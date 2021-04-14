Megan Bunker becomes Indian Creek girls lacrosse all-time points leader in 19-6 rout of Pallotti

Megan Bunker made history quickly — and was completely unaware.
No one told her that when she’d score her second goal on Wednesday, which came in less than 10 minutes of play against St. Vincent Pallotti, that she’d become Indian Creek’s all-time leading points scorer.
Her record 179th point flew from her stick , the second of many goals unbeaten Indian Creek poured in like the unrelenting rain from above to defeat the Panthers, 19-6.
Little fanfare accompanied Bunker’s goal, as really no one except coach Steve Willett knew what it really was. Willett, who’s known Bunker since birth, called out, “Megan! I want to be the first to congratulate you!”
“That was very unexpected. I didn’t even know why they were calling me over,” Bunker said.
Bunker’s record-making goal — a feat she achieved having missed her junior season due to the pandemic and her second of seven on Wednesday — prologued a torrential onslaught by the Eagles (7-0) midway through the first half.
Bunker and Pallotti junior Amadi Higgins (three goals) practically sparred one-on-one before then, each knotting the score at 2-2. The pressure of facing Pallotti caused Indian Creek to play a little disorganized at the start, Willett reckoned.
“They’re fast. They were beating us to ground balls, so we had to change a few things, get a little better organized on offense and come together,” Willett said. “When you’re having a rough [start], you rely on your big players.”
The two teams evenly split draw controls 4-4, but where the two were evenly matched at the draw, the Panthers quickly found the same could not be said when the Eagles had the ball. Indian Creek potted five straight goals to take a 7-2 lead by the middle of the half, an effort spearheaded by Cali Schwerdtfeger. The captain unloaded two goals in that period, both on awarded penalties.
Penalty shots, likewise, were a gift awarded to Indian Creek that it used to their benefit, netting five goals after whistles. Willett said without their aggressive offensive play, they wouldn’t have earned those chances.
Pallotti grabbed fewer and fewer chances as the half waxed on, partially as turnovers increased but also because Eagles freshman goalkeeper Elia Alewine (10 saves) made three stops and because Indian Creek pulled more draws.
That’s why Bunker enjoys being the draw specialist.
“I think it can really turn the tone of the game and put one team at a huge advantage. Getting the possessions really gave us momentum today and let us pull away from the even play at the beginning,” she said.
Led by Bunker, the Eagles went on another 5-0 run and led Pallotti at the half, 12-2. The Panthers went cold.
“I think our one-on-one defense this year is one of our best qualities,” Bunker said. “We really know how to move our feet and get in front of people.”
Bunker and Mia Putzi (five goals) scored three more times after Bunker won draws early in the second half before Pallotti got a word in again.
Higgins moved with a speed akin to her school’s mascot, scoring the first two Panthers goals of the second half off her won draws to make it 15-4. Senior Ally Miller complimented Higgins’ efforts with a hat trick of her own.
But Bunker would and could not be satiated. She netted yet another two goals as the clock ran down, and her teammates rushed in with a few more.
The Eagles bear numerable offensive threats this season, something Indian Creek hasn’t always had in the past, Bunker said.
“One of our biggest things is that we want to make each other look good,” Bunker said. “We’re never trying to play as individuals … I think that really translates into our offense.”
GOALS: IC — Megan Bunker (7), Mia Putzi (5), Cali Schwerdtfeger (3), Kalle Huff (1), Anastasia Malamantis (1), Haley Selmer (1); SVP — Amadi Higgins (3), Ally Miller (3)