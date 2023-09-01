Anne Arundel 2023 high school football preview: An exciting season in store for county programs

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt gets an icy water bath after the Cavaliers beat Calvert Hall in last season's MIAA A Conference championship game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

With numbers still on the rise, a drastic shifting in class alignment, a ton of youth contending with seasoned teams and a program aiming for national rankings, 2023 is squaring up to be one of the most exciting seasons of county football in recent memory.

Here is a team-by-team look across the county:

Archbishop Spalding

Last season: 11-1, MIAA A Conference champions

Coach: Kyle Schmitt, 11th season

Top players: Seniors RJ Newton (WR), Tyler Brown (DB), Jameson Coffman (TE), Kaden Curtis (RB), Liam Lynch (LT), Jason Shipman (C), Will Burns (RG), Tyler McVicker (DL), Keyshawn Flowers (LB), Keion Flowers (LB); juniors Malik Washington (QB), Delmar White (DL), Ben Liguori (LB), Cooper Welch (K/P), Jayden Shipps (DB), Alijah Jones (DB) and Trent Gillis (DB); sophomores Aaron Igwebe (WR), Gavin Laupp (LG), Kyle Lucas (RT), Zach Philpott (DL) and Ethan Boston (LB).

Outlook: This is a destination team now for talented Maryland football players.

Spalding took a massive leap forward when it captured its first MIAA A Conference title behind an undefeated in-state record, a massive rising star in quarterback in Malik Washington, and a constellation of Division I-bound talent on both sides of the ball.

It was far from a one-time-only thing for the Cavaliers. So much has been said about Washington already, and will continue to be said. There’s also four-star linebacker Keyshawn Flowers, a Maryland commit alongside his twin Keion, who starts this year on the other side of the linebackers, as well as a host of heavily recruited backs and offensive linemen, and two recent Division I commits, RJ Newton and Tyler Brown.

Spalding sets its sights on the rising sun instead of its past. The title was a step, not a destination. Its goal is to be better than it was, elevate its status as a force to be reckoned with and respected nationally, not just in the MIAA or Maryland. The Cavs took another big step in that journey, avenging its sole 2022 loss on former national power Don Bosco Prep from New Jersey on Aug. 25.

“There’s definitely a sense of purpose of not just winning the MIAA again, but some of these nonleague games, confirming the program as here to stay,” Schmitt said. “Building on the foundation is really important to this group.”

Annapolis

Last season: 2-8

Coach: Dewayne Hunt, third season

Top players: Seniors Christian Boyd (RB/LB), Dakota Carter (RB/LB), Henry Koppels (FS/WR) and Xavier Timmons (WR/FS); juniors Darrian Carter (QB), Tyler Womack (RB/FS), Keshawn Boykin (RB/CB), Cyrus Chambers (FS/WR), Kemarjae Johnson (WR/CB), Kyonte Brown-Siscoe (NG/G), Jonathan Hernandez (DT) and Chris Smotherman (G/C); sophomores Zyhir Neal (QB), Zach Boyd (LT/DT), Jordan Johnson (RB/SS), Jonathan Coleman (CB/WR).

Outlook: It was tough for a sophomore quarterback to lead a young team against beefed up senior-stocked opponents. Annapolis took its licks last fall.

The Panthers will skew toward senior and junior impact this season, though some of the sophomores could make a splash. Darrian Carter is likely still to start at QB, working a mix of shotgun and under center.

Hunt still feels as though many positions are still up for grabs.

“I personally feel we’re going to be more aggressive,” Hunt said. “These kids are flying after the ball.

“These guys work really hard, and I just think these guys deserve an opportunity to win. “They will continue to push themselves and do all the right things.”

Annapolis Area Christian School

Last season: 1-8

Coach: Marcus Bell, second season

Top players: Junior Ronald Smith (OL/LB); sophomore Darrell Phillips (WR/DB).

Outlook: Bell hopes speed, toughness and mental preparation will outweigh being outnumbered and young. Injuries are the Eagles’ biggest concern. Many of its September opponents match up well size-wise, but C Conference competition in October will be difficult.

“This is a hard-working, scrappy bunch that is learning and getting better every day,” Bell said. “In having small numbers, we will have to face and overcome the war of attrition, but we are doing what we can to prepare our guys for those moments.”

Arundel coach Jack Walsh speaks with the team just before last season's Class 4A/3A state championship game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Arundel

Last season: 10-3, Class 4A/3A state runner-up

Coach: Jack Walsh, sixth season

Top players: Seniors Nick Ferrari (LG) and Ray Chapman (LB); juniors Ahmir Lowery (QB), TJ Mordecai (RB), James Fried (C), Tino Dispenza (RG). Dylan Scarborough (LT), Dominic Erculiani (LB), Kaleb Omotosho (LB), Russ Bonham (LB), Nick Oliver (LB) and Brandon Feinblatt (K); sophomores Naseem Tention (RB), Sean Sino (FB) and Isaiah Fox (RT).

Outlook: A prized defensive line as well as the starting quarterback, running back and receivers are gone. Granted, they’ve been replaced by figures coach Jack Walsh feels confident in. But with many of the fixtures that drove the Wildcats to the 4A/3A state championship game departed, this is going to be a new and the same team equally, even as with Arundel transitions to 3A come playoffs.

“There’s no changing things because there’s new people. It’s, do your job. Next man up,” Walsh said.

The Wildcats’ offense will be steered by former Pallotti starting quarterback Ahmir Lowery, returning home with a threatening arm and a sharp mind to adapt. TJ Mordecai, who took over at running back late in the playoffs, will be “electric” at running back, Walsh said.

Chapman is the only seasoned returning linebacker and the soul of the defense, while 14 Wildcats battle for defensive line spots. It’s a reality they’ll have to shape up fast, as Walsh said over the past few seasons Arundel’s transitioned from an offensively-minded team to defense, led this year by former Annapolis coach Nick Good-Malloy.

Broadneck's Ian Mauldin runs the ball during the first half of a high school football game against Severna Park, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Severna Park. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Broadneck

Last season: 11-2

Coach: Rob Harris, 13th season

Top players: Seniors Eli Harris (WR), Hayden Raymond (T), Caleb Collazo (RG), Branden Stahl (OL), James Stahl (OL), Chris Coleman (K/P), Jed Pellicano (LB), Braden McCassie (LB) and Cole Friedman (CB); juniors Nate Tapley (QB), CJ Watkins (QB), Ian Mauldin (RB), Joey Smargissi (WR/SS), De’marien Hayes (SB), Tyrin Chinn-Thompson (S), Blake Levicki (S) and Henry Hill (CB); sophomore Aaron Foote (WR).

Outlook: It’s been years since Broadneck found itself unsure of a starting quarterback, but between Nate Tapley and CJ Watkins, the Bruins have two options featuring different skill sets and no obvious claim to the role. Around them, though, coach Harris has confidence, especially in his running back Ian Mauldin, who he believes will rank top five in the state by fall’s end.

“Our offense is very dependent on quarterback play because we don’t have the most simple offense, but it helps that our running backs, o-line know all the calls,” Harris said. “Our skill group is electric and our offensive line is all back.”

Defensively, Harris says they’re going to “try some things that are going to be really cool to see.” Like offense, the unit is as seasoned as a spice cabinet, including All-County linebacker Braden McCassie and Blake Levicki, from whom Harris predicts a “monster year.”

Chesapeake

Last season: 8-3

Coach: Rob Elliott, 13th season

Top players: Seniors Aaron Rhodes (QB), Charlie Hall (RB), Colin Lewis (RB), Wyatt Ferguson (OL), Dakota Baublitz (OL/LB), Chase Bivens (OL) and Grant Dempsey (OL); juniors Keller Herzberger (QB), Sean Carroll (RB), Mitch Collier (WR), Nathan Wheeler (WR) and Isaak Sears (WR).

Outlook: Only having about 30 players available isn’t ideal, especially for Elliott, who’s never in his 13 years carried this few on varsity.

“We’re going to have to play some Iron Man football this year,” Elliott said, “guys loaded up going both ways.”

Luckily, the Cougars have 56 dressing for JV, but there’s a long way to go with many of their opponents experienced and ready. Several transcended JV to try and restock key positions, such as running backs Colin Lewis and Sean Carroll. That hole gapes larger when it comes to who’s replacing Wake Forest’s Rushaun Tongue at wide receiver, safety and special teams, but Elliott hopes it’ll be done by committee.

Crofton and Chesapeake battle in a game last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Crofton

Last season: 6-4

Coach: Todd Sommerville, third season

Top players: Seniors Dylan Oglesby (LB), Joe Hayes (RB), Darrell Green (QB), Cameron Harris (WR), Ethan Carmichael (OL); juniors Charlie Ross (WR), Mamadu Jalloh (WR), Kris Shenton (LG) and Corey Hurley (OL); sophomore Aaron Farrar (WR); freshman Logan Davis (QB)

Outlook: Fortunately, Crofton turned old enough to have its first graduating class. Unfortunately, it graduated quite a bit.

A few seniors return, like running back Joe Hayes, but not many. Cardinals accustomed to supporting roles and junior varsity now step up.

With a quarterback battle ensuing, Crofton will have to emphasize the run game. It hopes to throw the ball around to a committee of receivers. Fortunately, its offensive line is bulky, led by 6-foot-8 senior Ethan Carmichael, and with enough snaps played under their belts to hold their own when strength fails.

“Our goals are still the same. We want to show we can compete at the state level, against anyone, even the schedule and teams we were given” Sommerville said. “We’re not going to shy away from anyone. We’re not new anymore.”

Glen Burnie takes the field for a game last season against Severna Park. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Glen Burnie

Last season: 6-5

Coach: Alec Lemon, fourth season

Top players: Seniors Romeo Edmonds (QB/CB), Antoine Wilson (QB), Tim Shadare (RB), Khalil Johnson (RB/LB), Danny Outen (WR/CB), Jvon Thompson (C/DE) and Arjae Mobray (WR/LB); juniors Payton Frazier (QB), Hebrew Norfleet (RB), Jonathan Bediako (RB/LB), Braedon Buchanan (WR/FS/SS), Billy Miner (OL/DL) and Elijah Wright (OL/DL).

Outlook:

Glen Burnie is in pretty good shape to at least repeat what was its most successful season in a long time, including its first home playoff game. With only 10 departed and around 45 former juniors and sophomores seasoned, the results could be different.

Returning starters like quarterback Romeo Edmonds bring more experience under their belt, and have the benefit of solid backup options. The offensive line is older, the running backs replenished by junior varsity and transfers and the linebackers are deep and veteran.

“Some of our younger guys can look towards them because they’ve been through it, and I’m hoping that helps us in the long run,” Lemon said. “Week 1 will be a big tell for us. Things didn’t go our way with Old Mill the first time and in the playoffs we didn’t perform. It put a bad taste in our kids’ mouths. We’re ready to change the script.”

Meade’s Tyrique Jones gains positive yards after a catch in the first quarter of a playoff game against North County. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Meade

Last season: 5-6

Coach: Tanardo Sharps, second season

Top players: Seniors Brian Jameson (QB), Kayvawn Simms-Rogers (WR), Zahire Mike (RB), Obina Onyeson (LB), Devin Brown (LB), Moses Gakodi (OL) and Niles Willis (OL); juniors Elijah Johnson (QB) and Kameryn Henry (RB).

Outlook: Meade’s players dedicated themselves to offseason training. The Mustangs may have graduated 19 seniors, but possess a larger current senior class, many of whom are returners flushed with experience. Healthy, loaded, experienced and hungry, Meade will be gunning for a spot at the top. Its Week 3 game against Broadneck will serve as a statement-making opportunity.

Jameson missed time to injury as a junior but will start now after working with a quarterbacks coach all summer and maturing as a leader.

“They have to believe in him,” Sharps said, “and it showed through 7-on-7s.”

North County's Darius Burley runs the ball during the first half against Meade last season. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

North County

Last season: 3-7

Coach: Ron Gamble, first season

Top players: Seniors Anthony Fogo (RB/DB), Jonah Figueroa (RT/DL), Martin Ohakah (LB/DB), Kaden “King” Clea (WR/SS), Isaiah Miller (CB) and Hayden Boyd (K); juniors Darius Burley (QB), Cash Stephenson (DB/QB), Dakari Martin (RB/DB), Madden Posey (C), Elijah Boston (LG/DL), Austin Pierce (RG), Korey Durham (LT/DL), Isaiah Gamble (LB), PJ Vital (LB) and Chris Rosario II (CB); sophomores Ryan Aye (RB/LB) and Joshiah Bryant (FS).

Outlook: Other than Broadneck, North County may have the most complete team already. Scores of young players flushed through North County’s summer workouts, populating a heavy roster this fall that has its new coach pleased.

The offense will flow through Burley, who stands as the most experienced quarterback among Anne Arundel public schools. Though he no longer has to haul every ball himself, Gamble said they’re still going to “let Darius be Darius,” but provide him with some structure so that he’s not always “running for his life.” Returners on the offensive line should make sure of it.

“He’s going to be much more protected in the system so that we can strive for success,” Gamble said.

Old Mill players run out of the tunnel before the Ravens RISE High School Showdown game of the week against South River, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Edgewater. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Old Mill

Last season: 8-4, 4A state quarterfinalists

Coach: Mike Pfisterer, third season

Top players: Seniors Maximus Jones (RB), Ja’Siyuse McGirt (WR), RJ Duncan (OL/DL), Colby Hinkle (OL/LS), Tyler Johnson (OL), Warrington Coates (OL/DL), Darrin Briggs (OL/DL), Tre Rankin (DE), Evan Cowling (DL), Diontae Colbert (LB/S) and Zayne Gay (CB); juniors Xxavien Mackell (G/DT/NG), Eli Miguel (WR) and Ronnie Burrell (K); sophomores Trey Martini (QB), Makel Wilder (WR/CB) and Austyn Bunn (OL).

Outlook: As numbers will soon diminish with the coming opening of Old Mill West, the Patriots’ time in the 4A is in its twilight. The time to win is now.

“We put those plans into play now instead of waiting. It’s going to be fun,” Pfisterer said. “We return a running back, quarterback, our D-line and O-line are strong.”

It’s extremely possible Old Mill possesses the best running back in Anne Arundel County. Jones led the county in rushing last season despite not taking on the role until a couple games in. With a full schedule to use and a year’s worth of experience, Jones could break some records if he wanted to. He may not need to run as much, to be fair, with a loaded receiver corps on the roster. But he will.

“He’s one of the best players in the state,” Pfisterer said. “Glad he’s on our side.”

He’ll be aided, too, by consistency in the quarterback position. Sophomore Trey Martini took the helm after week four and ultimately guided Old Mill to the state quarterfinals. Pfisterer said Martini studied the playbook and moves the ball quicker.

Defense returns six starters “tough in the trenches” and are flushed out by a lot of backups taking starting roles on offense.

Severn

Last season: 7-3, MIAA C Conference champions

Coach: Demetrius Ballard, second season

Top players: Seniors Jack Pumphrey (RB/LB) and Reid Gills (LB); juniors Daniel Growney (WR) and Cayden Decker (K/WR); sophomores Ty Bussard (QB), Julius Floyd (RB/LB), Charlie Runco (RB/LB), Devlan Collier (WR) and Charlie Helfferich (P).

Outlook: Severn might not suffer the graduation of quarterback Jacob Todd and running back Nick Sotiropoulos-Lawrence after all.

“Things are looking up. We’re gonna miss our seniors, their 60 touchdowns and 4,000 yards,” Ballard said. “But honestly, I think we’re a better football team. Those two guys were most of the time the best players on the field, but this year, I think the whole team is good.”

Ballard envisions more small ball with the seven returners he has on offense anchored by McDonogh transfer Ty Bussard. Bussard, who drove down daily from Baltimore County to work out with the Admirals in the spring, will have the chance to evolve for Severn over three years but faces steep competition in a pair of freshmen behind him. He has three running backs around him, allowing Severn to spread the ball, as well as Daniel Growney, a receiver Ballard dubbed his second-best player, and receiver Devlan Collier, his “fastest.”

The defense will be sustained by eight returners, including seniors Alan Sheffers and Richmond commit Bo Fowler, all of whom put in genuine, structured offseason work to bulk up.

Severna Park's Vince Nguyen has his pass blocked by Broadneck's Tyler Hicks during the second half of a high school football game, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Severna Park. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Severna Park

Last season: 5-5

Coach: Nick Marks, first season

Top players: Seniors Cole Brake (WR), Evan Lawhorn (LT), Brady Fox (RT), Luke Byerly (G), Price Connor (C), Rory Jenkins (DL), Kyle Smith (DL), Jon Garvey (DL), AJ Iglesia (LB) and Kevin Bowles (S); juniors Vince Nguyen (QB), Jack Fish (WR), Mason Keegan (LB), Gavin Hall (LS) and Colin Heffernan (K); sophomore Demetrious Jones (RB).

Outlook: Numbers dipped just a touch for the Falcons and injuries have bit them early. Marks sees the sun peeking through the clouds, though. The Falcons were unfortunate in 2022 to lose seasoned senior quarterback Seamus Paternaude to injury, but that tide has turned now. Quarterback Vince Nguyen stepped into that role and gained the experience needed to guide his offense with wisdom.

“We had huge numbers in the weight room during the summer: 68 kids. More of a dedication to football, which was really nice to see,” Marks said. “We had a strength and conditioning program in the summer that was run really well, and it seems to have paid off.”

South River's Finnegan Mulvhill throws the ball during the Ravens RISE High School Showdown game of the week against Old Mill, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Edgewater. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

South River

Last season: 4-6

Coach: Steve Erxleben, third season

Top players: Seniors Chris Sparrow (RB/LB), JR Ritter (TE/DL), Dylan Leonard (LB), Shane Corkill (LB), Daniel Stecklow (LB) and Ramsey Boensch (S); juniors Finn Mulvihill (QB), Ben Adams (RB/S), Tyrell Davis (RB/LB/S), Landen Lilly (TE/LB), Aidan Healy (OL), Busayo Balogun (OL) and Andrew Pitta (OL/DT); sophomores Brett Cotton (RB/DB), Jaden McDuffie (WR/DB), Greg Proud (K/P), Sean Cox (DB), Trent Shipley (DB)

Outlook: The Seahawks swapped 31 seniors in 2022 for 13 in 2023, and that’s not going to make things simple.

“You have to understand your expectations,” Erxleben said, “and temper their expectations. We’re gonna make some errors this year, but, I think this is a talented group.”

If the Seahawks fail sometimes in September, Erxleben sees it as a horizon, not a midnight for South River football. With tons of youth comes tons of chances to build into something great. The longtime coach can see a dangerous team emerging in October.

Leading them will be junior quarterback Finn Mulvihill, who transformed from a youth recreational center to a guy under center about midseason. Unflappable and passionate, his presence has a calming effect on the offense, per Erxleben, and his 7-on-7 performance showed improvement physically. Around him are a ton of running backs, and while South River strives to be balanced, there’s no doubt there’s going to be a lot of ball-carrying. That said, Erxleben and his staff plan to deploy some tricks.

Southern

Last season: 3-6

Coach: Danny Ripple, fifth season

Top players: Seniors Kevin Lane (C), Eric Brown (OL/LB), Andrew Cook (WR), Tucker Pollard (WR), Kai Higdon (OL/DL), Derick Wilson (DT), Leo Flores (OL/DL/K) and Vaughn Marshall (TE/K/P); juniors Ace Heindrichs (QB), Sam Young (FB) and Daevon Crampton (WR); sophomores Vincent Zimmerman (QB) and LJ Evans (RB).

Outlook: “We’re certainly not the biggest and fastest,” Ripple said. “But we are hard-working.”

Quarterback Ace Heindrichs rushed for 670 and threw for 380 yards in 2022, and Ripple is optimistic, especially as he’s placed in a bit of a battle with sophomore quarterback Vincent Zimmerman just behind.

Speed is the name of the game for the Bulldogs, who stock a fairly small offensive line physically.

A well-stocked Bulldogs roster may finally be what it takes to give them that step forward. It’ll be hard for Southern to break into Anne Arundel’s hierarchy as the smallest school in a sport that necessitates a lot of kids. But, should Southern record a massive win over rival South River as well as nearby Annapolis, things would only go up for the little team that could.

St. Mary’s celebrates the win. The St. Mary's Saints defeated the Concordia Prep Saints, 21-13, to win the MIAA B Conference championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Friday, November 18, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

St. Mary’s

Last season: 12-0, MIAA B Conference champions

Coach: Jason Budroni, ninth season

Top players: Seniors Palmer Austin (DL), Cole Meushaw (DE), Mikael Villatoro (DL), Ganon Cope (FS), Izzy Crockett (CB/WR), Steven Schummer (SS) and Teddy Androus (LB); juniors Devin Neurell (RB), James Brinster (C), TJ Denney (RG), Colt Brennan (RG); sophomores Brady Shilling (QB) and Jamal Epps (RB); freshmen DJ Hitaffer (QB), Max Fresty (WR), Luke Pongratz (WR), James Brimhall (WR) and TJ Sheehan (RG).

Outlook: Replacing basically an entire offense that led a team to an undefeated season and an MIAA B crown isn’t a fun task. But it’s one St. Mary’s has to do.

“Losing one is bad enough, and we lost all of them. But they’re coming along. The offense is the strength of our team,” Budroni said. “Throwing the ball. Catching the ball is a different story. They’re young.”

Freshman quarterback DJ Hitaffer takes the reins, guiding backs like “shifty” Jamal Epps and Devin Neurell, who has to return from a knee injury. Hitaffer, though not yet as dynamic as Petitbon, per Budroni, can hoof it pretty well, too. The receivers are freshmen, Budroni said, and that’s still a work in progress, with some anchoring from senior two-way Izzy Crockett. Six freshmen on varsity is the most Budroni has ever carried.

The defensive line carries a bit of seniority, and the speed will hopefully account for the lack of size.