After interim role, Heather Arnold named Old Mill High athletic director

When the coronavirus pandemic lifts its grip and high school sports resume at Old Mill once again, it will be Heather Arnold leading athletics into the new world.
Arnold will remain the Patriots’ athletic director after serving in an interim capacity for the final few months of the winter season. She stepped into the role after Jeff Martin became Crofton’s first athletic director in mid-January.
In doing so, Arnold will become the only woman currently serving as athletic director in Anne Arundel County’s public schools system and the second in the county, alongside St. Mary’s Allison Fondale.
“It’ll feel normal," Arnold said. "I think we need to have more female role models in the athletic world that these young ladies who are athletes can look up to.”
The support Arnold felt from her fellow administrators and coaches at Old Mill were the ties that bound her to the school, rather than potentially taking flight for another new and developing department such as Crofton High School, which is set to open in the fall.
“It’s almost a family-like atmosphere. It has a rich tradition,” Arnold said. “We have a number of coaches that are alumni that want to carry on the traditions at Old Mill. And I love the people who I work with there."
Arnold, too, has contributed her fair share to that culture.
In her seventh year coaching field hockey, Arnold guided Old Mill to the Class 4A state semifinal this past fall for only the third time in program history. She then watched over an athletics department that produced a county champion girls basketball team the featured Capital Gazette girls basketball Player of the Year Amani Watts and multiple All-County selections.
Along with coaching field hockey, Arnold has served as a physical education and health teacher at the school since 2012.
Even before the news of her hire arose, Arnold dove into her duties as athletic director that, in lieu of actual games, are still pressing this time of year: namely, scheduling. Arnold’s worked out the Patriots fall schedules and is tinkering with the winter and spring slates. She’s also got to fill coaching positions for boys soccer and cross country.
An issue likely to rise to the top of her plate soon is whether or not fall athletes can dive into the weight rooms when they’re supposed to — at the end of the year — or any time soon period. Old Mill holds strength and conditioning programs throughout the summer, which Arnold said both benefits current athletes and gives incoming freshmen a chance to get to know their teammates and coaches.
It’s just one problem to tackle in what will be one of the more unusual beginnings to a first-time athletic director’s career.
“We have to see where this pandemic leads us. I’m not sure we’ll return this spring, and we’ll have to see what the fall brings. Any new types of rules and regulations on when we can practice, when we can get back into the building,” Arnold said. “That’s going to be the biggest challenge. Where are we going from here?"