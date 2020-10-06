Hundreds rally in Anne Arundel to push for return of high school sports

A mix of 300 high school parents, players and coaches crowded Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company station in Severna Park Monday night to call for the return of high school sports, one night before the Anne Arundel school board discusses options for resuming competition.
Recognizable community faces including sportscaster Keith Mills, radio personality Vinny Cerrato of 105.7 The Fan and former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich spoke briefly about the negative effect a lack of sports because of coronavirus restrictions has had on the athletes gathered before them.
With masks visible everywhere to help slow the spread of the virus, players chanted for the return of sports for each individual school present and then gathered around posters to sign their names, schools and teams. Players and parents said they hope the combination of private and public school voices, especially in a county as prominent as Anne Arundel, will help motivate a decision in their favor.
“It will help because the more parents, the more schools, the more coaches, the better off. The merits don’t change — all parents I meet say the same thing. The rec teams, the pros, the colleges — they’re all playing,” Ehrlich said.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association last month gave the state’s 24 school districts the option of playing high school sports as early as Wednesday. So far, none of the biggest counties have agreed to play until next year. Private school sports in the Baltimore area also are on hiatus, with meets set later this month to discuss a plan to resume play.
Dennis Lynch, whose son Liam, a freshman at Archbishop Spalding in Severn, plays football, lacrosse and wrestles, said “any action on the public school side helps us, and any action on the private school side helps them.”
Ehrlich also emphasized two groups of kids: One that will have a shot to play college sports, and one who will only have memories the minute they walk off the graduation stage.
“How about the 85 percent of the kids who will not play in college for whom this is so important, for whom this has been their life work, for whom they’ll be in their 80s remembering their high school games? — I hope,” Ehrlich said.
“If you lose that, you lose something that’s real and something that’s intangible.”
Three Arundel High soccer players, Aiden Koch, Evan Koch and Todd Price, said they already feel that impact. Evan Koch, a sophomore, had nothing to fall back on when sports paused. All he did was head to the field and play soccer alone.
The absence of sports in his life has also made it harder to focus on school, he said.
“One of the parts of going to school that made it fun was knowing after school, you’d play for a team. Not even being able to go to school just depletes that purpose,” Koch said.
Aiden has concerns over his grade point average without soccer as a motivator.
“Now when I wake up and have online school, it’s just different. Last fall, on a game-day, I’d just be more focused. I’d do better in school. I’d have my best quarters, grade-wise,” Koch said.
Josh Ehrlich, the former governor’s son who plays football, basketball and baseball at Broadneck High, felt elated when he heard State Superintendent Karen Salmon declare high school sports could return as soon as October, until he learned there was more work to be done to return sports in Anne Arundel.
Excitement, then a let down — that’s how he felt when he watched youth tackle football return, too. At first, he felt that the Anne Arundel Youth Football Association’s tackle season’s return would open the doors for high schools.
He hopes that door will open Tuesday night.
“We’re the ones playing,” Ehrlich said. “We’re the ones putting our life on the line because of COVID, but if the youth can play and we can’t, it doesn’t make sense to us. We want answers soon. It’s already October.”
Surrounded by Severna Park athletes, Kenny Elgert, Severna Park’s No. 1 fan who died in 2019 at age 35, was present at Monday’s rally through his parents and a large cardboard cutout of his face.
His father, Chip Elgert, could not imagine what it would be like if his son were still here without sports. He never missed a home game, his father said. Every athletic director knew his name.
“He couldn’t have lived through this pandemic. It would have killed him because he couldn’t go to the games,” Elgert said.
Former Gov. Ehrlich recognized the need for a health focus to a return to play. As much as he appreciates the full experience of Friday night football, he believes in whatever health officials decide is necessary as long as it means high school athletes can play once more.
“If you need to cut the crowds — at some schools, like Broadneck, that’s going to hurt — but if 500 or 800 is the number, that’s the number. You see it in colleges now and the pros. Whatever they say. That’s where the health folks will come in and do their thing. Let the coaches and the athletic directors do their thing.”
Ehrlich said he would not want his parents, who would be considered an at-risk group, present at his son’s games. Use common sense, in other words, “but get back to living. And this is part of getting back to living,” he said.