New Spalding athletic director Jon Mellinger thrilled to take on competitive programs

The new athletic director is no stranger to sweeping environments, hailing from one of the biggest divisions in New Jersey, Hunterdon Central Regional, where he competed in indoor and outdoor track and field. Mellinger served as graduate assistant for the Ransom Everglades School, a top Florida private school that had an enrollment size similar to that of Spalding’s. He went on to coach swimming, track and field, boys basketball and triathlon in Florida, Connecticut and Maine before taking the position at Gunston School.