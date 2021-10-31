‘A miracle season’: Maryvale volleyball sweeps Archbishop Spalding to capture first IAAM A Conference title

Maryvale Prep has knocked on the door of an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title for three seasons. On Saturday, it finally opened it.
Few volleyball teams have ever seemed so destined for a crown as the top-seeded and unbeaten Lions, who took down No. 2 Archbishop Spalding in three sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-16) at St. Paul’s School for Boys.
“It’s like a miracle season. They deserve everything they get,” Lions coach Melissa Little said. “They are a coach’s dream. It’s my dream.”
The Lions (17-0) faced adversity unafraid when it left the B Conference for the A in 2018. They immediately made an impact, finishing third in the conference in their debut season and second in 2019, when they fell to Mount de Sales in five sets, handing the Sailors their fourth crown in five years. Maryvale ultimately corrected this slight when it swept Mount de Sales in the semifinals.
That finals loss stuck heavy in senior outside hitter Caitlin Shaffrey’s stomach through the rest of 2019, 2020 and all fall. The Lions genuinely believed, had they had the chance, they could have taken this title a year ago. Instead, they played on grass to a fruitless end.
With the chance to truly compete again, the Lions allowed no room for doubt. Maryvale punished all 17 opponents it played — winning all 51 sets.
The Lions didn’t assume that would happen, even as it kept happening. Before each match, they reminded one another that it would be OK to drop a set.
But then, it never happened.
“It’s actually surreal,” said Shaffrey, who had 12 kills and one ace. “The whole IAAM was looking at us to not lose a set … not underestimating any team really helped.”
To pull off an absolutely perfect season started with the energy in the practice room. And that energy was all love, fun and focus.
“The synergy is unlike anything I’ve ever coached,” Little said. “This is truly the best team I’ve ever had.”
And yet, despite the odds, Spalding (12-7, 7-4) didn’t play like the underdog. Through almost 20 points, the Cavaliers kept Maryvale within one to three points, buoyed by kills from sophomores Maya Mauro and Kara Jean-Baptiste to name a few.
Spalding coach Corby Lawrence impressed upon his players before the fall that big game experience would be the most important hurdle to overcome.
“These girls, throughout the whole year through all the trials and tribulations … to be able to come in here against a really talented Maryvale team with a lot of big experience and hitters,” Lawrence said, “we’re really super proud of that.”
Tied at 15, Maryvale had to shake this burr off its back. The Lions gathered together and simply stated: “We need to do this.”
“There was so much pressure on us, and in the end, I think we really rallied together,” Shaffrey said. “We supported each other.”
Maryvale drew Spalding into making mistakes it mostly hadn’t before. Meanwhile, the Lions began pelting the Cavaliers with attacks: senior middle blocker Chelsea Elliott shot a pair of aces at Spalding’s floor to reach the set point before Shaffrey bombed the ground with the set-ending kill. Maryvale rode the momentum of the 25-17 victory into the second set, plastic vuvuzelas sounding from the Maryvale side in joy.
The Lions deflated Spalding from the opening ace in the second set. Elliott and sophomore Olivia Muñoz combined for three kills that drove Spalding to call a timeout, already facing a 6-1 deficit.
By the time things hit 8-1, Spalding rattled itself awake. With Mauro and junior Addison Collins in service, the Cavaliers pulled off a run, cutting the deficit to one.
That was about as close as Maryvale liked.
Six Lions nailed kills in the latter half of the set en route to another win, 25-16. Once again, Shaffey smoked the ground with a set-ending kill to raucous Lions fans applause.
Spalding had two options: enter the third set having accepted its fate, or fight it. It chose to fight.
A blast from Collins delivered the first Cavaliers advantage of the day, 7-6. Then, it was 8-6 Spalding.
That didn’t last long. Six points from Shaffrey and two aces from Elliott quickly swung the weight back to Maryvale’s side.
“We wanted this so bad. We were willing to do anything to get it,” Shaffrey said.
Some dream teams are loaded with seniors and return to the next fall humbly. The Lions, on the other hand, return 10 players.
“I’m so excited to see where this team goes,” Shaffrey said. “Our team has so much young talent and depth. Every player contributed to this win.”
Likewise, Spalding expects a rematch next year.
“We have a whole team of juniors, sophomores and freshmen coming up. It helps us build a program,” Lawrence said. “I believe we’ll be back next year, for sure.”