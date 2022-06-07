Key School wins two spring sports championships as new complex brings teams together, builds school spirit

Front (L to R) Tennis players Ryan Hart and Alex Mullin. Rear (L to R) Baseball players Armand Ortiz, Seam Boomer and Colin MacNabb. Key School athletics garnered two spring titles in tennis and baseball and had its boys lacrosse journey to the MIAA C Conference championship. This success signals a change in school culture on its athletics -- that, and the now frequent fans that show up at the new facility to cheer their teams on. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

A few blocks away from the Key School, a new era is dawning on the Obezags. And unlike before the inception of the Fusco Athletic Park’s sprawling fields and tennis courts, all of the Obezags are there to witness it.

Three of four Key School spring teams made deep playoff runs with tennis and baseball hoisting trophies. The Obezags baseball team poured 11 runs in the third inning in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference final over Concordia Prep on May 17, leading to a 12-1 win.

“Every single workout in the offseason, our motto was, ‘Shock the world,’” junior Colin MacNabb said. “No one actually expected us to come out and be competitive. Everyone knew we were good but not good enough to get over the hump. So, we focused on ourselves and showed everybody what we got.”

Top-seeded tennis won its third straight title with a 5-0 shutout of Annapolis Area Christian School on May 12. Five of seven Key players earned first team All-Conference honors during the 11-1 season.

Elsewhere, Key boys lacrosse battled to defend its 2021 title, beating Cristo Rey in the quarterfinals but falling short in the semifinals. Next year, they’ll try again. After years working to “get the monkey off their backs,” according to athletic director Brian Boyd, Obezags lacrosse resides atop the MIAA C standings nearly every year. Just like baseball. Just like tennis.

Key has collected around four-dozen championships in its 64-year history. Multi-sport dominance at the same time at the mural-painted, gazebo-headed school by the beach is, by one student-athlete’s words, “a big change.”

“In the spring, it feels like a whole new vibe,” said junior Ryan Hart, a member of the championship tennis team. “You hear about the other teams winning. It’s a whole new thing for Key to be winning like this all the time.”

Fusco Athletic Park, which hosted the first full season of Key sports this year, is bringing the Obezags together. (Courtesy Key School)

Regardless of steady but somewhat spread-out success through the years, Key student-athletes know what some people think of them.

“They think, ‘Maybe they just have sports so kids have something to do,’” said junior pitcher Armand Ortiz, who’d thrown a complete game and belted a three-run home run in Key’s championship. “Now, we’re building all this energy up. I definitely think people can see Key sports as legitimate programs everyone’s fully immersed into.”

It’s no coincidence those championships are rolling in on shiny, new Fusco Athletic Park fields and courts on Carrollton Road.

Eighty percent of the private school’s 590-person enrollment plays sports. Before Fusco, the moment classes ended each spring day, the teams parted ways — boys lacrosse teams journeyed over to the beach field down the street from the school, girls lacrosse to Manse Field on Key’s grounds, baseball in the opposite direction. Tennis players journeyed to Truxton Park, three miles from the school. It was as if they blinked from one another’s realities.

Key tennis captured two consecutive varsity championships before this year’s, but hardly anyone came to see the team play, junior Alex Mullin said.

“No one wanted to drive 20 minutes to watch a tennis game,” Hart added. “Especially if you’re on the baseball, lacrosse teams, you’re never going to be able to see other sports. But now they’re here in one spot. Even when they’re practicing, you can see them. It’s a big difference.”

Over six-plus years, Key gradually built its first conjoined athletic facilities, starting with baseball in 2019. Many construction delays later, the final structure – the tall red pavilion – finished in February 2020. Then the pandemic wiped out the Obezags’ spring season, as well as its fall and winter seasons the following school year.

Returning to play, Key teams were now able to touch their new lands, and Obezags began to experience something other schools’ athletes may take for granted.

Even being able to physically see lacrosse from the baseball field basically reminded each other of one another’s existence. They wondered when their next games were, MacNabb said, knowing they’d come to support lacrosse as they supported baseball. Lacrosse often ended practice early just to catch the baseball games.

“It honestly really helped,” junior Sean Boomer said. “In closer games, it brought up the energy.”

The Key School baseball team won the MIAA C Conference title on May 17. (Courtesy of Key School)

It didn’t come easily. Considering how far-flung the teams were in the past, something as simple as packing stands to cheer one another on might have been technically possible, but not remotely convenient. Kids have homework and jobs. Carving out a 20-30 minute drive in rush hour? Not going to happen.

When it became possible, it still became a conscious undertaking at Key. Boyd and assistant athletic director Alexis Martin run the captains’ club at Key School and held discussions on how to cheer for your friends, lessons on how to pick one another up.

That started before the spring season began. Key boys basketball once competed in a somewhat-empty gym. This past winter, students piled atop the stage.

“You only really need 40 people to make it loud,” Boyd said. “But it’s like a different world.”

The Obezags previously learned how to rely on each other alone for motivation. Tennis competed with one another for the top seed. During Key tennis’ previous two championship runs, the Obezags labored harder than most teams to build camaraderie between one another. Limited court space at Truxton meant the team portioned into smaller pieces; they couldn’t practice as a group. Even winning “at home” meant little. They weren’t at home. They were at the neighborhood park in a neighborhood many of them didn’t even live in.

“Going all the way out to Truxton didn’t feel that cool. Now, we have an official court,” Hart said. “People are coming to see you. It looks nice. It feels better to be playing.”

Baseball learned to hold one another accountable for missing practice. That helped strengthen the core, but their strength was all they had. Key baseball suffered an early exit in the 2021 MIAA C Conference playoffs because they burned through their supply too quickly.

But they never got the chance to feel down in 2022. Baseball became used to something it never had before with consistency – their peers cheering them on. Knowing that was there every game day excited the players.

It felt like, for the first time, school spirit was brewing. Ortiz felt pressure now – good pressure. They looked forward to the game of the day because their friends would be there.

“They’re not used to watching each other,” Boyd said. “But it’s been awesome, the tone and pride in the school. We’re in a different place than we were a decade ago. The kids realize the school is behind them with athletics, pushing for excellence the same way they do in the classroom.”