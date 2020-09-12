‘We’re playing high school football in the fall’: Flag football league debuts in Pasadena

“We were anxious and excited and the kids were looking forward to getting back out on the field. They just wanted to get back to a sense of normalcy. We just wanted them to get out there, have some fun and fly around and enjoy Friday night under the lights again,” Sharps said. “At the end of the day, the players want to have fun, but our kids are competitors and they showed that by battling back. We teach them how to compete, so we just wanted them to get out there and compete and have fun.”