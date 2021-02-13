Welcome to the Eagle Dome: Indian Creek unveils $1 million athletic facility

Indian Creek School student-athletes watched from the sidelines as three other Anne Arundel County private schools suited up to play an abbreviated season in the fall.
While Archbishop Spalding, St. Mary’s and Annapolis Area Christian School enjoyed some sense of normalcy for a few weeks, Indian Creek’s plan for a athletic events in November never came to fruition.
Until Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s Jan. 27 executive order lifted restrictions on competitions, there was little hope for a winter season of any kind either.
But now, Indian Creek’s girls and boys basketball teams have taken the final step toward returning to play as the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association seasons are underway and will end in mid-March. The Eagles girls will travel to St. John’s Catholic Prep Saturday, becoming the first team from their school to compete in almost a full year.
Their home games, however, will look a little different than usual.
Part of that is because half of the gymnasium is cordoned off to be used as a classroom. The other part is because the school has a new facility unlike anything else in the county: a 27,000-square foot facility christened the “Eagle Dome,” or the “bubble.”
It couldn’t have come at a better time, girls basketball coach Ciaran Lesikar said.
The facility, which cost a little more than $1 million, creates multiple areas for teams to play, granting teams space to spread out and use the same location for practices. Lesikar attested to how well-spaced they could be during preseason sessions. Practices also end around 6 p.m., unheard of when teams had to share one court and practices stretched late into the evening.
The flooring is unlike the hardwood inside the old gym. It’s more like the durable ground of an AAU basketball court called “Sport Court,” made to be used for several sports.
The bubble wasn’t a coronavirus fix; it was in the works beforehand and meant to be a multi-functional building that lower campus students can have recess in and all teams — field hockey, lacrosse and soccer included — can move inside to when there’s inclement weather. It’s climate controlled and is therefore good for staving off the winter freeze and summer swelter.
“It’s really changed how we’re going to use facilities for athletics and physical education going forward,” athletic director Tyler Larkin said.
The pandemic did impact the bubble’s creation, specifically the speed at which it was built. After planning it for more than year, the actual construction took about four months in late 2020. With in-person classes shut down, crews were able to work eight to 10 hours a day and finished it in November. It was first used Jan. 4.
Senior Megan Bunker knows others have not had the chance to play real games.
“It just feels a little normal. Like, it’s an hour a day where it can feel normal for a bit,” she said, “even if we’re wearing masks.”
Throughout the fall, Eagles student-athletes — particularly seniors — maintained dialogue with Indian Creek School faculty and members of the athletic department on forging a path for sports’ return. Bunker was one of them, leading a petition in October that succeeded in expanding practices and a handful of planned scrimmages.
She learned the value of speaking up.
“If you want to see something change, and you want to make something obvious to the school or anything else, you have to do it and not wait for someone else to do it,” Bunker said.
The Eagles ran out of time in the fall, as other schools’ seasons fell apart due to cancellations as coronavirus cases skyrocketed at the start of the winter surge.
“But without them doing that, I can honestly say I don’t know we’d be sitting here talking about basketball,” boys basketball coach Marcus Johnson said.
The Eagles’ season is shorter even than other local schools’ schedules. The girls are scheduled to play five games, and the first is already being threatened by impending weather.
Perspective on things like that change in a year like this.
“A few weeks ago, when we first got on the court, everybody was just so excited to be out of the house, running up and down the court because nothing was promised,” third-year girls basketball coach Ciaran Lesikar said. “It’s one of those things where everyone has a positive vibe every day because they’re just thankful to be on the court.”
Indian Creek’s protocols also include plenty of road games on weekends to give parents the ability to drive athletes to games and to avoid prolonged contact that riding buses or carpooling together can create.
That doesn’t bother the Eagles boys basketball team. Road victories are how they earned their nickname “road warriors.”
“I feel we play better on the road,” junior Josh Leedy said. “I feel we’ll be good.”
Half a dozen games are like gold to three juniors trying to get exposure. Fellow junior Daniel Ablorh has been recycling stale 2019-20 film with coaches. Junior Josh Chambers had a few games with AAU teams but didn’t always fit into the system.
“Most of my interaction with coaches now is just email, talking about it and through highlights. At least now he can actually see how I’ve improved and gotten better over the summer,” Chambers said.
As good as the promise of games on the horizon feels to the boys, it’s not hard to remember the circumstances under which they’re playing because of the masks on their faces. They don’t really mind them, though sometimes Chambers steps away from everyone to catch a little fresh air.
But all of the players say they’d likely keep masks on all season long, even if rule is lifted. They’re used to them by now.
“The biggest concern is the people I live with so that I don’t bring it back to them,” Ablorh said, “ … Playing, there’s always a risk involved and you keep yourself safe wearing a mask all the time.”
Even though they cherish the chance to play, Johnson isn’t letting go of what he stressed all fall: games aren’t the most important thing these days.
“Just trying to make sure everybody’s safe and healthy is a priority. It’s not even about basketball, for real. It’s about their safety,” he said.
The coaches remind their players of this constantly. If they don’t take the pandemic as seriously as they can, all of this will slip away.
“I’ve got three seniors, two who’ve been on the team for four years. At least they get to have a little bit of a senior year,” Lesikar said.