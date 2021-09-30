Justin Bolton’s impact on unified sports and beyond remembered with North County court dedication

From the perspective of his loved ones, Justin Bolton owned the tennis courts at North County High long before the school unveiled a banner with his name on it on Tuesday. Everyone who stood there as the tarp fell from the new sign revealing “Justin Bolton Memorial Court” felt that their friend’s legacy impacted unified sports more than anyone ever had.
“There’s big shoes to fill whenever anybody steps on this court,” said his mother, Adrianna Self.
Dozens came out to North County to celebrate Bolton’s life and the official court dedication before the annual unified tennis rivalry match between the Knights and Severna Park, and also Glen Burnie. It was the first time that the three-sport unified tennis, bowling and bocce athlete could be celebrated on a larger school-wide scale since his death on July 1, 2020. He was 18 years old, and is survived by many siblings, family and friends.
“I think they’re all very proud,” Self said after the court dedication. “His family’s proud. I’m proud. It’s good to see him live on.”
The scene outside the high school resembled that of four Septembers ago, when Severna Park and North County’s unified tennis teams, friends, family and alumni gathered to honor Bolton on a “Gray Out” night, to raise awareness against the brain cancer that Bolton himself was battling.
On Tuesday, Self wore a black shirt with her son’s name emblazoned in white on the back, as she did in 2018. Even the band played the national anthem, just as they did back then.
Bolton was there this time, too, in the words of the people in attendance and in the memories they comforted one another with. His presence realized itself in the sheer number of unified athletes standing there before their competition, from North County to Severna Park to Glen Burnie, both able-bodied and with disability.
“He’d joke about ‘Oh, I’m the one who built this program,’” North County unified coach Marianne Shultz said. “And really, he did. It’s his charisma that brought the kids in and now they want to stay because they saw what it was all about and what it meant.”
Many of those who joined North County’s unified programs in recent years came because of Bolton, including many who wore North County lacrosse apparel on Tuesday.
Shultz, who has worked in building unified sports for over a decade, felt ever grateful to Bolton for demonstrating the kind of community that could be shared when student-athletes of all abilities come together.
“He was kind of a magnet. He’s got the charisma the kids want to be around — upbeat, positive, jokes, humor but also someone who works really hard because they want to live,” Shultz said. “Or they want to take that next step because they know how hard it is not to.”
Five of those recruits came to remember their friend, like TJ Chapman, who’d bring chicken wings to Bolton when he wasn’t able to go get his own anymore. Many of them played lacrosse but followed Bolton to unified tennis. Many said they were with him when he died.
The friends painted an image of a boy bursting with character, emotion and fire.
“He was the happiest kid I’ve ever seen in my life,” Nick Battista said. “He was always goofing around. He could be serious when it mattered, but he was always the light in the room.”
Despite his smaller stature, Ben Nguyen recounted how feisty Bolton was — a dragon-like spirit that blended seamlessly with his kindness, humility and passion. Battista remembered an infamous friend trip to an Orioles game. Robert Sturgill remembered fetching him a messed up McDonald’s order before a game and Bolton’s reaction had everyone, including the McDonald’s staff, laughing. Whenever players successfully hit a goal at lacrosse practice, Chapman remembers Bolton doing celebratory laps in his wheelchair, screaming.
Bolton returned the favor with his friends, serving as an unofficial lacrosse coach in the spring. The boys recounted how unafraid Bolton was to critique not only the students’ skill or technique, but the coaches, too. Sturgill said you’d score a goal and he’d ask why it wasn’t two.
“It was really something,” Battista said. “You’d be all in your head and you’d look over and there he was, smiling. Yelling at you. Telling you to do the right thing. He’d put you in perspective.”
Tyler Fleetwood, another member of that varsity lacrosse team, appreciated the number of folks who came out. People say things, he said, after people die. But the truth of those words are shown when people show up.
Fleetwood carried Bolton at his funeral, as one of his pallbearers, wearing the wrong outfit. He showed up in a full suit, and everyone informed him he was supposed to be wearing Ravens gear.
“When they closed [the casket lid] on him for good, that was the hardest hurt,” Fleetwood said, “for me, at least. Watching it closing, knowing his mom had to close it.”
When Justin Tucker aimed for his league-record 66-yard field goal during the Ravens-Lions game last Sunday, Fleetwood could feel his friend with him, watching the team he loved so much.
“He was there,” Fleetwood said. “That little bounce? That was him. He had to scare us a little.”
Bolton accomplished a feat no other North County student could in 2020. As his health declined in the spring, his family and friends organized a graduation for him just a week before the schools shut down for the pandemic.
“From his class, he was the only one to walk across the stage,” Shultz said.
Everyone in that small ceremony felt pride, his friends said. Chapman said his lacrosse coach, Dennis Sullivan, never really understood why his players joined unified, until he attended Bolton’s graduation.
Later at practice, Chapman said Sullivan encouraged his players to join unified tennis, bowling and bocce.
“Our coach witnessed what it was all about. It was about the relationships you build in life,” Chapman said. “The friendships you hold onto, forever.”