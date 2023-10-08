Unflinching work ethic, focus on players led Lee Rogers into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

(Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories profiling the 2023 inductees into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame).

You can bet Lee Rogers will be uncomfortable on the podium at the 32nd annual Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet.

Rogers has spent his entire coaching career trying to avoid the spotlight. He never, ever sought recognition. Throughout his tenure as Arundel girls basketball coach, Rogers disliked doing interviews with the media following games. He preferred reporters talk to his players.

“It has always been about them, not me,” Rogers said frequently. “It was about the players, it was about the program and it was about the school.”

In 2019, Arundel High administrators decided to name the school’s basketball court in honor of Rogers. Kevin Necessary was the athletic director at the time and remembers Rogers’ reaction when told.

“Lee was almost mortified. He said please don’t put my name on that floor,” Necessary recalled. “You have to force Lee to accept some recognition.”

One year earlier, Rogers received one of the highest honors of his career when he was selected as head coach of the West squad for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game. That honor is reserved for the most successful coaches in the country and verified that Rogers had earned a place in elite company.

Rogers made it clear to organizers that all his team’s accomplishments had been a team effort and insisted that his entire staff be allowed on the bench for the game in Atlanta.

Now Rogers finds himself the center of attention again as one of five members of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

“These types of things are tough for Lee because he is the kind of person who does not want any of the glory. He just wants to work tirelessly behind the scenes to make others look good,” Necessary said. “Lee always said that if you work diligently in silence, everything will eventually fall into place.”

Rogers is the most successful girls basketball coach in Anne Arundel County history, compiling a career record of 570-251 through 33 seasons. He has led Arundel to four Class 4A state championships and three runner-up finishes. The Wildcats have captured 14 county championships and 11 region crowns under his direction.

Rogers previously served five seasons as Arundel boys basketball coach. He was out of coaching for a few years before being convinced to give the girls game a try by three of the most renowned coaches in county history.

Rogers was a physical education teacher at Lindale Middle, a feeder school for the now-defunct Andover High and its replacement North County High. He had a strong relationship with Sally Entsminger, the longtime girls basketball coach at both schools. Through Entsminger, Rogers got to know Old Mill coach Pat Chance and Southern coach Linda Kilpatrick, both Hall of Famers themselves.

“Sally Entsminger, Linda Kilpatrick and Pat Chance thought I would be good for the girls. They thought I had the right demeanor,” Rogers said.

Rogers was hired in 1989 and Arundel compiled a 6-16 record in his first season on the bench. “I was wondering what in the world I had gotten myself into,” he said.

While the talent level was part of the issue, Rogers put the blame on himself and was determined to improve. He drove to Indiana University and spent a week at a basketball camp directed by legendary coach Bobby Knight. He then traveled to North Carolina University and spent another week at a camp led by Dean Smith. He returned to Maryland and attended the DeMatha basketball camp operated by Morgan Wootten.

“I spent that entire summer going to camps to get better,” Rogers said.

Led by combination guard Donna Parker, Arundel posted a winning record in Rogers’ second season and word spread that playing basketball was fun under this new coach.

“More kids started coming out and the program began to take off,” Rogers said.

Arundel girls basketball coach Lee Rogers talks to his team in the 4th quarter of the 2010 Class 4A state championship game. Arundel beat Gaithersburg, 53-40. (Paul W Gillespie)

Period of dominance

Arundel girls basketball captured the first state title in program history in 1996, holding off Sherwood, 57-49, at UMBC. Standout forward Chavonne Hammond notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds and also recorded eight blocked shots to lead the way.

The Wildcats went 25-1 the previous season with the lone loss coming in the state final to powerful Western, which was led by Hall of Fame coach Breezy Bishop. The Wildcats returned every starter and finished 27-2 in 1995-96, taking the next step in part because Rogers was humble enough to ask for advice.

“Western had the best program in the Baltimore area and I talked to Breezy about what she was doing,” Rogers said.

Bishop related that Western’s players all played summer basketball with high level Amateur Athletic Union teams. Rogers began encouraging Arundel players to do the same and developed relationships with several AAU programs in the area to help facilitate their participation.

Arundel added state titles in 2000 (25-2), 2004 (26-2) and 2010 (23-4). However, Rogers will always have fond memories of the first one. Spring sports were canceled the day of the championship game and Arundel had a dozen buses take students to UMBC Fieldhouse.

“What I remember about that first state championship was the environment. Green and white took over that gymnasium and we had incredible support,” he said.

Arundel girls basketball put together an 89-game winning streak against county competition. The Wildcats were loaded with major Division I talent during the glory years with Hammond (Vanderbilt), Simone Egwu (Virginia) and Sherrone Vails (Louisville) among the most prominent recruits.

Rogers recalls Egwu coming to the Arundel girls basketball camp with extremely raw basketball skills and little interest. “Simone was playing with her dolls in the bleachers during breaks,” he said.

Shante Edmonds had never played any organized sports before coming to Arundel and becoming an All-County performer who went on to play at Columbia University.

“By far the best part of this job has been watching kids grow and develop,” Rogers said. “What gives me the most satisfaction is helping players improve year by year and seeing them use basketball to get a college education.”

Rogers continued to religiously attend camps, clinics and any other coaching development forum he could find throughout his tenure. What he learned from the likes of Knight, Smith and Wootten was that practice structure was critical and the timing of drills was important.

“We play eight-minute quarters in games so our drills were all eight to 10 minutes long,” he said.

Rogers compiled detailed reports and statistics on all aspects of practice. At various points, players had to shoot free throws, then record their results.

“We keep track of everything so the kids could track their progress and the coaches had a reference point,” he said. “We made sure the players that made free throws under pressure were in the ballgame at crunch time. We could do that because we had the season-long stats.”

Arundel girls basketball coach Lee Rogers celebrates a court naming ceremony in his honor with past and present players. (Terrance Williams For The Capital/Capital Gazette)

Innovative thinker

Rogers was among the first coaches of a girls sport to implement a weight training program for players. That willingness to try new things and be innovative always impressed Arundel assistant Donna McGowan, who has been with Rogers from the beginning.

“Lee was always up late at night researching drills or ideas to make the team better. He definitely had an open mind to new things and was willing to try any concept he thought would help the girls improve,” McGowan said.

McGowan and Rogers first met in a dance class that was required to renew their teaching certificates. They were introduced by Arundel athletic director Bernie Walter, another member of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.

“Donna has been with me since we started and has really been my backbone,” said Rogers, noting that he and McGowan are about to begin their 34th season together.

Arundel always played a fast-paced style under Rogers, using full-court pressure to create turnovers and pushing the ball in transition to get easy baskets. Rogers was an early proponent of positionless basketball and made sure players were comfortable at any spot on the court.

Ana Baker was a key member of the 2004 state championship squad and went on to play at UNC-Asheville. She later returned to the Gambrills school to serve as an Arundel assistant for five years.

“Coach Rogers had a perfect balance between discipline and caring. He was always able to get a lot out of all the girls that played for him because they knew how much he cared,” Baker said. “He was tough, demanding and pushed us hard in order to take the team to the next level. He made sure each team maximized its talent and potential. He took a lot of pride in making sure every player grew within the program.”

Baker liked how Rogers made every aspect of practice a competition. Whether a scrimmage situation or a fundamental drill, players were divided into teams with consequences for both the winners and losers.

“We competed hard against each other in practice. Coach Rogers knew how to make things fun while at the same time bringing the competitive feel of a game,” Baker said.

Rogers took it upon himself to wash all the uniforms following games. He brought breakfast for the entire team to Saturday morning practices. He gave players rides to and from the gymnasium if they had no other form of transportation.

“Lee always said during the season the girls were his daughters and that’s how he treated them,” McGowan said. “If there were times when he had to discipline a player, he did so the way he would his own child.”

Necessary worked alongside Rogers for more than a decade at Arundel. He served as the assistant when Rogers was athletic director. They swapped positions when Necessary became athletic director.

“Lee created a family environment that made the players feel special and created a culture in which work ethic was the key to success,” Necessary said.

Hall of Fame Facts

2023 Class: Michael Evans (lacrosse); George McGeeney (lacrosse); Lee Rogers (coaching); Nicole Woody (wrestling); Tim McMullen (Bernie Walter Memorial Award).

Induction Banquet: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6-10 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Annapolis

Tickets: Cost $50 and can be purchased at https://aacshof.org/