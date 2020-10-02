Indian Creek student-athletes have first training sessions since March

As the potential for a high school sports season looms for private schools, Indian Creek School student-athletes returned to the fields for workout sessions Sept. 21 and 22 for the first time since March.
The Crownsville school began hybrid learning Sept. 24 after beginning the academic year virtually. Numerous other private schools in Anne Arundel County have had student-athletes back on the field for training sessions this fall.
“Our coaches were eager to get back with their teams to pick up where they left off in the spring,” said Indian Creek athletic director Tyler Larkin. “Back on campus for the first time since mid-March, our athletes were here with more energy than ever before.”
Student-athletes and coaches adhered to strict safety protocols and wore masks, had temperature checks and filled out health questionnaires through an app.
The training sessions, which saw students spaced 15 feet apart, began with “personal wellness and growth” stations featuring timed strength and conditioning exercises and recorded baseline results.
Sports-specific breakout groups followed, as soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cross country, basketball, lacrosse, track and field, baseball and tennis players began individual skills work, team concepts and no-contact practices and scrimmages. Masks were not required once they were spaced out.
“I am beyond excited,” said junior Mia Putzi, who is in her first year at Indian Creek after transferring from Severna Park. “... To have the chance to get to exercise is so fun, and I love being able to meet new friends while doing something that we all enjoy. … It has been nice to have a sense of normalcy — getting coached by coaches, playing with teammates, and just getting to throw the ball around.”
Larkin said the energy has been palpable with Indian Creek’s kids back on the field enjoying themselves and getting a workout, together.
“You could see and feel the school pride and camaraderie for all 75 minutes of training,” Larkin said.