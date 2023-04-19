Key baseball having fun as reigning MIAA C Conference champion works toward title defense

Key’s Lachlan Armstrong, right, is congratulated by Colin McNabb, left, after scoring. Key School defeated the visiting Jemicy High School, 20-0, in boys high school baseball. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Key baseball doesn’t high-five Lachlan Armstrong after his 405-foot, three-run home run. No one waits for him at home plate. When Armstrong jogs to the dugout, his teammates await him in stony silence, for the most part.

“It’s getting old,” one teammate tells him.

It was all a bit. It’s what the pros do, Armstrong said. It was the 18th run Key slapped on Jemicy in a 20-0 win, after beating them 12-2 earlier in Tuesday’s doubleheader. Armstrong laughs. So does the whole team.

“They have fun in there,” Key athletic director Brian Boyd said.

The Obezags, the reigning champions, share the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Conference C Conference lead with Beth Tfiloh with a 7-1 record (12-2 overall). The players chattered like cicadas from the dugout. Long soda burps, cheers mishmashed with digs, coaches’ advice offered by players, various guttural shrieks. “A-plus team chem,” Armstrong said.

“Energy in the dugout is one of the most important things to winning,” senior catcher Colin MacNabb said. “Yeah we’re on the field hitting, but without those guys, we’re not staying locked in through the third, fourth, super-long innings.”

Key’s Armand Ortiz, left, is congratulated by the dugout including Colin MacNabb, right, after scoring during Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of Jemicy. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Jemicy played host at Fusco Athletic Park on Tuesday afternoon, as this was technically its home game being made up. That only moved up its suffering a half inning sooner.

“Swing like it’s practice,” a teammate crowed at Armstrong, who then pounded the outfield with a first-inning RBI triple. Jemicy dealt gunpowder to the Obezags’ batters, who cleared five hits in the first inning alone for a 5-0 lead. When junior Christopher Williams doubled the lead to 10-0 in the second inning, Key deployed Adam Kugelman. The freshman’s entrance, only his second-ever at-bat in the sport, inspired the most raucous hooting from the dugout and a chorus of “Adam!” while Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” blared.

“The philosophy of Key School baseball is, of course, take it seriously,” senior pitcher and center fielder Armand Ortiz said, “but at the same time have just as much fun. That’s what we’re all about.”

Confidence exudes from the Obezags. Jokes popped between the on-deck circle to home plate. Freshman Erhan Ortiz danced in a 180 to a TikTok audio (“he’s a dancer,” his older brother said). Britney Spears, old Taylor Swift and Cascada also made it into the dugout playlist. And runs salted the field.

“Those guys are always cheering, even if they don’t make the field,” Jack Gallant said. “Makes us play better.”

Key School’s graduating class is 50, including six baseball players. Gallant and Armstrong, a Colby College commit, have known each other since they were 3; many of the rest since middle school or so. Coach Gary Gallant knew most since they were 8 years old, playing on the same travel team, absorbing each other’s behaviors and personalities.

Chemistry slow-dripped and made for a stronger brew, both in having fun with one another but also in holding each other accountable. It’s that mix, MacNabb believes, that works so well.

At the start of the Obezags doomed 2020 freshman year, the now-seniors made a pledge to their coach and each other.

“If we’re going to do this,” MacNabb, a Washington College commit, recalled, “we’re going to do this the right way. We’re going to go out and play with passion and go win ballgames.”

Even in what was clearly going to be another blowout, the Obezags didn’t hold back. They bombed the scoreboard with another eight runs in the fourth inning, dabbing on an additional run in the fifth.

The Obezags’ success is fueled by more than the power of friendship. The righty-lefty one-two punch of Ortiz and senior Will Dowton on the mound is backed up by Williams and freshman Wyatt Dowton. Together, the four hurlers have limited Key’s opponents to 50 runs while offense compiled 139.

Key’s Erhan Ortiz does a happy dance in the dugout. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“When you combine that with hitting like we had today,” Coach Gallant said, “that’s a pretty good formula for success.”

And it’s not always a given, either.

On April 13, the Obezags did what they needed to do offensively to quash Concordia Prep, the 2021 MIAA C Conference champions and last year’s runner-up to Key. But, Armstrong said, the energy in the dugout was flat and cold as week-old soda. Had been for a couple games.

Key led 10-9 in the top of the seventh until three center-field hits gave the Saints the 11-10 walk-off, serving Key its first conference loss since 2021.

“It was a wake-up call,” Armstrong said.

The loss jolted Key back to life. The realization of their program’s mortality wiped complacence away. In the three games since, the Obezags compiled 42 runs.

“It’s hard to play without a little taste of defeat. It’s only going to bring our energy up more,” Jack Gallant said. “When we play them at their home field, in playoffs, it’ll motivate us even more to bring it to them.”

Key hasn’t just been a conference force this year. It won four games against A and B Conference ballclubs; its only nonconference loss coming to Baltimore County public school Dulaney. Excited smiles shot through each of the Obezags’ faces at the memory of beating St. Mary’s, an A Conference team, 10-8 on March 14, in only their second game of the spring.

Jack Gallant said he wants to prove people wrong. Armstrong added that there’s nothing to lose as a C Conference team, so why not try?

“I know it’s bold to say, but I think we want it more,” Ortiz said. “When we come to a B or A Conference game, they’re not expecting much. And we’re ready to give it all we got. And that’s exactly what we did.”

The Obezags also feel indebted to Key School, whose expansive facility includes their brick-lined baseball diamond. The success of the team matched with the beauty of the ballpark puts Key on the list, Gary Gallant said, right alongside Archbishop Spalding, St. Mary’s, Severn, Annapolis Area Christian School and Indian Creek for prospective young baseball players. Ortiz feels the atmosphere of the park genuinely encourages them to play better . Seventy-five fans crowded the stands for the little team’s 10-run thrashing of Park School last Friday.

MacNabb loved every moment of it.

“Make some memories,” MacNabb said. “Last year we were super hungry for a championship, and I’m not saying we’re not now, but we’re also going to have some fun.”