Malik Washington named 2022 Capital Gazette football Player of the Year after leading Spalding to title

Even before Kyle Schmitt saw Malik Washington throw, the Archbishop Spalding coach knew he wanted him on his team.
Schmitt met Washington as a seventh grader at a basketball game. He’d seen Washington’s tape before, shared emails a few times and spotted the middle schooler in the bleachers watching future teammates play. Schmitt only saw Washington throw much later, on a 100-degree June afternoon, but by then, the coach was already struck by Washington.
“There’s a kindness to him that’s really genuine,” Schmitt said.
It’s the quality in Washington that continues to stand tallest, like a crown atop the 6-foot-5 sophomore quarterback’s head after a year of endless accolades and attention piling up around him with the Whittles Trophy. Nothing Washington ever did, from throwing countless game-winning touchdowns to leading the state with 2,979 passing yards (221-for-370) to orchestrating Spalding to its first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title, was for himself.
Even being named the 2022 Capital Gazette football Player of the Year matters less to Washington than what it reflects onto his teammates.
“He’s just a guy that embraces opportunities, a really grateful kid,” Schmitt said. “If I could put my finger on what has gotten him to this [maturity] level faster than others, I would bottle it and sell it.”
Schmitt highlights Washington’s relationship with his family as the biggest source of his personality. But perhaps part of that selfless emphasis for Washington came from the reality that he wasn’t always college coaches’ ideal physique. The sophomore shot up in height. At one point, Washington stood at 5-feet, 11 inches with size 13 shoes. It made him slow; he quit track in the third grade because he couldn’t keep up with others. He developed himself as a throwing quarterback, and as he grew, he was able to grow others, too.
Senior receiver Max Moss saw the spark in Washington in youth football.
“The group of us, we were all kind of known throughout our league, but Malik was special like that,” Moss said. “And out of nowhere, seeing Malik all over my social media now is crazy.”
Washington’s desire for a title was borne out of others’ sorrows. Washington wasn’t a part of last year’s defeat in the playoff semifinal; the freshman absorbed the senior-heavy squad’s suffering from the sidelines.
The very first thing on his mind entering the season was avenging his friends’ dream.
“We had no choice but to win,” Washington said, “and with me at the reins, I’m like, ‘I’m gonna lead this team and we’re gonna do this together.’”
Washington accounted for 29 touchdowns en route to an 11-1 record and raising the first Cavaliers football trophy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against Calvert Hall. His final touchdown, of course, met his favorite receiver: Moss.
Moss, a friend since fifth grade, was Washington’s project this season. The quarterback wanted his passing to reflect Moss’ own receiving abilities, and it worked. Moss signed with Division I James Madison on Dec. 21.
“If you’re one of his people, he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure that spotlight shining on him is tilted towards you,” Messenger said. “He’s really involved in making sure everyone gets praised outside of himself, and he doesn’t have to do that.”
Though Washington isn’t afraid to be coached hard, his mentors say, Schmitt estimates Washington calls between 40% and 50% of every play. The coaching is done during the week, Schmitt said; the staff gives Washington the autonomy to do as he pleases with his offense, and not just in choosing routes. Washington even draws up the run game.
For a 16-year-old sophomore quarterback, Schmitt said, Washington’s got as much control as anyone. It develops his play differently than had he just been regurgitating his coaches’ calls alone.
“It slows the game down. You know exactly what’s happening with your team,” Washington said. “When you can tell what the defense is doing, you can pick it apart.”
Some talented quarterbacks might design the offense around themselves and boost their stats if given that kind of freedom, but not Washington. Not if that’s the wrong thing to do. Washington, who’d estimated he’d maybe hit 2,400 passing yards by season’s end, stopped short of 3,000 because it made more sense to let others run the ball in late-season situations.
Washington’s work is far from a robotic conveyor belt meant to send the spotlight to others. It’s a living thing on its own. There’s a flair to his game, Schmitt said, an excitement. The ball leaves his hands in a flash. Sidearm throws on tough angles, with defenders rushing in his face. A screen pass to Jameson Coffman that sealed Spalding’s victory over Calvert Hall in September: on a “wacky arm angle” and unplanned.
“I don’t think I’ve reached my potential yet,” Washington said. “I still think I have a lot of growing I can do, mentally and physically. Learning the defense better, too. There’s still a lot of me to do.”
Coach of the Year: Jason Budroni, St. Mary’s
Budroni put the right pieces together this year to get his Saints where they needed to go. St. Mary’s beat all 12 teams it faced on the way to the MIAA B Conference title over Concordia Prep. It was the Saints’ sixth MIAA B crown, third for Budroni’s and first since 2018.
Even he didn’t quite expect this.
“I didn’t think we were going to go undefeated,” Budroni said. “I thought we had a good chance to be pretty good, but I didn’t think we would be as good as we turned out to be. A lot of it is we have great coaches on staff, who’ve been together for a long time. We have great players who are outstanding leaders.
“And they just refused to lose.”
First Team Offense
Carson Petitbon, St. Mary’s, senior, quarterback
Petitbon arrived at St. Mary’s this fall from Gonzaga and led the Saints to the title by throwing for 1,311 touchdowns and 16 touchdowns, while running for 1,005 yards and 19 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound signal-caller only threw one interception all year.
Pat Cary, St. Mary’s, senior, running back
The 5-foot-8 running back collected 1,211 yards and nine touchdowns for the undefeated champions.
Maximus Jones, Old Mill, junior, running back
Once Old Mill chose to place Jones at running back, he made his mark. The county’s leading rusher amassed 1,538 yards on 246 carries, averaging 6.25 yards per carry and 128 yards per game. Jones collected 21 touchdowns and even made an impact in the air, collecting 151 yards.
Hakim Simms, Spalding senior running back
Simms’ full ability came through when he turned the tides with an 86-yard touchdown in the MIAA A Conference final. Overall, Simms compiled 1,351 yards on 242 carries, with 13 total touchdowns.
Chris Downs, Arundel, senior, wide receiver
Downs garnered 57 receptions for 802 yards and seven touchdowns in a breakout season en route to the Class 4A/3A state final.
Eli Harris, Broadneck, junior, wide receiver
Harris doubled his sophomore-year performance with 62 receptions for 1,068 yards, including a touchdown in the final second of the Class 4A state semifinal against Quince Orchard. Harris accounted for 11 touchdowns overall.
Max Moss, Spalding, senior, wide receiver
The county’s leading receiver accounted for 1,416 yards from the air on 72 receptions with 21 touchdowns, the last of which was garnered in the MIAA A championship. Moss is headed for James Madison.
Casey Cavanaugh, St. Mary’s, senior, center
The 5-foot-11, 265-pound center is a two-year All-County selection.
“Casey is one of the best offensive lineman I have coached,” Budroni said.
Caleb Herb, South River, senior, offensive guard
The Al Laramore Trophy winner was effective for a line-of-scrimmage offense and fields numerous college offers now.
“His ability helped us to run the ball effectively,” coach Steve Erxleben said. “We were different on defense when he wasn’t playing.”
Dillon Jones, Spalding, senior, offensive tackle
An offensive lineman coach Kyle Schmitt believes to be one of the best in the MIAA with “above-average athletic ability,” Jones excelled in pass-protection for the state’s top quarterback as part of an offensive line that surrendered only 10 sacks on 375 pass attempts.
Jaiheem Ross, Old Mill, senior, offensive tackle
The Patriots’ two-year starter helped pave his crew’s path to 2,422 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns total.
Evan Pohlman, Old Mill, senior, offensive guard
Like Ross, Pohlman played an essential role in the Patriots’ run to the state quarterfinal, making the hits necessary to allow Old Mill to average 201 rushing yards per game.
Trashaun Timmons, South River senior athlete
Timmons was a Swiss Army Knife for South River this fall, able to complete any task or position the Seahawks assigned him. Timmons carried the ball 213 times for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns, made 13 receptions for 130 yards, 20 tackles, an interception, eight kickoff returns for 140 yards, 17 punt returns and played in 98% of every game.
Chris Coleman, Broadneck, junior, kicker
Coleman set the state record for single-season field goals when he launched his 14th against Quince Orchard in the Class 4A state semifinal. Coleman made 14 of 17 attempts this fall, including seven from 20-to-29 yards, five from 30-to-39 yards and two from 40 or more yards. Coleman also nailed 46 of 48 PATS for 89 total points.
First Team Defense
KJ Henson, Old Mill, senior, defensive end
He who coach Mike Pfisterer named “our best defensive player” listed 50 tackles, including 27 solo, and 23 assists. He made five sacks and 10 tackles for loss and one defensive touchdown.
Tyler Hicks, Broadneck, junior, defensive end
Six-foot-5, 205-pound Hicks made 32 tackles (17 solo) with six sacks for an indomitable Bruins defense. He also collected 10 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups.
Abraham Olugbemi, Arundel, senior, defensive tackle
Olugbemi made a deep impression with a whopping 34 tackles for the state finalist Wildcats. He also made four sacks.
Shane Toal, St. Mary’s senior, defensive, tackle
Toal, a two-time All-County pick, led the Saints with 13 tackles for a loss and was third overall in tackles.
Ray Chapman, Arundel, junior, inside linebacker
Chapman recorded 47.5 tackles and three sacks for the tough Arundel defense, as well as making an interception.
Keyshawn Flowers, Spalding junior inside linebacker
Flowers shone in his junior year with 81 total tackles, 39 solo and 42 assisted as well as 11 tackles for loss. He also made five sacks and recovered two fumbles.
Cam Neiswender, Arundel, senior, outside linebacker
Neiswender amassed 60 tackles in one of the most important units for Arundel’s success this fall. He also collected two sacks and, when called upon to kick, also made 39 extra points.
Braden McCassie, Broadneck, junior, outside linebacker
McCassie amassed 57 tackles, including 44 solo, with 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for a loss, two pass-breakups and a forced fumble.
PJ Poknis, Spalding, senior, outside linebacker
Poknis proved a true problem to any opposing offense with four interceptions. Poknis also made five sacks. His crowning achievement was his team-high 84 total tackles, 47 solo and 37 assisted.
Tyler Brown, Spalding junior defensive back
Brown made 33 tackles, including 15 solo and 18 assisted. The junior was also an absolute menace when it came to interceptions, collecting a team-high seven.
Nick Golini, St. Mary’s, senior, defensive back
The 6-foot-1 Navy men’s lacrosse commit held down the defense with 10 interceptions, just shy of multiple single-season records. Golini returned two of them for touchdowns. He was named the Week Nine Baltimore Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Week.
Anthony Hawkins, Broadneck, senior, defensive back
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior accounted for 44 tackles, 34 of which were solo, including eight tackles for a loss, a sack, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble. Hawkins also garnered four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns.
Khe’sean Porter, Broadneck, senior, defensive back
Porter made 17 tackles, 15 solo, as well as an interception and 10 pass breakups. Out of 24 passes attempted his way, Porter gave up only six completions.
Avery Struve, Arundel, senior, defensive back
Struve punished opposing offenses with 29 tackles and whopping six interceptions, including two against Old Mill. Struve also returned six punts for 197 yards.
Rushaun Tongue, Chesapeake senior defensive back/safety
The Wake Forest commit was a key two-way player for the Cougars. On defense he was an integral part of a defense shutting down opposing passing games.
Second team offense
Cam Catterson, Broadneck, senior, quarterback
Gavin Kamachi, Arundel, junior, quarterback
Jacob Todd, Severn, senior, quarterback
Abraham Sani, Crofton, senior, running back
Nick Sotiropoulos-Lawrence, Severn, senior, running back
Ahmad Taylor, Arundel, senior, running back
Wyatt Cotton, St. Mary’s, senior, wide receiver
Dalante Davenport, North County, senior, wide receiver
RJ Newton, Spalding, junior, wide receiver
Jameson Coffman, Spalding, junior, tight end
Kyree Scott, Meade, senior, tight end
Kevin Bredeck, Severna Park, senior, athlete
Wyatt Ferguson, Chesapeake, junior, offensive tackle
Camden Gilman, Arundel, senior, offensive guard
Jason Shipman, Spalding, junior, center
Davon Watkins, St. Mary’s, junior, offensive tackle
Niles Willis, Meade, senior, offensive guard
Second team defense
Dylan Carl, St. Mary’s, senior, defensive tackle
Tre Rankin, Old Mill, junior. defensive tackle
Delmar White, Chesapeake, defensive tackle
Andrew Beal, Chesapeake senior, defensive end
Bo Fowler, Severn, junior, defensive end
John Teague, Meade, senior, defensive end
Teddy Androus, St. Mary’s, junior, outside linebacker
Satchel Wilson, Crofton, senior, outside linebacker
Gio Boone, Spalding, senior, inside linebacker
Jacob Nesbit, Old Mill, senior, inside linebacker
Jake Wanner, Broadneck, senior, inside linebacker
Ian Brown, Annapolis, senior, cornerback
Joell Simmons, Southern, senior, cornerback
Shawn Cooper, Annapolis, senior, safety
DJ James, Old Mill, senior, safety