Arundel boys, Severna Park girls win Anne Arundel County indoor track titles

Arundel’s Hafis Upshaw had a career day at the Anne Arundel County Indoor Track championships on Tuesday, winning two individual races as well as anchoring the 800-meter relay team to a win.
Upshaw captured the 300 meters early and won the closest race of the day, winning the 55 dash by .01 seconds over Camron Winborne of Old Mill.
“That race was really close and it was full of my teammates,” Upshaw said. “I got off to a bad start, not going to lie, started off third or fourth but toward the end I was close enough and I saw I could get there and finish first. I took it on the chin and took it to the end.”
Upshaw could have been satisfied there but he had bigger hopes for the day.
“It would be more important to me if we all win as a whole and we can take home the plaque and as many medals and ribbons as we can as a collective group,” Upshaw said. “It would be fun to see all that, it’s not fun to win alone.”
Thanks to his performances as well as a collaborative event from the Wildcats, particularly in the field, Arundel won it’s first indoor track county championship since 2014 in as close a margin as possible, edging South River 123-122.5.
“Hafis Upshaw ain’t nothing but the truth,” Arundel coach Ira Queen said. “It was crucial points in the 1,600 relay because I had kids that were hurt and I to substitute other kids in there and he came through with one heck of a run. It was a Wildcat effort and I’m so happy I don’t know what to do.”
Things looked grim for Arundel as it trailed South River by 22.5 points heading into the final event of the night, the long jump.
“My field event kids were out of sight today," Queen said. "It came down to the long jump. Ali (Ilupeju) has been the best jumper we had all year, Kahron Neal stepped up and went 20 feet and Gideon Smith stepped up and went 19 and got fourth, and that was the turning point.”
Ilupeju also won the triple jump to help the Wildcats’ cause while Neal finished third in the 55 dash to give Arundel crucial points.
The Seahawks’ attempt to win their third consecutive county title was aided by strong performances from Sam Keeny, who won both the 800 and 3,200, as well as Joseph McDonald, who won the 500 dash, and Corey Troxler, who continued his pole vaulting dominance from last season while also capturing the high jump and the 55 hurdles title, something he worked on heavily in the offseason.
“I wasn’t expecting to win today but I did spend a lot of time this summer working on it,” Troxler said. “I don’t really have access to pole vault but I do have access to hurdles so I spent the summer really grinding out working towards it.”
Carson Sloat won the 1,600-meter run and helped the 3,200-meter relay team to victory for Severna Park, which finished third, while Joe Simpson of Broadneck was a winner in the shot put.
On the girls’ side, the Falcons knew they needed points in the late field events and got a big win from Sarah Adams in the pole vault, her second consecutive county title, as well as a win in the 3,200-meter relay to edge Arundel 94.5-87.5 to win their third consecutive indoor county crown as well as their sixth in the past seven county championships.
“The distance runners did what we thought they were going to do and the sprints and jumps and throws stepped up," Severna Park coach Josh Alcombright said. “It was really a complete team effort today, we needed every single point and some girls had to step up for those points today.”
South River’s Bronwyn Patterson had to sit out the cross country season due to an injury and felt like she was close to her old self, but wins in the 500- and 800-meter runs proved she’s close, if not all the way back.
“I feel like I am almost to where I was,” Patterson said. “I think I have a couple of more weeks but honestly that gap between counties and states is the probably the time I need. I feel like I am just barely there but I’m starting to hit my stride again and today was a big confidence boost for me because I wasn’t feeling the most confident in my endurance so I’m just really excited to be back.”
Northeast’s Christal Pommells had a big day, winning the 300-meter title and anchoring the 800-meter relay team to a victory and finishing second to Old Mill’s Malea Sharps in the 55 dash. Hafsat Bakare captured the shot put title for the Patriots.
Arundel got wins from Brooke Watts in the 55 hurdles and the long jump and Maya Murchison captured the high jump as well. Kirstin Nichols, niece of Arundel legend Christy Nichols, won the 3,200-meter run with a ferocious sprint, edging Annapolis’ Katie Ericson by just .08 seconds.
Danielle Jensen won the triple jump for South River, while Broadneck’s Anna Janke took home the 1,600-meter title and Chesapeake captured the 1,600-meter relay championship.
Team Scores
Boys
1. Arundel, 123; 2. South River, 122.5; 3. Severna Park, 99; 4. Old Mill, 84; 5. Broadneck, 54.5; 6. Meade, 24; 7. Chesapeake, 20.5; 8. Annapolis, 18; 9. Northeast, 16.5; 10. Southern, 10; 11. North County, 7; 12. Glen Burnie, 4.
Girls
1. Severna Park, 94.5; 2. Arundel, 84.75; 3. Annapolis, 82.75; 4. Broadneck, 80.5; 5. South River, 61.5; 6. Old Mill, 59.5; 7. Chesapeake, 52; 8. Northeast, 34; 9. Meade, 20.25; T10. Glen Burnie 6; T10. Southern, 6; 12. North County, 0.5.
Individual Results
Boys
3200-meter relay: 1. Severna Park, 8:12.09; 2. South River, 8:13.71; 3. Arundel, 8:36.14.
300-meter dash: 1. Upshaw (AR), 35.50; 2. Winborne (OM), 36.19; 3. Honeyblue (AN), 37.00
1600-meter run: 1. Sloat (SP), 4:24.17; 2. Gelfand (SP), 4:26.69; 3. Muldoon (SP), 4:27.10
500-meter run: 1. McDonald (SR), 1:08.86; 2. Joyce (BN), 1:09.13; 3. Crestwell (BN), 1:09.17
55 hurdles: 1. Troxler (SR), 8.37; 2. Morgan (OM), 8.42; 3. Randle (SR), 8.46
3200-meter run: 1. Keeny (SR), 9:27.87; 2. Piotrowski (AR), 9:34.98; 3. Dennison (SP), 9:43.56
55 dash: 1. Upshaw (AR), 6.59; 2. Winborne (OM), 6.60; 3. Neal (AR), 6.69
800-meter relay: 1. Arundel, 1:33.76; 2. South River, 1:34.20; 3. Meade, 1:38.34
800-meter run: 1. Keeny (SR), 2:00.49; 2. Sloat (SP), 2:00.82; 3. Muldoon (SP), 2:01.71
1600-meter relay: 1. South River, 3:33.71; 2. Broadneck, 3:41.13; 3. Severna Park, 3:43.35
Shot Put: 1. Simpson (BN), 49-09.00; 2. Weaver (SR), 46-01.50; 3. Bouchard (AR), 38-08.00
High Jump: 1. Troxler (SR), 6-02; 2. John Tyler (SP), 6-00; 3. Morgan (OM), 5-08
Long Jump: 1. Ilupeju (AR), 20-08; 2. Neal (AR), 20-04.00; 3. Princivil (OM), 19-02.25
Triple Jump: 1. Ilupeju (AR) 44-04.75; 2. Bowser (OM), 42-08.00; 3. Morgan (OM), 41-04.50
Pole Vault: 1. Troxler (SR), 13-06; 2. Chovan-Lesikar (OM), 12-06; 3. Syed (NC), 12-00
Girls
3200-meter relay: 1. Severna Park, 10:01.36; 2. Broadneck, 10:09.50; 3. Arundel, 10:28.39
300-meter dash: 1. Pommells (NE), 42.57; 2. Wright (OM), 43.35; 3. Whittaker (AN), 43.80
1600-meter run: 1. A. Janke (BN), 5:13.66; 2. Torres (AR), 5:14.23; 3. Ericson (AN), 5:14.64
500-meter run: 1. Patterson (SR), 1:20.49; 2. Whittaker (AN), 1:22.27; 3. Mullaney (SP), 1:22.75
55-meter hurdles: 1. Watts (AR), 9.04; 2. Jensen (SR), 9.07; 3. Ayomobi (ME), 9.41
3200-meter run: 1. Nichols (AR), 11:37.47; 2. Ericson (AN), 11:37.59; 3. Zell (SP), 11:38.56
55 dash: 1. Sharps (OM), 7.35; 2. Pommells (NE), 7.40; 3. Carter (AN), 7.54
800-meter relay: 1. Northeast, 1:48.10; 2. Annapolis, 1:49.16; 3. Old Mill, 1:51.23
800-meter run: 1. Patterson (SR), 2:22.42; 2. Torres (AR), 2:24.95; 3. Denius (BN), 2:25.61
1600-meter relay: 1. Chesapeake, 4:18.56; 2. Annapolis, 4:18.88; 3. Broadneck, 4:20.76
Shot Put: 1. Bakare (OM), 39-10.00; 2. Stanton (ME), 32-09.00; 3. Praley (SP), 31-05.00
High Jump: 1. Murchison (AR), 5-02.00; 2. Leo (CH), 5-00.00; 3. Hrytsyshyna (CH), 4-10.00
Long Jump: 1. Watts (AR), 16-02.25; 2. Jensen (SR), 15-09.75; 3. Stuteley (GB), 15-03.50
Triple Jump: 1. Jensen (SR), 34-09.50; 2. Leo (CH), 33-02.00; 3. Kintzley (SP), 32-11.00
Pole Vault: 1. Adams (SP), 10-06; 2. Green (OM), 9-06; 3. Wendkos (BN), 8-06.