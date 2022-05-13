MARYLAND GAZETTE PRINT Ripley leads Spalding past Mount St. Joseph | High school sports roundup

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from this past week.

Boys lacrosse

Archbishop Spalding 12, Mount St. Joseph 5: Race Ripley notched four goals and three assists while Mikey Weisshaar netted three goals and two assists to lead the Cavaliers to victory. Jack Newell added a goal, as did Auggie D’Ambrosi and Mason Klessinger. Both Nick Gutierrez and Jameson Coffman had assists.

Arundel 20, Oxon Hill 0: Attackman Noah Bell scored two goals and dished off five assists to lead the Wildcats in their playoff opener.

Evan Davidson totaled two goals and two assists for Arundel, which raced out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter. Chris Downs and Jacob Dy added two goals and an assist apiece. Chris McDonald and Jackson Gauice both scored two goals, while Jack Schuette, Brett Wilkins, Justin Sampson had a goal and an assist.

Crofton 10, Chesapeake 7: Andrew Beal scored six goals for the Cougars in the playoff loss. Goalie Ryan Rush recorded 17 saves.

Baseball

Archbishop Curley 10, St. Mary’s 2: Jon Madden and Ryan Merkel brought home the lone runs for the Saints (9-14) in the loss. Four pitchers worked for St. Mary’s, led by Eric Chaney, who allowed six hits, seven runs – two earned – and struck out four in 4⅓ innings.

Boys Latin 12, Indian Creek 1: Jack Corrado shipped home four RBIs to lead his Lakers over the Eagles (13-9) on Tuesday. Christopher Kokoski had two of the Eagles’ four hits.

Old Mill 17, Oxon Hill 0: LJ Drummond went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two driven in to lead the Patriots. Dakota Patton went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while leadoff hitter Jake Connolly had two hits and scored three runs.

South River 11, Annapolis 2: Sam Howard threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Seahawks. Josh Long homered, doubled and drove in three. Aiden Cassilly and Jack Schrader each had two hits with doubles.

Softball

Arundel 7, JM Bennett 1: Kathryn Wisor threw a six-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead the Wildcats in their 3A South Region II quarterfinal. Emma Schurr drove in two runs, while Sierra Williams and Emmaline Zimmerman also had RBIs. Madison Hamolia had three hits.

Old Mill 17, Meade 0: Danica Lease tossed a no hitter to lead the Patriots to the shut out win in the first round of the playoffs. Lease faced one batter over the minimum after walking the leadoff hitter of the game. The only other runner reached as a result of an error and was doubled off on a line drive to first base in the fourth.

Reagan McCoy went 3-for-3 with two solo homers and a double and four RBIs to lead the offense. Hannah Wines doubled, tripled and drove in four for Old Mill, which will meet Severna Park on Monday.