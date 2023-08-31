Broadneck boys basketball hires former Arundel, Crofton coach Jeff Starr to lead program

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Broadneck announced Thursday former Arundel and Crofton coach Jeff Starr will take over its boys basketball program. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Jeff Starr didn’t know when the opportunity to coach Broadneck would happen again, so when it came around, he jumped at it.

“I live five minutes from school. That was a big factor, with my family dynamic’s changed in the last year, my wife getting the AD job at Southern,” Starr said. “I wanted to get closer to home for coaching, and it happened to work perfectly.”

Broadneck announced Thursday that Starr has been hired as the school’s new boys basketball coach. Starr replaces longtime colleague John Williams, who led the Bruins for 17 seasons.

“We’ve been competitors for years. To be able to compete against them and recognize what kind of job he’s done — it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Starr said. “But add my spin to it as well, which I tried to do the year I was with him as an assistant.”

Starr said Williams will still linger as a resource.

For years, Starr’s operated in the roots of Broadneck basketball, coaching youths with the BAYS program. This also won’t be Starr’s first time on the Broadneck varsity sidelines. He served on Williams’ staff for the 2019-20 season. It had been Starr’s landfall back in coaching after taking well-deserved time off.

Starr spent a decade coaching Arundel to a 160-57 mark, three county championships and two region final berths. Over 30 of Starr’s Wildcats played college basketball. Starr earned Coach of the Year nods twice.

But after his return with Broadneck, it wouldn’t be long before Starr stepped back into a head coaching role. Crofton needed a coach and Starr took up the mantle for three years, on and off leading the program, but always on staff.

With Broadneck, Starr takes on a team regularly atop the county standings and last year’s county champion, but still hungering for its first title. The closest it came was its Class 4A finalist finish in 2019. In March, the Bruins finished in the state quarterfinal.

“It’s something that’s been developing for a while, and that’s why the program’s been competing for county and state titles for 20-30 years. It’s been close,” Starr said. “Things have to work out right to win a state championship, the right mix of coach, players and parents. I know we’re gonna be competitive every year.”