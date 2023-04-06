Indian Creek girls lacrosse proves its worth with 14-9 win over B Conference rival AACS

AACS’s Ellie Hansen moves the ball in the first half. Annapolis Area Christian School visits Indian Creek for girls high school lacrosse, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Indian Creek girls lacrosse coach Danielle Ensley assumed her Eagles would come out a little flat after nearly a week off, and they proved her right. Far too many turnovers made Thursday’s game against Annapolis Area Christian School a more complicated roller coaster than it might have otherwise been.

But, with a 14-9 victory, the Eagles proved Ensley right in another way. She told them they belonged in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference.

Now with a 4-2 record, Ensley thinks her team is starting to believe her.

“I said last year we should have been in the B Conference,” Ensley said of her team, the 2022 C Conference champions. “As a team, we can put it together and compete in the B Conference, and I think they know that. I think they’re finally realizing how good they are.”

Abbey Bunker, the younger of two sisters on the roster, certainly operated with that kind of confidence. In both periods of momentum and trouble, the sophomore attacker kept scoring, amassing seven goals across the two halves while assisting an eighth to her older sister, Molly.

Both Bunkers, like the other three Indian Creek scorers, achieved their harvest because of the defense, first.

Indian Creek’s Abbey Bunker, center, is congratulated after scoring in the first half Thursday against Annapolis Area Christian School. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

It might’ve been a more cavernous deficit had Indian Creek not suffered so many turnovers. Loose sticks sprouted 50-50 balls all over the hosts’ offensive side of the field.

“A lot of it was just taking care of the ball on offense. I felt like we were panicking, making some not-so-smart decisions,” Abbey Bunker said. “But our defense kept us in the game.”

The host Eagles were fortunate AACS only struck twice to tie things at 3 during that stretch. Part of that was credit to goalie Elia Alewine; the rest went to the defense.

That third of the field executed Indian Creek’s game plan to perfection, Ensley said, laying all the credit on the shoulders of her assistant.

“We took the first half to see what weapons [AACS] had and we knew we could match up against them,” Ensley said.

But AACS, with its capable attacks, was not finished. They were too well-fed by Indian Creek’s mistakes not to keep nibbling as its net. Skylar Sensenbrenner’s goal put the visiting Eagles ahead, 5-4.

The home Eagles felt the momentum, and time, slipping away. But the pressure didn’t seem to affect them. With her teammates counting down and two seconds left on the clock, Avery Barnhill scored the tying goal.

She didn’t hesitate on the next draw. Barnhill, affectionately dubbed “the Bird,” swooped upon the goal and scored another to put Indian Creek back ahead.

Less than a minute of the half remained, but Bunker felt the spark of inspiration and had the efficiency to do it, making it 7-5 at halftime.

Indian Creek’s Avery Barnhill, left, is checked by AACS’s CJ Summa in the first half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The break did nothing to change the hosts’ course. Two Indian Creek draw controls equaled two Indian Creek goals. Just as AACS shot back, closing the gap to three, Molly and Abbey Bunker teamed up for another two goals.

“Our captains really stepped up and executed on the offensive end. We needed it, they dug deep and they got it,” Ensley said. “Once we knew what was working, we were able to get that streak going and light a fire.”

But it wasn’t secure, Indian Creek wasn’t out of the storm yet.

Once again, AACS gnawed their hosts’ lead down to three goals. Ruby Anders scored a pair, cutting deficit to 12-9. The visitors started winning draws again.

Bunker wasn’t going to let that recent history repeat itself all the way to a lost lead. The sophomore faced the AACS defense closing in upon her and shot anyway. Her seventh goal pushed the gap to four.

But if one Bunker wasn’t secure enough, the other would be. The elder, Molly, carried the 13th Indian Creek draw to fruition, securing control for good.

Ensley hopes that a satisfying finish like that will help propel the Eagles into the second half of the season.

“I think we just gotta find that spark, that hustle and that heart,” the coach said. “We just have to let it shine every game.”