Capital Gazette 2023 boys lacrosse Player of the Year Jackson Shaw guided Broadneck to unbeaten season, state title

Broadneck's Jackson Shaw scored 54 goals and assisted 19 others in leading the Bruins to an unbeaten season and the Class 4A state championship. Shaw is the 2023 Capital Gazette boys lacrosse Player of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In a way, Jackson Shaw’s broken cleats served as the perfect chance for his team to thank him.

Upon the graduation of Davis Fisher, Shaw felt the weight of leadership transfer to his shoulders months before the spring season began. He never let his shoulders grow sore.

In the offseason, Shaw took his potential captaincy seriously and worked on himself. His little brother, Wyatt, made the junior varsity team (he would be called up to varsity in May) and it seemed to trigger a brotherly instinct in the senior. Shaw behaved as though he suddenly had several dozen little siblings on his team, not one. Broadneck coach Jeff McGuire never once spotted Shaw in his car without the seats sardined with teammates needing a ride home.

“Jackson was a big brother to everybody. It was like classic leadership — you could put him on a team in 1970, in 1980, and he fits,” McGuire said. “That’s just his style.”

So it seemed fitting that when the toe-soles of Shaw’s cleats snapped free during the state semifinal — and super-gluing them didn’t work — the senior attackman did not go shoeless into the most important game of his high school career. He wore his little brother’s. And then Shaw slammed a team-high three goals into the cage before lifting the first Broadneck boys lacrosse state championship trophy in 26 years.

It’s difficult to imagine that would be the case without Shaw on the field this spring. Shaw set a single-season Broadneck record for attackmen with 54 goals. He broke the mark in that same state semifinal game against Urbana that he killed his shoes.

As the team’s leading scorer, Shaw earned the most votes of any player among coaches in their All-County deliberations. The Christopher Newport commit was named to the Maryland State Lacrosse Coaches Association All-State public school first team, one of only two Broadneck offensive representatives.

And none of that compared to the feeling that rushed through Shaw on that late May night as his teammates screamed around him.

“I still can’t really believe it,” Shaw said. “We knew what we wanted to do from the start and got it done. To win lacrosse games with your friends, it doesn’t get much better.”

Nothing was going to deter Shaw from this title, and certainly not a pair of broken cleats. After a decade of playing through the Broadneck Area Youth Sports program toward earning a place on the Broadneck varsity squad, Shaw lost his freshman season entirely to the pandemic. Then, his sophomore year smacked into a brutal end with rival Severna Park in the region final.

“And I just never wanted to lose again,” Shaw said. “For the seniors. For this team. I wanted to never lose in this house again. I wanted to win a state championship.”

Broadneck neared its destination in 2022, unbeaten in the regular season before falling to Severna Park in the county championship. Shaw stuck true to his mission.

Shaw all but changed his address, he spent so much time drilling lacrosse on the turf in the offseason. He trained with his defensemen to hone his dodging skills. He hit the weight room and bulked up. He worked on transforming his offense into something less forced, but almost natural.

“He could find three to five different ways to get to the cage and use his body a little more,” McGuire said. “With [Davis’] graduation, Shaw planted into the leading scorer spot. A different player, who’s a little slighter and quicker, playing his own style where he can facilitate from the wing, from the behind the top ... anywhere.”

That’s where Shaw’s brotherly instincts transferred to the field. Whether they were boys he tossed the ball around with as elementary schoolers, all summer long or spring-only teammates, Shaw put faith in the plays and his abilities. He scored 54 goals and assisted 19 others.

While McGuire classifies Shaw’s captain style as “quiet confidence,” there was nothing silent about the senior when it came time to address problems, whether it was on the field or off. If someone needed guidance with a stick, Shaw was there. If someone suffered a rough practice, Shaw was there. If McGuire was throwing his top defensemen against the offense, Shaw wouldn’t hesitate to pin down the best of them and then correct their form. He was glue, McGuire said.

“There would be a lack of commanding voice without Jackson this year,” McGuire said.

That’s not a quality Shaw always carried. A more modest figure as an underclassman, McGuire watched Shaw as a sophomore fumble around for his role, his confidence in his own abilities. It took time, and it’s completely unlike what Shaw is now.

“There would be a lack of commanding voice without Jackson [Shaw[ this year,” Broadneck coach Jeff McGuire said. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Shaw faced the most difficult games of the season as if they were just steps to put his feet on. He put two away against Severna Park on April 28, three on Urbana in the state semifinal.

“I just kept trying to win more games,” Shaw said, “until there were no more games to win.”

And there was Kent Island.

McGuire reckons the Buccaneers’ Kasey Heath might be the best goalkeeper in America. That theory was only further validated when Heath was the only public school player selected to the MSLCA’s overall All-State First Team.

And Shaw ran through him like water, burying three goals in his net to lead Broadneck to an 11-6 win over the eventual Class 2A state champions.

“He scored on him in so many different ways, he set the tone that day,” McGuire said. “DeMatha, they had a different game plan, and he punched it down the middle [four] times. That was a turning point when it was like — he’s the real deal.”

Glen Burnie coach Ricky Deitchman looks on before the 4A East Region I finals against North County on May 15. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Ricky Deitchman, Glen Burnie

Glen Burnie’s program was in a bad place when Deitchman took over in 2016. Participation was poor and the resources were subpar. Eight years later, Glen Burnie boys lacrosse is on sound footing and the on-field results reflect that. The Gophers accomplished a lot of firsts this past spring under Deitchman.

Shortly after being hired, Deitchman opened the boys lacrosse equipment locker and discovered there was barely any equipment. He was fortunate to get USA Lacrosse and STX to donate sticks, which was crucial to building the numbers. “We were able to recruit freshmen who had never played the sport before and provide them with all the necessary equipment. We found athletes and asked them to come out and try the sport,” said Deitchman, proudly noting that this season he was able to outfit 30 players from head to toe.

Glen Burnie had only won two games in the two seasons prior to the arrival of Deitchman. The Gophers made a major breakthrough in 2019 by posting a 7-7 record, their first non-losing season since 1996. Glue Burnie got back to .500 in 2022 and Deitchman asked the players to set some tangible goals for 2023. Glen Burnie reached new heights this season by notching an 11-5 overall record and 5-4 mark in Anne Arundel County.

The Gophers earned the No. 1 seed in Class 4A East Region I and won a playoff game for the first time in nine years. North County beat Glen Burnie in the region championship game, avenging a regular-season loss.

“I’m proud that we’ve been able to change the culture and there is now considerable excitement within the school about lacrosse,” Deitchman said. “Our players truly care about the program and are fully invested. Everyone took practice very seriously and was focused on accomplishing the goals.”

All-County first team

Jack Fish, Severna Park, senior, attack-midfield

Fish played midfield throughout the regular season and excelled, then moved to attack for the postseason and was lights out. He scored 27 of his 35 goals in four playoff games to help Severna Park to the Class 4A state title. He also had 11 assists.

St. Mary's attackman Nick Golini drives from up top against a Severn School defender. (Laura Johnson)

Nick Golini, St. Mary’s, senior, attack

A strong dodger with a cannon of a left-handed crank shot, Golini led the Saints with 44 goals and also dished off 17 assists. Very adept at dodging from the wing or up top then shooting on the run, the Navy commit wanted the ball in his stick at crunch time.

South River’s Trevor Phipps moves the ball around the Southern goal in the first quarter. The visiting South River Seahawks played the Southern Bulldogs in boys high school lacrosse, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Trevor Phipps, South River, sophomore, attack

Blessed with a powerful, accurate left-handed shot that produced 42 goals, Phipps used speed and quickness to get his hands free on step downs from the wing and was also dangerous dodging to the goal. He was named to the Maryland Lacrosse Coaches Association Public School All-State team.

Severn School's Jacob Todd handles the ball against a Severna Park triple team during the first half of an high school lacrosse game in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Jacob Todd, Severn, senior, attackman

Todd was a prolific scorer and feeder as well as a physical dodger who routinely drew the opponent’s top defenseman. The Princeton signee displayed tremendous balance in leading the Admirals in scoring with 83 points on 47 goals and 36 assists.

Andrew Beard, Severn, junior, midfielder

The Penn State commit showcased his electric athleticism all over the field totaling 40 points on 25 goals and 15 assists despite routinely drawing the opponent’s top long stick midfielder. He played the wing of faceoffs, took runs with the defensive midfield and served on extra-man offense.

St. Mary’s Gavin Burlace moves the ball past La Salle defender Nole Henry in the first quarter of a game on March 17. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Gavin Burlace, St. Mary’s, senior, midfield

Burlace was a very versatile player contributed all over the field while leading the team with 68 points (29 goals, 39 assists). He played on man-down defense and extra-man offense., also playing some short stick defensive midfield and was instrumental in the clearing game. He is committed to Notre Dame.

Benny Carter, Indian Creek, senior, midfield

A do-it-all midfielder with a nonstop motor and a high lacrosse IQ led the team in scoring with 50 goals and 17 assists. The three-time All-MIAA B Conference selection amassed 218 points (142 goals, 76 assists) in three varsity seasons.

Erik Chick, St. Mary’s, senior, midfield

A workmanlike two-way midfielder did a lot of the little things that go unnoticed, Chick worked hard on the defensive end and had an uncanny knack for coming up with ground balls. He had the ability to get off shots in tight windows and was ranked second on the team among midfielders with 38 points on 22 goals and 16 assists.

Broadneck’s Ryan Salazar shoots in the third quarter against Urbana. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Ryan Salazar, Broadneck, senior, midfield

The team captain and USA Lacrosse Academic All-American brought a high lacrosse IQ to the field. He utilized a quick first step to dodge long stick midfielders and force slides. Often ran the offense from out front and totaled 26 goals along with 16 assists.

Henry Sykes, South River, senior, midfield

The do-it-all midfielder took faceoffs, played man-down defense and was the catalyst up top on offense scoring 27 goals and dishin off 14 assists. USA Lacrosse Bob Scott Award winner for Anne Arundel could dodge the alley going right or left.

Kevin Bredeck, Severna Park, senior, short stick defense

The highly athletic two-way midfielder took on more of an offensive role this season, scoring 18 goals. He used tremendous speed to regularly single-handedly clear the ball, often going end-to-end to create offense. Played the wing on faceoffs and was a force on ground balls and will continue his career at UMBC.

Talan Livingston, Severna Park, senior, defense

The Salisbury-bound close defenseman served as team captain and provided extraordinary leadership, according to coach Dave Earl. He was a complete cover defender who was aggressive on the ball (14 caused turnovers) and active off the ball.

Braden McCassie, Broadneck, senior, long stick defensive midfield

McCassie set the single-season school record with 50 caused turnovers and also scooped up 59 ground balls. A real game-changer with an ability to attack opposing ball handlers, push the tempo and create in transition, he will continue his career at Division I Jacksonville.

Albie Palsa, Broadneck, junior, defense

Palsa used superb footwork and top-notch technique to routinely shut down the opponent’s top attackman. He was very adept at getting his long stick in passing lanes to cause deflections. Amassed 35 caused turnovers and gobbled up 48 ground balls.

Nick Sotiropoulos, Severn, senior, long stick defensive midfield

He ranked among team leaders with 48 ground balls and totaled 15 caused turnovers and was a force in the clearing and transition game, scoring five goals and dished off three assists. Handled faceoffs for most of the season while ace specialist Reid Gills was injured.

Dylan Torggler, St. Mary’s, senior, defense

One of the best lockdown defenders in the MIAA A Conference, he covered the opponent’s top-scoring threat and almost always won that matchup. He used superb footwork and powerful, well-placed checks to total 23 caused turnovers. The Penn State commit ranked among the team leaders with 47 ground balls.

Broadneck goalie Colin Gray makes a save in the fourth quarter. The Broadneck Bruins defeated the Severna Park Falcons, 10-5, to win the Anne Arundel County boys lacrosse championship, Monday, May 8, 2023, at Glen Burnie High School. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Colin Gray, Broadneck, senior, goalie

Transfer from California took his goaltending to another level this spring in registering 135 saves. An intelligent netminder with quick reflexes who studies release points of opposing shooters, the Washington College commit came up big in most important games, making 20 saves in the county championship, 16 in the region final and 15 in the state title tilt.

All-County second team

Graham Hartman, Broadneck, junior, faceoff specialist

Ryan Della, Broadneck, senior, attack

Jake Kucinski, St. Mary’s, senior, attack

Jordan Fanzo, Southern, junior, attack

PJ Poknis, Spalding, senior, attack

Andrew Beal, Chesapeake, senior, midfield

John Burkhardt, Severna Park, junior, midfield

Chase Hallam, Severn, junior, midfield

Bobby Keane, St. Mary’s, senior, midfield

Matthew Martel, North County, sophomore, midfield

Dylan Sharpe, St. Mary’s, senior, long stick midfield

Jake Chambers, Broadneck, junior, short stick defensive midfield

Jay Jenkins, South River, senior, short stick defensive midfield

Leo Knott, South River, senior, defense

Logan Meighan, Spalding, senior, defense

Jackson Seymour, Southern, senior, defense

Evan Stroble, Severna Park, senior, defense

Ashby Shepherd, Severna Park, senior, goalie

Ty Spencer, Indian Creek, junior, goalie

Honorable Mention

AACS: Parrish Fleming, goalie; Arundel: Tyson Miller, junior, defense; Broadneck: Tyler Hicks, midfielder, Eli Harris, short stick defensive midfield; Crofton: Tommy Bell, goalie, Thomas Gress, midfield; Glen Burnie: Joseph Crenshaw, attack; Key: Reid Chapman, attack, James Madison, midfield-faceoff, Alex Barranco, defense; Indian Creek: Tyler Stroble, midfield; Severna Park: Daniel Stack, short stick defense; Jack Gunther, junior, long stick midfield; Severn: Will Perez, senior, goalie; St. Mary’s: Wyatt Cotton, senior, short stick defensive midfield; Justin Webber, senior, faceoff specialist; South River: Nick Sweeney, junior, defense; Southern: Carter Moon, attack, Cody Hitchcock, long stick junior, midfield