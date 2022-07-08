Kaitlyn Hines out as Severna Park girls lacrosse coach after seven seasons, two state titles

Severna Park girls lacrosse coach Kaitlyn Hines accepts the Class 4A state championship trophy after beating Dulaney in the 2019 state championship game. Severna Park informed Hines she will not be brought back as coach after seven seasons leading the program. (Brian Krista / Capital Gazette)

Severna Park is not bringing back head girls lacrosse coach Kaitlyn Hines, who led the Falcons to two state titles and four championship game appearances in seven seasons, The Capital has learned.

Severna Park administration informed Hines she had been let go during her annual coaching performance evaluation, as given by athletic directors and administration to every coach under Anne Arundel County Public Schools policy.

Severna Park athletic director Dave Kauffman told The Capital neither he nor the school administration will comment on personnel matters, per AACPS policy.

During every year’s review but this one, Hines said she received praise from her administration such as “highly effective.” She did not see this coming.

“I just felt so blindsided by all of this,” Hines said. “We had such a great year on and off the field.”

The Falcons advanced to this year’s Class 3A state championship game where they lost by a goal to defending champion Marriotts Ridge.

Her rising seniors were “chomping at the bit to get back out there and get redemption,” Hines said. The coach focused on organizing offseason plans that would prepare her team as much as possible ahead of time for a tough 2023 schedule.

On June 28, Hines had her final meeting with Kauffman and assistant principal Lindsay Abruzzo, where they informed her they were going in a different direction, she said.

Hines, who is not a teacher within the school district, said she will file a grievance with AACPS human resources. It is one of few recourses a coach has upon dismissal. Teachers or certified professional educators are automatically renewed as coaches unless terminated in writing before the end of the school year or season, per the county athletics handbook.

“I think that’s the hard part of it. Our coaching contracts are year-to-year,” Hines said. “Unfortunately, the thing about this is this could happen to any coach in the county.”

Severna Park has not publicly named a new head coach.

Hines said she saw no indication that a change might be made. She did not receive a warning from her administration for anything throughout the season, she said, nor virtually any complaints from parents or players.

Hines regarded each relationship she held with three Severna Park athletic directors through her time — Dave Lanham, Kevin Rutledge and Kauffman — as positive ones.

“I was just speechless. Heartbroken. I never thought I would be forced to give up my program which has truly been my world for 33 years.”

Hines grew up in Severna Park. She was a first team All-County defender for the Falcons and a captain of the girls lacrosse and field hockey teams. She graduated from Severna Park in 2006 and played college lacrosse at Loyola Maryland. She joined the staff of then-longtime head coach Carin Peterson, her aunt, for three years as a junior varsity coach. When Peterson stepped down in 2015, Hines took over the role.

Peterson, while acknowledging her bias as family, reckons Hines showed more success in her first five years than Peterson did in the first five of her 25 seasons. Hines guided Severna Park to a state title in her first season as coach and again in 2019. Hines accomplished a 110-16 record over her seven seasons and was the Capital Gazette girls lacrosse Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Reaching these feats at Severna Park High is not easy, Peterson said, especially at the head of a prestigious lacrosse program that holds the record for most state titles at 14, a program with a community expectation for ultimate success.

“It’s very hard to stay on top because everyone’s gunning for you,” Peterson said. “Winning two state titles, being in state championship games three times in five years, that’s very difficult to do. It’s hard to come out of a South River-Broadneck region, and she swept everyone in the county [this year].”

This spring, the Falcons suffered a one-goal loss to a nationally-ranked team in Glenelg Country early in the season before rallying to an undefeated in-county mark that included two victories over rival and eventual Class 4A state champion Broadneck. Severna Park’s second win over the Bruins came in the county championship.

Off the field showed equal success. Hines’ players accomplished the highest group GPA of any lacrosse team in the county this season at 4.19.

This was par for the course for Hines, from the perspective of a colleague. Broadneck head coach Katy Kelley said Hines always presented as a well-prepared adversary who always met opposing coaches as well as officials with upmost respect and professionalism.

Graduated senior Gen Mullervy spoke of her former coach as someone she looked up to, who was open to answer questions on both lacrosse and life, and as someone who bolstered her and her teammates’ self-confidence.

“She really wanted us to work with each other and build using our own strengths,” Mullervy said. “She felt we had the best idea of what our strengths were and that gave a lot of power to the players, to realize our own potential and she was always there for support.”

At 33 and not ready for retirement, Hines’ goal now is to find another coaching job. In 2016, Hines told The Baltimore Sun that she never wanted to coach anywhere but Severna Park.

“I love these girls and this program and I get emotional. This is something that hurts,” Hines said. “This is my family. I never thought in a million years something like this would happen. It’s hard to move on.”