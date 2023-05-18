Indian Creek athletes tried track and field. Then, they beat everyone else.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Three Indian Creek athletes tried outdoor track-and-field for the first time and achieved podium success at the MIAA/IAAM B Conference championships. From left: Anna Crum, George Weston, Madison Yates.

George Weston smiled when he looked down at his three medals.

Weston won silver in the high jump and long jump on the first day of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference track and field championships. He even set a league record in high jump clearing 6 feet.

He looked at his coaches and said, “I have to win triple.”

“I was happy where I placed in the other two, considering I got second place in a conference in my first year,” Weston said. “But I felt like I could’ve won.”

Last Saturday, he planned to give his all into his last two events. When he rose from his triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 5 1/2 inches, he learned he’d struck gold.

Weston has always been a basketball player. The Indian Creek senior intended to walk on at Virginia Commonwealth University because he couldn’t give up basketball, not for anything.

Then, track and field entered his life and success rolled in.

“It’s one of the most rewarding parts of coaching, to see their faces light up when they realize they found something they’re really good at,” Eagles coach Casey Corkin said, “that they might not have even thought of trying.”

Weston isn’t the only one. Anna Crum and Madison Yates tried the sport for the first time as seniors this spring just to place top two in shot put this past weekend — Yates with gold (31-9) and Crum with silver (28-11 1/4) in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference finals.

Crum and Yates were recruited by one of their volleyball coaches, Taylor Kroll, to join the team. Outdoor track is only in its second season as a varsity sport at the school and was in search of greater numbers. The girls roster jumped from three in the first year to 14 this year.

Yates joined mainly to stay in shape for prom. She picked field events because of Kroll. Nerves coursed through her. “I’m not prepared,” rattled around her mind, countered by, “calm down.” The soothing thought won, and Yates did it. And she kept doing it.

“I was like, this is a lot of work just for prom,” Yates said. “But I got to enjoy it. I was doing it with my friends. I made the best out of it. I started doing events because I liked doing them, not just because I was getting in shape.”

Crum knew agreeing to do track and field was a little crazy.

She competed in water polo for a decade before she entered the US pipeline a few years ago and was selected to play in the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program National Championships in March. She also plays rugby and played for the Eagles’ junior varsity tennis team this spring, too.

“I have so many movements in my head that it’s weird when I’m doing it,” Crum said. “Sometimes I forget which one I’m supposed to do.”

At first, Crum relied on brute strength for shot put and discus, which all her upper-body-heavy sports granted her. When her coach showed her and Yates videos of Olympians in action, the two started to admire the footwork, hip movement and more advanced techniques they hadn’t realized existed.

But by the last two weeks of the regular season, Crum’s reliance on her physical power transitioned into skill . And then, she broke her hand.

“I was like, are you kidding? I’m finally understanding what I’m doing,” she said.

But Crum didn’t give up.

Crum practiced her throws before her turn in shot put on Day 1. A few athletes from another team praised her distance.

“And my coach Kareem [Reed], he goes, ‘Yeah, and guess what? She’s got a broken hand!’ and I literally walked away because they just looked at me and said, ‘Oh,’” Crum said, laughing.

The broken hand did spoil Crum’s shot at gold in the discus. She was seeded third but finished ninth. In shot put, Crum surpassed more experienced athletes with her silver placement, beaten only, of course, by her own teammate.

On Yates’ first try, she set a personal record. She’d been drilling it for weeks to nail down her form.

“It was crazy, how far I’d come. It was pretty cool,” she said.

Like the girls, Weston found his previous sport’s running and jumping translated seamlessly into this new one. It was the mindset that was different. There were no teammates to look for, no plays to set up. It was easier for him, he said. He felt comfortable taking full responsibility for himself, because if he didn’t put 100% of himself in, there would be no one else to blame.

The winning felt different, too.

“Winning these felt like a surprise to me, like, this is my first year. I didn’t know I could do this,” he said. “It motivated me to keep wanting to push myself.”

Weston still plans to walk on at VCU, but Corkin said there’s a good chance he may get a spot for track, now. They’re working on it.

“That’s crazy,” Weston said.

Other county results

Junior Frederick McCuiston joined his Eagles on the leaderboard with a silver in the 400 meters (50.85).

Multiple other Anne Arundel schools congratulated podium finishers this past weekend. For Annapolis Area Christian School, junior Zahire Mike placed first in the MIAA B 100 meters (11.1) and third in the 200 meters (22.82). Senior Eric Johnson placed third in the 1,600 (4:28.97) and 3,200 (10:09.02). The team of Elijah Pierre, Elijah Croskey, Justin Hamilton and Mike won the 4x100 relay (44.20); Croskey, Jonathan Perry, Isaiah Hale and Mike finished second in the 4x200 relay (1:32.06); Perry, Andrew Lambert, Hale and Croskey took second in the 4x400 relay (3:34.08); and Josef Schultz, Ryan Smith, Lambert and Johnson took third in the 4x800 relay (8:43.56).

AACS girls’ podium placers included: senior Milan Marshall for third in the 200 meters (25.87) and first for 400 meters (59.18); and the first-place 4x100 relay of Marshall, Madison Diggs, Trinity Dickens and Maya Whitney (49.49).

For Archbishop Spalding, junior Jalaia Creary took silver in the girls’ 100 meters (11.83) and 200 meters (24.49) as well as gold in the 400 meters (56.33) and bronze in the long jump (18-05.50). Junior Athena Stith placed second in the 100m hurdles (15.27), first in the 300m hurdles (45.53), first in the long jump (18-11.00) and third in the triple jump (36-05.00). The Spalding relay of Grace Doerschner, Brooke Heine, Audrey Kregelka and Marisa Mock took gold in the 4x800 relay (9:42.76). Freshman Chayse Mitchell finished first in the high jump (5-00.00). Senior Arden Martino took first in the pole vault (10-06.00) while junior Madison Fuerst placed third (9-06.00).

In the MIAA A finals, Garrett Brennan took third in the 200 meters (22.83) and first in the 400 meters (48.86). Daniel Miller claimed silver in the 110m hurdles (15.42), as did Max Moss in the high jump (6-04.400).

For St. Mary’s, Julia Kruesi claimed bronze in the IAAM B shotput (27-07.25) and discus (78-11). Emmy McCarthy placed first in discus (89-02). On the boys’ side, Mickey Villatoro took third in discus (118-05) and Jack Lattizori took third in high jump (5-0.600). Jack Drucis was the only competitor in the pole vault which got him the gold (9-06.00).

Severn had top three girls’ finishers in Emma Patrick, who took second in the 1600 meters (5:11.46) and 3200 meters (11:26.68), as well as Anna Clark, who placed third in the 100m hurdles (17.74). Severn’s 4x800 relay of Whitney Grimes, Dede Tindall, Caroline Brenia and Patrick took bronze (11:00.25). Parker Collins placed second in the high jump (4-10.00) and third in the triple jump (32-10.25).

The Admirals also had a bronze on the boys’ side go to James von Rosenvinge in the 300m hurdles (43.91).