Arundel sports loses a piece of history as announcer Jeff Amdur retires

“I would say I’ve always tried to add a little bit of humor to it, but you never really lose the fact that the kids are the show, not me," Amdur said. “Kids at Beth Tfiloh have asked me how come I don’t yell out ‘basket by whoever!’ and I said, ‘That makes it more about me than it does about you.’ Outside of announcing a jump-ball and who’s got it, I’m quiet, unless there’s something to say.”