St. Mary’s volleyball proud of its fight despite falling to St. John’s Catholic Prep, 3-0, in IAAM B final

St. Mary’s and St. John’s Catholic Prep volleyball met in both of the past two Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference finals. In 2019, the Saints left screaming with joy, their first IAAM title in hand at last.
But on Saturday, after biding their time for two long years, through the pandemic and through this fall, the Vikings got revenge. Second-seeded SJCP buried the fourth-seeded Saints in three sets to capture the IAAM B Conference title, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15.
Though she feels the sting today, St. Mary’s coach Sarah Heary will try to remember the season as a whole, and not just this one disappointing match.
“After all the adversity we faced this season, I’m super proud we made it this far,” Heary said. “All the girls have stepped up in various scenarios, all the seniors and juniors. It’s a really mature group. I’m proud we competed for the championship. We just didn’t have our best stuff today.”
St. Mary’s is used to heartbreak in the final game. The Saints have journeyed to the championship match four times in program history but only won once.
Several of the seniors that played Saturday — outside hitters Peyton Buchner, Brooke Heary and setter Hannah Mendenhall — all competed for that championship team. It fueled them with the confidence they needed to lead a team through the pandemic season — though Mendenhall sat out 2020 with an injury — and through obstacles this fall. St. Mary’s suffered injuries this season, losing essential pieces such as Buchner and Mendenhall (13 digs, six assists) during the fall. Along with injury, the Saints also suffered a loss in the volleyball family.
But St. Mary’s powered through, enough to make the playoffs, enough to beat top-seeded and undefeated Annapolis Area Christian School in the semifinal. For the eight St. Mary’s seniors who made it to the final, this loss stings now. They didn’t get to fight for a banner as juniors thanks to the pandemic — the IAAM did not hold a postseason in 2020. Now, they never will again.
“They fought. They wanted to play. Having such a good group of seniors that all got along well, that fought, that wanted it, I think it was great for our juniors to have that leadership,” Sarah Heary said.
One graduation will impact Heary the most — her daughter, Brooke.
“To watch her grow as a player, as a young woman,” Heary said through tears. “In some ways, it will be nice to have a different environment next year and not coach her … but it’s been a lot of fun being able to share this experience with her. It’s a tough way to go out and finish her senior year, but I’m extremely proud of her and how hard she fought.”
Quickly, St. Mary’s biggest problem of the evening became glaring. The Saints showed how good they were, but in spurts — and, often, after already digging themselves into a hole.
The Saints struggled to put air in their spikes, hitting the net instead of the SJCP floor and allowing the Vikings to row ahead. St. Mary’s talented defense and ability to recover kept the Annapolis team afloat — but that’s just what they were. On the defensive.
With little effective attacks coming from St. Mary’s side — and plenty from the Vikings — the No. 2 team from Buckeystown began to peel off from St. Mary’s in the middle of the opening set.
“St. John’s played lights out. It’s hard to compete against that,” Heary said.
Soon after the Saints’ second timeout, life returned to the St. Mary’s side like a stream unblocked from stones and debris. The Saints collected five out of six points, narrowing the gap to five, 16-11.
But St. Mary’s could not help itself when it let errors fly. Five consecutive SJCP points came by St. Mary’s error, as did the set point. The Vikings reeled up for their last kill of the game to claim the first set, 25-15.
The second set began much, much worse for the Saints. St. Mary’s could hardly catch a break as SJCP rained a barrage of points down on the court. By the time the Saints earned their second point, SJCP already had more kills, 10-3.
It didn’t matter when the Saints embarked on another run, like they had in the first. Their four unchallenged points were not enough to dig them out from the cavern SJCP put them in.
So the second set went the same — St. Mary’s came close, but not close enough, and fell behind 2-0, 25-17.
“I credit St. John’s defense. They were scrappy,” Heary said. “They were putting up pretty much everything we threw at them.”
The third set didn’t go much better. The Saints scrapped to a 4-4-4 tie, but then the Vikings took six straight points. And the tape rewound and hit play again.
That isn’t to say St. Mary’s didn’t fight to the last moments. Mendenhall punched a kill and an ace on the Vikings’ floor, for instance, trying to salvage what little hope was left.
But even when St. Mary’s stopped SJCP for a moment, claiming its 15th point of the third set, it couldn’t survive.
“We didn’t serve as well as we normally did, but everyone contributed. Everyone did a good job,” Heary said. “It’s a tough loss.”