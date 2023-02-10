Joe Hayburn’s heroics earns St. Mary’s swimming first MIAA title since 2019

Victory rapidly slipped from St. Mary’s fingers as Severn took an entire lap lead Wednesday night. It was the finale of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference swimming championship, the 400-yard freestyle relay, and the Saints led by just six points going in. They were looking at a loss, to their rivals of all teams; no one could close a gap this big.

No one except the boy that waited on the block: Joe Hayburn.

The St. Mary’s senior that had already brushed shoulders with Olympians and taken records that previously were held by some of the sport’s greatest, smashed MIAA A marks and was named All-American was still missing one thing. He never experienced a St. Mary’s championship win.

Hayburn accepted fate before he hit the water. No matter what he did, he thought, he felt incredibly proud of his teammates. The senior dove in, speeding through his first 25 yards. He realized, at the flip-turn: “I can catch this guy.”

“It was the longest leg of my life,” he said.

Hayburn still trailed after 50 yards, but the distance shrunk. He pushed and pushed, repeating his goal in his mind: “I can catch this guy.” He hit the wall, flipping for his final 25 yards, and his mantra was to find the strength to finish the race with everything he could.

Severn anchor Ben Keith jetted towards the finish line. An Admirals team win was imminent. And then, a shadow slipped past him.

When Hayburn hit the wall, he couldn’t look at the scoreboard to know what he’d done: the McDonogh pool scoreboard had been broken all meet.

“That was fine to me, because it seemed like a message that the meet wasn’t going to be about the times. It was about trying to race the best for my team,” Hayburn said. “The reactions of the whole team was more than enough confirmation I needed that we’d done what we needed to do.”

The longest swim of Hayburn’s life was, in fact, an incredible 44 seconds. It wasn’t even to win the relay itself: Key took first place, Beth Tfiloh second. But by beating Severn, Hayburn secured the points needed to preserve St. Mary’s overall victory, its first team title since 2019, with 328 points. Severn took silver with 318. Key School placed third with 291.

Hayburn also won the 100-yard free (45.69), a new event for him this year, and defended his 100 backstroke crown (49.21).

“It was really the perfect ending to my St. Mary’s career,” Hayburn said. “I’m so grateful.”

St. Mary's Joe Hayburn readies to enter the pool during the MIAA B Conference championships at McDonogh on Wednesday.

Coach Allyson Reiter became used to the shocked expressions people gave her when she told them Hayburn had never won a team MIAA title. The Saints swam in the A Conference during Hayburn’s freshman year and placed a respectable third. The pandemic claimed his sophomore championships. A talented Beth Tfiloh squad took the title his junior year.

And his last shot at a MIAA team crown might’ve been off the table before the season started. In August, Hayburn texted his coach: are we going to have a team this year? A large portion of the team graduated last winter, and a few possible returners had already made it clear they weren’t interested in coming back.

Despite the odds, Hayburn wouldn’t accept defeat. He and Reiter hit the school cafeteria, rounding up whatever athletes they could. The resulting team was a motley mix of baseball player, wrestlers, ice hockey players alongside the swimmers. After the football championship, one meet into the season, Hayburn’s squad earned four more: 30% of the team. One of them, Steven Schummer, is a Division I Georgetown lacrosse commit who never swam at the varsity level before until Hayburn asked him to.

Hayburn might have been the only Saint to earn outright victories in the individual races on Wednesday. But he could only earn so many points on his own. His teammates rose to the call of duty, 11 of 13 Saints stacked points with their own finishes, predominantly off the podium as well. Jack Drucis took two bronze medals in the effort.

“[We’d] tried to flip these athletes’ thinking to championships as time-based. You’re racing the boy in the heat before you and the heat after you,” Reiter said. “Trying to get them to recognize that each one of our swimmers advanced their seed. And that was the key.”

All of those non year-round swimmers were tired by the end of this long season, Reiter said. But part of what carried them on to the finish was for their school.

But not all of it.

“Those guys wanted to do it for Joe as well,” Reiter said.