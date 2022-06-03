Kent Island boys lacrosse used 2021 heartbreak to surge to Class 2A championship this spring

When you don’t lose a single game after the first week of April, there aren’t any crushing, make-or-break moments during the season to rally a team to win a state championship.

Kent Island boys lacrosse didn’t need that to triumph this season. The Buccaneers won every Bayside Conference game, rode a 16-game win streak and hauled an early lead to the end to upset No. 1 Huntingtown in the Class 2A state championship last week, 11-7. It was their first since 2015, third overall. Nothing particularly stood out as a catalyst to drive the Buccaneers — at least, not this year.

Advertisement

Kent Island’s returning players already had a vengeance plot underway after a devastating loss last June.

The 2021 Buccaneers were undefeated. They were tied at 4 with a minute to go in the Class 2A state championship. They could win in overtime, surely. At least, they could, until Hereford’s Owen Cogan snuck in the game-winning goal for his Bulls a minute before the end of the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

“We returned a ton of kids, 23 seniors,” Kent Island coach Robert Woolley said. “They have a real, recent memory of heartache. That’s all we needed to really lean on as consistent motivation.”

Flash forward to nearly a year later, and the second-seeded Buccaneers (19-1) successfully voyaged to another 2A state final, same location – same problem.

After Kent Island struck first to lead 3-0 in the first quarter, Huntingtown surged back, even narrowing in on the leaders, 8-7, in the fourth.

In the run up to the finals, the Buccaneers plundered through the playoffs, easily downing teams like Stephen Decatur, Queen Anne’s, Walkersville and North Harford by holding them all to single digits while they stacked doubles. Satisfying revenge over Hereford in the semifinals, 13-3, didn’t hurt either.

A close game was somewhat of a novelty by that point, and it certainly didn’t help that the Hurricanes monopolized the faceoffs, 19-2. But Woolley never had the chance to feel concerned.

“Our guys never wavered. There was never a shadow of a doubt I saw on their faces,” he said. “That just stems from believing that they could do it. Giving up seven goals when you’ve lost 19 of 21 faceoffs? Not a terrible day when it comes down to it.

“They were okay bending. They never felt like they were down enough to break.”

Then, senior long-stick midfielder Matt Burnside stepped up, lashing in a goal for Kent Island to make it 9-7, stopping the Hurricanes’ run.

Advertisement

“We felt really good about our defensive effort, regardless of the faceoff lopsidedness,” Woolley said. “We felt like the defense could hold us to a two-goal margin, but when things turned our way with Mike [Ruffennach] scoring back-to-back, it was completely evident that it was in the bag.”

At the 1:30 mark, senior midfielder Ruffennach cleaved through Huntingtown’s defense to score his fourth goal of the day, upping the mark to 10-7.

But that didn’t satisfy him. He’d suffered a lost sophomore season, a hollow finish to his junior season.

Ruffennach attacked one more time with 30 seconds on the clock. Thirty seconds later, Kent Island dogpiled in unadulterated joy.

“Just complete elation. The guys, you could see it in their body language, like a weight lifted,” Woolley said. “I’ve known these boys since sixth and seventh grade; I know them through and through. After it was clenched in those last couple minutes, you could certainly see the sigh of relief go across the field.”

Like last year’s Kent Island team, the Buccaneers lost once this spring. Unlike last year’s team, that defeat occurred much earlier, in the fourth game of the season against Broadneck.

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

The Bruins edged the Buccaneers by a goal, 10-9. While Kent Island studied the film afterward, the plot was plainly clear: the Buccaneers shot 16% – 34 shots and only 10 on target. Nine of those shots were scored, one was saved.

It was, Woolley said, pretty easy to break down why they lost.

“But they understood it’s the attention to details. It’s not just getting your opportunities, but capitalizing on those opportunities,” Woolley said. “Never again did we shoot anywhere near 16%.”

Clearly, the Buccaneers had talent – they wouldn’t have survived as late as they did this spring, nor last spring, without it. While the players absorbed details on the field, their coach took note of the little details they did on the field.

“It’s captains suddenly taking initiative to assign roles to certain players, so there’s nothing left behind,” Woolley said.

Players made sure everyone attended practice and meetings on time and understood every detail of what was said within. They held one another accountable for attending class and succeeding inside those walls.

Advertisement

“The rest kind of takes care of itself when you’re focused,” Woolley said, “and when you want something bad enough and you’re willing to work for it.”