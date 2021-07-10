Severna Park standout Jackson Merrill earns Capital Gazette baseball Player of Year nod

Bowles, a lefty, compiled a 5-0 record with a sub-2.00 ERA to help guide the Falcons to the regional crown. “Going into the season, we weren’t too sure who our other pitcher was going to be. Michael stepped up big-time. He was a guy who threw strikes, didn’t walk anybody, and could dominate games, even though he isn’t a real hard thrower. He made the other team put the ball in play,” Severna Park assistant Kevin Schiavone said.