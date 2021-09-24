Leslee Brady achieves win No. 300 as Spalding field hockey edges Broadneck to stay unbeaten

Brady captured her 200th win in 2014, one season after the Baltimore Sun named her the Coach of the Year following a season where she guided the Cavaliers to their first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title in program history with just five seniors and a starting freshman in goal. Two seasons later, in 2015, Brady and Spalding once again claimed the crown, riding an undefeated record — similar to the unblemished one they have so far this fall — and a superstitious lucky pumpkin named “Punkin” with a painted red goofy face. The pumpkin’s 2021 reincarnation sits on the team’s water cooler.