Old Mill state champion hurdler Joseph DeRosier named 2023 Capital Gazette boys track and field Athlete of the Year

Joseph DeRosier joined the Old Mill track and field program as a freshman and called his inaugural season in the sport “kind of wonky.” That 2019-20 indoor season was abbreviated and there was no outdoor season.

Old Mill athletes did some outdoor training, but DeRosier didn’t enjoy the experience and admittedly was not very dedicated.

“Joe didn’t take it very seriously as a freshman,” Old Mill coach Justin Murdock said.

However, DeRosier began training with his older brother as a sophomore. Phil DeRosier, who is 39 years old, had been a track and field athlete at Long Reach High in Howard County and at St. Augustine University in North Carolina.

“I was training with a bunch of friends who I hung out with outside the track and I started to have fun and like the sport a lot better,” said Joe DeRosier, whose primary pursuit prior to high school was boxing. “I took up track because I wanted to get in better shape for boxing,” he said.

Old MIll’s Joseph DeRosier clears a hurdle on the way to winning the 300-meter event at the Class 4A East Region championships at North County High. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Not long after DeRosier joined his brother’s club program, Prolific Performance, boxing became secondary to track and field. “Training under the guidance of my brother was very important to my development,” he said.

That change in attitude and approach made a world of difference and enabled DeRosier to maximize the potential of his natural talent. He had success as a sprinter before becoming a hurdler and steadily developing into one of the best in Maryland.

DeRosier, the Class 4A state champion in the 110-meter hurdles, is the 2023 Capital Gazette boys track and field Athlete of the Year. He was Anne Arundel County’s only state champ on the boys side despite battling a nagging foot injury this past spring.

“Joe is an athlete who just wants to win. He works hard every single day and is always asking questions,” Old Mill hurdles coach Purcell Freeman said. “I think having that mindset along with a great support system allowed Joe to blossom into the athlete he is today.”

DeRosier initially got hurt while posting a personal-record time of 13.91 in the 110 hurdles at the Bullis Invitational. He was diagnosed with metatarsalgia, a condition in which the ball off the foot becomes painful and inflamed. It’s a totally debilitating issue for a hurdler with DeRosier experiencing sharp pain whenever his right foot landed.

“I didn’t know what the issue was at first. I kept training and battled through the pain, but it just got worse and worse,” DeRosier said.

After getting diagnosed, DeRosier was told by a doctor the injury would heal naturally with rest and therapy. Murdock and Freeman held the standout hurdler out of the Anne Arundel County Championships to give him more time to recover.

Joe DeRosier won the Class 4A state title in the 110-meter hurdles, closing out a season in which he battled through a foot injury to win a gold medal. DeRosier is the 2023 Capital Gazette boys track and field Athlete of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

DeRosier returned to action for the Class 4A East Region championships and swept both the 110 and 300 hurdles with times of 14.53 and 39.37, respectively. However, the stress of running those two races aggravated the foot condition and DeRosier had limited training leading up to the state meet.

DeRosier gutted through the preliminaries and finals of the 110, taking the state title with a time of 14.54 to edge Isiah Tancemore of Dundalk. However, he had to pull out of the 300 despite being the favorite in that event as well.

“I probably should not have run at states, but I did,” DeRosier said. “It was kind of disappointing to not be able to run the 300, but I’m glad I was able to get the job done in the 110. Overall, I feel good about what I accomplished during my career.”

DeRosier was strictly a sprinter as a sophomore, posting solid times in the 300 and 500 indoors along with the 200 and 400 outdoors. Murdock, a 2008 Meade High graduate who was a three-time All-American sprinter at Clemson, encouraged DeRosier to try the hurdles.

“I felt like Joe could develop into a great hurdler because he has the height, speed and coordination that you need,” said Murdock, who was a semifinalist at the 2012 Olympic Trials.

DeRosier watched videos of world-class hurdlers from the Olympics and thought the event looked interesting and challenging. He started hurdling during the outdoor season as a junior and really took to the discipline despite still being raw in terms of technique.

“I got pretty good, pretty fast. I was three-stepping in my first practice,” said DeRosier, who is 6-foot-3.

DeRosier was the Anne Arundel County champion in the 300 and garnered Class 4A East Region crowns in both the 110 and 300. He was runner-up in the 300 and placed third in the 110 at the state meet.

Working with Freeman for a full year has transformed DeRosier into a much more polished hurdler. Freeman taught his top pupil how to shuffle, a technique the fastest hurdlers must employ.

“You eventually reach the point that you are running so fast between the hurdles that you can no longer maintain your normal stride pattern. Shuffling helps you navigate your rhythm and speed between the hurdles,” Freeman explained. “Joe needed to learn how to shuffle in order to reach the next level as a hurdler. I wanted him to learn that prior to going off to college.”

DeRosier county, region and state champion in the 55-meter hurdles during the 2022-23 indoor season. He captured county and region crowns in the 300-meter dash before finishing third at the state meet.

DeRosier was grateful to receive high level coaching from Murdock and Freeman, who was a hurdler at Long Reach High and UMBC.

“Hurdling is all about rhythm and repetition. You have to do it properly every time to the point it becomes muscle memory,” DeRosier said. “My fundamentals have gotten a lot better since last season and I’m always improving.”

DeRosier will continue his track and field career at Florida A&M with Freeman believing he could develop into a national championship contender as a hurdler.

“I personally believe the sky’s the limit for Joe. He has the talent to be a world-class athlete one day. All he needs to do is stay focused and continue to learn the art of hurdling,” Freeman said.

2022 All Anne Arundel County Cross County, Josh Alcombright, Coach, Severna Park High School

Coach of the Year

Josh Alcombright, Severna Park

A combination of distance strength and field event talent enabled Severna Park to capture the Anne Arundel County and Class 4A East Region championships. The Falcons finished third at the Class 4A state meet behind Bowie and Seneca Valley.

Kian Williams won the triple jump and high jump as Severna Park amassed 111 points at the county meet. Liam Hagerty (1,600) was the only other individual winner, but the Falcons had five other athletes and a relay place second or third.

Williams won the high and triple jump again at the region meet as Severna Park piled up 144 ½ points. John McClain (pole vault) and Michael Cingel (discus) also won field events. Meanwhile, Hagerty and Sean Sullivan finished one-two in the 1,600 then swapped places in the 3,200.

“We had a good group of guys who worked hard and steadily improved,” Alcombright said. “Our coaching staff does a good job of getting everyone prepared and our athletes just did their jobs at those two [championship] meets.”

Alcombright just completed his 17th season as head coach of the Severna Park boys. The Falcons have captured four county championships and three region crowns during his tenure.

Alcombright credited the work of his assistants — Justin Marvel (distance), Chris Snyder (sprints, middle distance), Tina DiPaola (jumps) and Quinn Newbill (throws) — with helping build a well-rounded program that can score in a wide range of events.

All-County first team

Caleb Adams, Chesapeake, junior, relays

Adams ran on the Cougars’ 3A state championship 4x400 team. He was also on the county championship 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Individually, he was 3A South Region runner-up in the 200.

Garrett Brennan, Spalding, sophomore, sprints

Brennan won the MIAA A Conference title in the 400, running a personal-record 48.86. He added a third-place finish in the 200.

Wyatt Ferguson, Chesapeake, junior, throws

Ferguson was county and 3A South Region champion in discus with a best throw of 135-8. He was also county champion in shot put and took third at regionals and sixth at states.

Liam Hagerty, Severna Park, senior, distance

Hagerty won the county championship in the 1,600 and followed it up with a 4A East Region championship and sixth-place finish at states. He was regional runner-up in the 3,200 and took third at states in the event.

Israel Ogwu, North County, senior middle distance

Ogwu won a pair of 4A East Region championships in the 400 and 800. He finished second at states in the 800, running a personal-best 1:57.47. He was third at counties in the 400.

Martin Ohakah, North County, junior, jumps

Ohakah set personal records in the long jump (20-9 1/4) and triple jump (44-7), finishing as 4A East Region runner-up in both events. He took third at states in triple jump and was also county runner-up.

Eric Penkala, Southern, sophomore, distance

Penkala was county champion in the 800 and county runner-up in the 1,600. He finished third at the 2A West Regional in the 1,600 and repeated that finish at states, running in 4:23.76.

Caleb Ritter, Chesapeake, sophomore, relays

Ritter was another key member of the Cougars’ championship 4x400 relay, as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 teams.

Abraham Sani, Crofton, senior, throws

After finishing as county runner-up, Sani won the 3A South Region title in shot put. He finished third at states with a personal-best throw of 49-3 1/2.

Kayvawn Simms Rogers, Meade, junior, sprints

Simms Rogers took home county championships in the 100 and 200. He was second in the 200 and third in the 100 at the 4A East Region meet.

Edwind Torres, Chesapeake Science Point, junior

Torres showcased his versatility, winning 1A South Region championships in the 100, 110 hurdles and long jump. He also ran on the regional runner-up 4x100 team. He was county champion in the long jump.

Kian Williams, Severna Park, junior, jumps

Williams won county and regional titles in both the high jump and triple jump. He finished as state runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 46-10 3/4.

All-County second team

Daniel Adams, Chesapeake, junior, sprints

Michael Cingel, Severna Park, junior, throws

Chancellor DeRosier, Old Mill, junior, multi event

Frederick McCuiston, Indian Creek, junior, sprints

Zahire Mike, AACS, junior, sprints

Ty Miller, Severna Park, sophomore, jumps

Max Moss, Spalding, senior, jumps

Zayne Noriega, Chesapeake, sophomore, sprints

Darrien Ocean, Arundel, senior, sprints, hurdles

Emmanuel Olarewaju, Meade, senior, hurdles

Tristan Sudama, Old Mill, sophomore, pole vault

Sean Sullivan, Severna Park, senior, distance

Aiden Vanderbilt, Broadneck, senior, middle distance

Cassius Waller, Crofton, senior, pole vault

George Weston, Indian Creek, senior, jumps