When analyzing Lila Slattery’s season, of course the scoring numbers jump out.
However, it’s a goal Slattery didn’t score that might have been her biggest contribution to the success of Severna Park field hockey this season.
With Severna Park and Dulaney scoreless in the first half of the Class 4A state final on Nov. 9 at Washington College, Slattery let a shot go that appeared destined for the cage. A Dulaney defender made contact with the ball, which resulted in a penalty stroke. The Falcons’ Kat Esposito converted the stroke, which ended up being the only goal of the game.
“As soon as Kat scored, we knew we could keep the lead if we worked hard,” Slattery said. “It was my final season. My full body just filled with joy when we won. We all had tears in our eyes.”
In her final chance to join her three sisters as state champions, Slattery helped the Falcons get back on top by scoring 22 goals and assisting on 18 others. The Capital Gazette’s Player of the Year did a little bit of everything from her midfield position, including helping the Falcons finish with 10 shutouts.
“If she didn't score, it’s because she was busy transitioning the ball and creating opportunities for her teammates,” coach Shannon Garden said. “She was involved in all aspects of play as a midfielder. Every play touched her stick either defensively or offensively.”
Severna Park’s three-year drought, if you want to call it that, of not winning a state title was something those familiar with the program were not used to. This year’s title was a state-record 24th — five more than the next highest — and the first since 2015. From 1992 through 2015, the Falcons never more than two straight seasons without capturing a state crown.
Slattery became the fourth member of her family to win a field hockey state championship at Severna Park, joining sisters Samantha, Emma and Julia.
“I knew this was my last chance,” she said. “I always saw them winning and I would go to games and be so nervous. To feel it for myself was a different feeling.”
Most might associate scoring in field hockey with forwards. While Slattery has a knack for scoring, her other skills are displayed in her midfield play.
“My role is to transition from the defensive to the offensive end,” she said. “I also shoot on the corners, follow my shot and just keep going.”
In addition to setting up the only goal of the game in the state final, Slattery helped create Jenna King’s go-ahead goal in a playoff victory over Arundel. She scored the tying goal against Old Mill in the state semifinal and opened the scoring for the Falcons in the county championship against Arundel.
“People ask me how many game-winning goals she’s scored, but in lots of games she’s scored our first or second goals,” Garden said. “I am lucky to have coached a player like that and to have her as a leader. She took a lot of pressure off of me.”
Slattery, who finished her high school career with 51 goals and 35 assists, will continue her field hockey career at Northwestern University. She signed last month after verbally committing in April of her sophomore year.
“I just loved everything about the school,” she said. “I love the coaches, the campus and the lake.”
Slattery joins Hunter Chadwick, who is playing lacrosse at Northwestern after leading the Falcons to the state title last spring.
“This season was just unreal. The team chemistry was amazing, which made everything that much easier,” Slattery said. “I guess it was the perfect way to end it.”