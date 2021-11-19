Indian Creek’s Laila Ivey, St. Mary’s Riley Reese sign with Maryland as part of standout college signings in Anne Arundel

The year Laila Ivey began her Indian Creek high school career is coincidentally the same year her school decided to give varsity volleyball a try.
The Eagles winning a conference crown in its inaugural season was one accomplishment. Another feat is now sending a player from its first year to the University of Maryland.
Hundreds of student athletes around Anne Arundel County put pen to paper and secured their athletic futures on Nov. 10 by signing a National Letter of Intent with college programs across the country. A couple made their promise to the Terrapins.
The Terps reached out just as Ivey began a high school career that would include multiple awards from the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland. The moment the 6-foot-1 outside hitter became eligible for contact, Maryland offered her.
“I think they definitely tried to pursue me,” Ivey said. “I think I was their top recruit for my class.”
It wasn’t just the allure of Big Ten play that sold Ivey on the Terps. She loved coach Adam Hughes, too.
Ivey’s an outside hitter, but college players are expected to play all around the court. In clinics leading up to that next step, Ivey’s pushed herself to develop her confidence so she can become every position.
“I think he’ll really help me develop my play overall,” Ivey said.
Recruitment in many sports, especially volleyball, happens predominantly during club. Ivey competes for Metro Volleyball Club when she’s not in season with Indian Creek.
That’s not to say the Eagles were back-burner to her bright future. Club developed her skill; varsity developed her leadership qualities.
“I’m a little bit of a passionate person, but that [varsity] got me to speak up more,” Ivey said.
Maryland often came to watch Ivey at Indian Creek, where she was able to help the fledgling volleyball program take flight.
The Eagles fell behind by 10 in the first set of the 2018 IAAM C Conference title game. One of Ivey’s teammates embarked on a huge serving run, which helped boost Indian Creek to take the game and then ultimately earn the sweep.
“It really taught me to put the ball away and to not be afraid,” Ivey said. “Or you’re gonna mess up. Just to give it your all and put everything out there.”
Ivey is not the only who recently signed, sealed and delivered her future to College Park.
Riley Reese is no stranger to Maryland. His father, Brian, notably competed in red and gold and coached for Major League Lacrosse. The St. Mary’s senior’s dreams filled up with images of playing for the Terrapins from a young age.
Now it’s nearly a reality. Reese officially signed with longtime coach John Tillman and the three-time NCAA tournament champion Terps on Wednesday, too.
“That satisfaction of putting pen to paper and signing with the best program in all of college lacrosse, in my opinion, it’s a whole different feeling,” Reese said.
His mother is pretty well known, too. Cathy Reese is Maryland’s women’s lacrosse coach and has spearheaded the program to five national championships.
Their legacy gives their son pride. His legacy is his for the making, too.
“It’ll be awesome to put Maryland across the chest and keep it going,” Reese said. “It’s got to be what you do on the field but off the field, too. You have to be a good person.”
With his lifelong goal front and center, Reese used the pandemic to continue to better himself.
“The summer leading into junior year, you have to get stronger, faster in order to compete with everyone on the field,” Reese said, “in order to be considered to be top-10-school worthy.”
Extra drills were not Reese’s only career-moving decisions. In January, the defender transferred from Glenelg Country School — where he was a starter and committed to Maryland as a junior — to St. Mary’s.
From his perspective, he entered “a whole different world” at Pascal Field.
“The A Conference is really college-like, in my opinion,” Reese said. “From the first practice, I got five times better than all the time at Glenelg.”
Playing as a vocal figure on a team has been Reese’s strong suit as a varsity athlete. Maryland should only expand upon that and use it to their advantage as they improve Reese’s game as a defender.
“They have the best coaches in the world,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll figure out a way.”