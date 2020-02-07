South River boys, Annapolis girls capture region track and field championships

After coming agonizingly close to winning their third consecutive county indoor championship, members of the South River boys track and field team were a bit crestfallen on the bus ride home last week.
Using a page from the 2014 state champion girls squad, the Seahawks boys’ rebounded to win their first region title since the 1990s and their first ever at the 4A classification.
“It was definitely a team effort,” said South River coach Hugh Harris, whose troops were edged by Arundel by a mere half a point on January 21.
“The key was putting behind us the fact that we didn’t win the county championship. That night they were pretty down in the dumps but we had to tell them about what happened to our girls the year they won the state championship," Harris continued. "We got beat by less than three points and I told them that we have to put this behind us and move forward.”
South River was paced by Sam Keeny, who won both the 800- and 3,200-meter runs. Corey Troxler was another big point producer, winning the pole vault by clearing 12 feet, 11 inches then taking third in the high jump and finishing fourth in the 55 hurdles.
Providing a big boost for South River were Garrett Weaver and Kevin Sieber, who surprised by placing second and fourth in the shot put after being expected to finish no higher than eighth — giving the Seahawks 13 crucial and unexpected points.
Severna Park finished second in large part to the points it accrued in the distance events. Carson Sloat led a trio of Falcons at the top of the 1,600-meter run standings and helped the 3,200-meter relay team to victory as well.
Hafis Upshaw of Arundel continued his winning ways, building on his win in the 300-meter dash at the county championships by repeating as champion of that event at regions while also helping the 800-meter relay team to victory. Upshaw’s performance helped the Wildcats to a third place finish as well.
Broadneck won the 1,600-meter relay and also had the shot put champion in Joe Simpson, who won with a throw of 49 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
The Annapolis girls team has never won a state indoor track championship, with their best finish coming as a finalist in 2007. Perhaps this year may be the Panthers’ opportunity as they cruised to the 4A East Regional championship by defeating runner-up Broadneck, 84.50 to 76.50.
The 500 dash was Annapolis’ signature event of the day with Riley Gerrish winning and Ruby Whittaker taking second. Factor in Asiah Washington finishing fourth and the Panthers scored 23 points in the event.
Strong performances by Yolanda Carter (3rd in 55 dash), Saylor Whitaker (2nd in 300 dash), Aaleah Womack (3rd in 55 hurdles) and Katie Ericson (2nd in 3200, 5th in 1600) helped Annapolis on the road to victory.
Malea Sharps of Old Mill carried momentum from her strong county championship meet performance and captured both the 55 and 300 dashes. Teammate Hafsat Bakare won the region shot put title after earning the county crown in the same event. Madison Green cleared 10-2 to win the pole vault title.
Bronwyn Patterson of South River showed she is all the way back from injury by winning the 800 and 1600 runs — putting herself in a position to make a splash at the state meet again.
Arundel had repeat winners as Kirstin Nichols (3200), Brooke Watts (55 hurdles) and Maya Murchison (high jump) each won the same events they did at the county championships.
At the 3A Central Region Championships, Chesapeake’s girls team finished third with 56 points thanks largely to Samantha Leo and Maryia Hrytsyshyna, who each cleared five feet to finish first and second, respectively, in the high jump.
4A East Region Team Scores
Boys
1, South River, 92; 2, Severna Park, 87; 3, Arundel, 65; 4, Mergenthaler, 65; 5, Broadneck, 62; 6, Old Mill, 49; 7, Dulaney, 38; 8, Meade, 17; 9, Annapolis, 11; 10, Perry Hall, 10; 11, Catonsville, 5; 12, Parkville, 3; 13, North County, 2.
Girls
1, Annapolis, 84.50; 2, Broadneck, 76.50; 3, Old Mill, 75; 4, Arundel, 69.50; 5, Severna Park, 51; 6, Dulaney, 34.50; 7, South River, 32.50; 8, Mergenthaler, 30; 9, Meade, 19; 10, Parkville, 11; 11, North County, 8; 12, Perry Hall, 7.50; 13, Western, 5; 14, Glen Burnie, 2; 15, Catonsville, 1.
Individual Winners
Boys
55 Dash: Grant (MV), 6.76; 300 Dash: Upshaw (AR), 37.68; 500 Dash: Wilson (MV), 1:10.98; 800 Run: Keeny (SR), 2:03.39; 1,600 Run: Sloat (SP), 4:33.90; 3,200 Run: Keeny (SR), 9:43.03; 55 Hurdles: Henley (DU), 7.88; 800 Relay: Arundel, 1:39.00; 1,600 Relay: Broadneck, 3:41.35; 3,200 Relay: Severna Park, 8:29.90; High Jump: DeVaughan (MV), 6-02; Pole Vault: Troxler (SR), 12-11; Shot Put: Simpson (BN), 49-07.50
Girls
55 Dash: Sharps (OM), 7.50; 300 Dash: Sharps (OM), 44.91; 500 Dash: Gerrish (AN), 1:24.37; 800 Run: Patterson (SR), 2:26.76; 1,600 Run: Patterson (SR), 5:25.10; 3,200 Run: Nichols (AR), 11:39.98; 55 Hurdles: Watts (AR), 9.17; 800 Relay: Annapolis, 1:53.38; 1,600 Relay: Annapols, 4:28.10; 3,200 Relay: Dulaney, 10:29.74; High Jump: Murchison (AR), 4-10; Pole Vault: Green (OM), 10-2; Shot Put: Bakare (OM), 37-2.75