“I didn’t think we were going to go undefeated,” Budroni said. “I thought we had a good chance to be pretty good, but I didn’t think we would be as good as we turned out to be. A lot of it is we have great coaches on staff, who’ve been together for a long time. We have great players who are outstanding leaders.

“And they just refused to lose.”

First Team Offense

Carson Petitbon, St. Mary’s, senior, quarterback

Petitbon arrived at St. Mary’s this fall from Gonzaga and led the Saints to the title by throwing for 1,311 touchdowns and 16 touchdowns, while running for 1,005 yards and 19 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound signal-caller only threw one interception all year.

Advertisement

Pat Cary, St. Mary’s, senior, running back

The 5-foot-8 running back collected 1,211 yards and nine touchdowns for the undefeated champions.

Maximus Jones, Old Mill, junior, running back

Once Old Mill chose to place Jones at running back, he made his mark. The county’s leading rusher amassed 1,538 yards on 246 carries, averaging 6.25 yards per carry and 128 yards per game. Jones collected 21 touchdowns and even made an impact in the air, collecting 151 yards.

Advertisement

Hakim Simms, Spalding senior running back

Simms’ full ability came through when he turned the tides with an 86-yard touchdown in the MIAA A Conference final. Overall, Simms compiled 1,351 yards on 242 carries, with 13 total touchdowns.

Spalding’s Max Moss celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown. The visiting Spalding Cavaliers defeated the Calvert Hall Cardinal, 42-7, in the Ravens Rise High School Football Showdown, September 23, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Chris Downs, Arundel, senior, wide receiver

Downs garnered 57 receptions for 802 yards and seven touchdowns in a breakout season en route to the Class 4A/3A state final.

Eli Harris, Broadneck, junior, wide receiver

Harris doubled his sophomore-year performance with 62 receptions for 1,068 yards, including a touchdown in the final second of the Class 4A state semifinal against Quince Orchard. Harris accounted for 11 touchdowns overall.

Advertisement

Max Moss, Spalding, senior, wide receiver

The county’s leading receiver accounted for 1,416 yards from the air on 72 receptions with 21 touchdowns, the last of which was garnered in the MIAA A championship. Moss is headed for James Madison.

Casey Cavanaugh, St. Mary’s, senior, center

The 5-foot-11, 265-pound center is a two-year All-County selection.

“Casey is one of the best offensive lineman I have coached,” Budroni said.

Caleb Herb, South River, senior, offensive guard

Advertisement

The Al Laramore Trophy winner was effective for a line-of-scrimmage offense and fields numerous college offers now.

“His ability helped us to run the ball effectively,” coach Steve Erxleben said. “We were different on defense when he wasn’t playing.”

Dillon Jones, Spalding, senior, offensive tackle

An offensive lineman coach Kyle Schmitt believes to be one of the best in the MIAA with “above-average athletic ability,” Jones excelled in pass-protection for the state’s top quarterback as part of an offensive line that surrendered only 10 sacks on 375 pass attempts.

Jaiheem Ross, Old Mill, senior, offensive tackle

The Patriots’ two-year starter helped pave his crew’s path to 2,422 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns total.

Advertisement

Evan Pohlman, Old Mill, senior, offensive guard

Like Ross, Pohlman played an essential role in the Patriots’ run to the state quarterfinal, making the hits necessary to allow Old Mill to average 201 rushing yards per game.

Timmons has rushed 93 times for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns through the fourth week. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Trashaun Timmons, South River senior athlete

Timmons was a Swiss Army Knife for South River this fall, able to complete any task or position the Seahawks assigned him. Timmons carried the ball 213 times for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns, made 13 receptions for 130 yards, 20 tackles, an interception, eight kickoff returns for 140 yards, 17 punt returns and played in 98% of every game.

Chris Coleman, Broadneck, junior, kicker

Coleman set the state record for single-season field goals when he launched his 14th against Quince Orchard in the Class 4A state semifinal. Coleman made 14 of 17 attempts this fall, including seven from 20-to-29 yards, five from 30-to-39 yards and two from 40 or more yards. Coleman also nailed 46 of 48 PATS for 89 total points.

Advertisement

First Team Defense

KJ Henson, Old Mill, senior, defensive end

He who coach Mike Pfisterer named “our best defensive player” listed 50 tackles, including 27 solo, and 23 assists. He made five sacks and 10 tackles for loss and one defensive touchdown.

Tyler Hicks, Broadneck, junior, defensive end

Six-foot-5, 205-pound Hicks made 32 tackles (17 solo) with six sacks for an indomitable Bruins defense. He also collected 10 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups.

Abraham Olugbemi, Arundel, senior, defensive tackle

Olugbemi made a deep impression with a whopping 34 tackles for the state finalist Wildcats. He also made four sacks.

Advertisement

Shane Toal, St. Mary’s senior, defensive, tackle

Toal, a two-time All-County pick, led the Saints with 13 tackles for a loss and was third overall in tackles.

Ray Chapman, Arundel, junior, inside linebacker

Chapman recorded 47.5 tackles and three sacks for the tough Arundel defense, as well as making an interception.

Keyshawn Flowers, Spalding junior inside linebacker

Flowers shone in his junior year with 81 total tackles, 39 solo and 42 assisted as well as 11 tackles for loss. He also made five sacks and recovered two fumbles.

Advertisement

Cam Neiswender, Arundel, senior, outside linebacker

Neiswender amassed 60 tackles in one of the most important units for Arundel’s success this fall. He also collected two sacks and, when called upon to kick, also made 39 extra points.

Old Mill's Zafrin Stevens returns a kickoff and is tackled by Broadneck's Braden McCassie in the first quarter. The Broadneck Bruins played the visiting Old Mill Patriots in high school football, Friday, October 22, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Braden McCassie, Broadneck, junior, outside linebacker

McCassie amassed 57 tackles, including 44 solo, with 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for a loss, two pass-breakups and a forced fumble.

PJ Poknis, Spalding, senior, outside linebacker

Poknis proved a true problem to any opposing offense with four interceptions. Poknis also made five sacks. His crowning achievement was his team-high 84 total tackles, 47 solo and 37 assisted.

Advertisement

Tyler Brown, Spalding junior defensive back

Brown made 33 tackles, including 15 solo and 18 assisted. The junior was also an absolute menace when it came to interceptions, collecting a team-high seven.

Concordia Prep’s Joshua Derry slips the grasp of St. Mary’s Nick Golini on a run after catch in the first quarter. The St. Mary's Saints take on the Concordia Prep Saints in the MIAA B Conference championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Friday, November 18, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Nick Golini, St. Mary’s, senior, defensive back

The 6-foot-1 Navy men’s lacrosse commit held down the defense with 10 interceptions, just shy of multiple single-season records. Golini returned two of them for touchdowns. He was named the Week Nine Baltimore Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Week.

Anthony Hawkins, Broadneck, senior, defensive back

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior accounted for 44 tackles, 34 of which were solo, including eight tackles for a loss, a sack, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble. Hawkins also garnered four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns.

Advertisement

Khe’sean Porter, Broadneck, senior, defensive back

Porter made 17 tackles, 15 solo, as well as an interception and 10 pass breakups. Out of 24 passes attempted his way, Porter gave up only six completions.

Avery Struve, Arundel, senior, defensive back

Struve punished opposing offenses with 29 tackles and whopping six interceptions, including two against Old Mill. Struve also returned six punts for 197 yards.

Chesapeake's Rushaun Tongue catches the ball for a touchdown over Western Tech's Elijah White (4) during the first half a high school football game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Baltimore. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams for Capital Gazette/Capital Gazette)

Rushaun Tongue, Chesapeake senior defensive back/safety

The Wake Forest commit was a key two-way player for the Cougars. On defense he was an integral part of a defense shutting down opposing passing games.

Advertisement

Second team offense

Cam Catterson, Broadneck, senior, quarterback

Gavin Kamachi, Arundel, junior, quarterback

Jacob Todd, Severn, senior, quarterback

Abraham Sani, Crofton, senior, running back

Nick Sotiropoulos-Lawrence, Severn, senior, running back

Ahmad Taylor, Arundel, senior, running back

Advertisement

Wyatt Cotton, St. Mary’s, senior, wide receiver

Dalante Davenport, North County, senior, wide receiver

RJ Newton, Spalding, junior, wide receiver

Jameson Coffman, Spalding, junior, tight end

Kyree Scott, Meade, senior, tight end

Kevin Bredeck, Severna Park, senior, athlete

Advertisement

Wyatt Ferguson, Chesapeake, junior, offensive tackle

Camden Gilman, Arundel, senior, offensive guard

Jason Shipman, Spalding, junior, center

Davon Watkins, St. Mary’s, junior, offensive tackle

Niles Willis, Meade, senior, offensive guard

Second team defense

Dylan Carl, St. Mary’s, senior, defensive tackle

Advertisement

Tre Rankin, Old Mill, junior. defensive tackle

Delmar White, Chesapeake, defensive tackle

Andrew Beal, Chesapeake senior, defensive end

Bo Fowler, Severn, junior, defensive end

John Teague, Meade, senior, defensive end

Teddy Androus, St. Mary’s, junior, outside linebacker

Advertisement

Satchel Wilson, Crofton, senior, outside linebacker

Gio Boone, Spalding, senior, inside linebacker

Jacob Nesbit, Old Mill, senior, inside linebacker

Jake Wanner, Broadneck, senior, inside linebacker

Ian Brown, Annapolis, senior, cornerback

Joell Simmons, Southern, senior, cornerback

Advertisement

Shawn Cooper, Annapolis, senior, safety

DJ James, Old Mill, senior, safety