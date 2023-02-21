Indian Creek girls basketball outlasts Park School for 43-37 overtime victory in IAAM C Conference final

Indian Creek girls basketball won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference championship, 43-37, over Park, in overtime, on Monday.

Fourteen seconds hung on the clock and Abbey Bunker took the ball running. Her older sister, Molly, sat under the basket, ready to receive Abbey’s pass. The moment rested on her.

If she made this basket, Indian Creek would force overtime and still could become champions.

Technically, senior Haley Selmer’s free throw sealed the victory, but coach Casey Corkin knew when Molly Bunker hit her basket that his team had finally done it. The Eagles had taken that extra step and truly fought when defeat stared at them in the face. Bunker sent Monday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference title game to overtime, where her Eagles beat Park School, 43-37, for its first title in six years.

“We had the momentum going, we slowly lost it, but they kept fighting,” Corkin said. “We’d done that all year, but this is the first time we actually won a tight game. We’d been close, but never got over the hill. They did it on the best day to do it.”

It was after a regular-season with Park that Indian Creek began to believe in itself. It seemed only fitting that it would be the Bruins that the Eagles face for their ultimate prize.

“I’m in shock,” Molly Bunker, who scored 12 points, said. “In the beginning of the season, we had such a small team. We were scrapping for it, even for having players. But we had so much grit and toughness. We pushed through and now we’re here.”

A 6-4 first-quarter Indian Creek lead was borne of two sides wrestling through a stalemate. But Indian Creek took the edge in one vital stat: rebounds. With enough second chances, the Eagles began to pull away. A singular 3-pointer from senior Savannah Holmes was not going to stop that.

The Bruins struggled holding on to the ball. Possession after possession ended up with the ball in Indian Creek’s hands, often directly leading to Eagles points. Abbey Bunker, affectionately called the “X Factor” by her coach for her defensive skill, easily raced past Park’s guards for a layup.

“She did a great job today, just helping all over the place,” Corkin said. “She was a ball-hawk over there. [Holmes], [Sophie Zirkin] over there are great shooters, and Abbey was there to help make it really hard for them to get good shots off.”

Selmer, who led the Eagles with 24 points, got in on the act, stealing the ball, driving for a basket and converting the three-point play.

The Eagles got their confidence back and led 19-9 at halftime.

Out of the break, the Bruins moved with the understanding they couldn’t remain passive. They fought at the rim and got shots off in the paint. Park took its turn setting the tempo and the Eagles showed discomfort with the speed change, turning the ball over and committing fouls. Park carved Indian Creek’s advantage down to 22-18 before Corkin drew his team in.

The Eagles bumped the lead back to 27-20 going into the fourth, but knew it was fragile. Zirkin landed the jumper that whittled Indian Creek’s advantage to just one point, 27-26. Holmes put an offensive rebound back in for Park’s first lead.

Indian Creek was scoreless four minutes into the fourth quarter. Even its bigs, once fairly free to move as they pleased, succumbed to Park’s pressure. Turnovers mounted while their score went unchanging.

Park led 32-27 with less than two minutes remaining. Selmer spurred Indian Creek’s rally, scoring first before shifting the torch to Molly Bunker, who put Indian Creek back ahead, 33-32.

“I think we realized that we had it in us,” Bunker said. “We had the skill, the talent, we just had to push through. That changed our mindset throughout the season.”

Holmes scored a go-ahead 3-pointer, but left 14 seconds for Abbey Bunker to connect with her sister on the tying basket.

The Eagles monopolized overtime. In their hearts, they’d already won.

“We made some baskets when we really needed to,” Molly Bunker said, “when they really counted.”