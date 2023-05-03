Southern hires Kristi Starr as school’s first female athletic director: ‘It’s very family and tradition down there’

Kristi Starr was recently hired as Southern High School's first female athletic director. She is only the fifth female athletic director in Anne Arundel County history. (Katherine Fominykh)

Kristi Starr doesn’t want to hear anyone bemoan driving “all the way down to Southern” anymore.

The same message replayed around her over the years, from her playing days at Chesapeake through coaching in the county to working as an assistant athletic director at Glen Burnie. “Oh man, we’re playing Southern today. We have to drive to Southern today.” A couple weeks ago, Starr strolled the grounds at Southern High to meet as many people as she could. It confirmed what she already knew to be true: that Southern is a close-knit community, supportive of its own.

But she doesn’t want the Bulldogs to be isolated. Starr, who replaces Ray Bowen as Southern athletic director after seven years, leapt to the open job with a plan to elevate the Southern Bulldogs to the county, transform the Harwood school from a hike to a destination and to accentuate what the community is already so proud of.

“It’s very family and tradition down there,” Starr said. “It’s a great community and I want to keep that going and bring that back. Just to add a little show to it, make it more recognized, bring more character out to it.”

Ever since Starr first hunted the Southern opening, she started taking note of everything she liked at different schools, everything that made the athletes and the school’s pride the center point. At Glen Burnie, for instance, giant posters of Gopher athletes consume one of the gym walls.

“It’s all about our athletes, and I want to bring that over to Southern as well,” Starr said, “so these kids can feel like they have more ownership of the complexes anywhere they play on the field.”

For now, Starr’s focus is helping the Bulldog teams finish out their spring seasons, which the current assistant athletic directors help her with tremendously as Starr balances finishing out her job at Glen Burnie (It’s just lots of coffee, she said).

But the vision unfolds before Starr. Just days into her new job, she’s already begun brainstorming ideas with Southern principal Angela Hopkins — designs for signage all around the grounds, plaques that detail important moments in Southern athletics history, images of legendary and successful athletes who were once Bulldogs, a flag of all the state championships. Starr plans to heighten social media’s involvement in highlighting the athletes as well.

There are more structural changes ahead for Starr to facilitate as well, from seeking a new turf field to installing lights at the softball field.

Athletic director Kyle Hines made sure to include Starr in similar transitions at Glen Burnie when the Gophers revamped some of their own facilities. He always knew she wanted to someday helm her own department; as such, Hines often stepped aside to leave Starr in charge of various projects.

“It was bittersweet because she was so good. She was the right hand,” Hines said. “But I want her to be able to do those same things, for another community to experience things that we experienced with Glen Burnie.”

Starr becomes the first female athletic director in school history, the only currently serving female athletic director in Anne Arundel County public schools and only the fifth in county history — public and private. Starr joins Freddie Newman, who was recently hired at Indian Creek, and Allison Fondale, who helms the St. Mary’s athletic department, as the only three actively serving female athletic directors in Anne Arundel.

In her sports medicine classes at Glen Burnie, Starr always made sure to highlight female hires in the NFL or other professional and collegiate levels of sports to her students. She understood what visibility can mean for other girls in athletics. She sees it all the time when youth athletes idolize the older girls on the field.

“When it’s closer to home, it’s a job that’s even more attainable,” she said. “Hopefully, it inspires some kids. All I ever want is for somebody to be like, ‘See how hard she works?’ I just hope it shows people you need to have that confidence and that focus. It’s attainable, you just have to grind for it.”

Starr already had a track record of change and success, a trait she certainly inherited from her father, longtime Chesapeake softball coach Don Ellenberger. Starr, a dual-sport athlete in basketball and softball at Limestone College, assumed became head softball coach at Northeast. At the time, the team hadn’t won a game in four years. In her third year, Starr led the Eagles to a 14-9 record and a second-round playoff run.

She then took on the Notre Dame of Maryland’s women’s basketball team in 2010, just after the Gators failed to finish their season. The mission the school gave her was just to finish the season. But that wasn’t good enough for Starr, who led the struggling program to three wins in the first year and a complete season.

After marrying current Crofton basketball coach Jeff Starr and starting a family, she later went on to coach unified tennis at Glen Burnie before joining Hines’ staff.

Starr carries that spirit of change when approaching Southern’s athletics, including some programs that are on the brink of transformation, like softball, and are still seeking that step, like football. She’s also tasked with hiring a girls soccer coach as well.

“I think I can really help our coaches grow as well,” Starr said.