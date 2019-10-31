Spalding gets past Mercy, 1-0, in IAAM A soccer semifinals

Both the Mercy and Archbishop Spalding soccer teams had a few scoring chances in a mostly quiet first half on Thursday, but neither team cashed in. Spalding decided to step up the pressure in the second half.

The host Cavaliers kept the ball in the Magic’s end for much of the second half and finally broke through when Ashley Tutas scored with just under 13 minutes remaining, and Spalding topped Mercy, 1-0, in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference semifinal.

Spalding (14-1-1) advanced to the conference championship game against McDonogh on Saturday at 7 p.m. at CCBC-Essex. This is a rematch of last year’s title game that McDonogh won.

These two schools have won the last 11 A Conference championship — with McDonogh taking seven and the Cavaliers winning four.

Spalding pushed hard on offense after that scoreless first half. The Cavaliers came up with several good scoring chances, starting with a strong 15-yard shot by Tutas nine minutes in. They had three more opportunities before Tutas broke through.

“[We were] just being resilient,” Spalding coach Ashly Kennedy said. “Something will happen if you keep the pressure on.”

The game-winning play came after a short throw-in from Hannah Williams from the right sideline. Her toss came right to Tutas, who fired a 35-yard shot toward the left post that skidded past Mercy goalie Alivia McDermott (six saves) and into the net.

That came with 12:48 remaining and proved to be the deciding goal, although the Cavaliers kept the heat on for several more minutes.

“I was trying to create a scoring opportunity,” Tutas said. “After the first half, we knew we had to pick it up. We weren’t playing our best.”

In the second half, Spalding kept the ball and leaned on the Mercy defense time and time again and took care of business in its own end. In the first half, the Magic had the wind at their back and were able to create a few good opportunities of their own.

Palina Jordan broke through the Spalding defense and pushed a ball forward, but Cavaliers goalie Emma Murray (two saves) sprinted out to beat her to it in the 14th minute. Moments later, Jordan got another chance but sent a shot wide left.

In the second half, Mercy (14-3) rarely moved the ball deep into the Spalding end. The Magic finally got the ball inside of the box in the final five minutes but never really found a dangerous shot.

The Cavaliers scored a 3-2 victory over Mercy in overtime when they met in the regular season. Also, the Magic topped McDonogh this season, and coach Doug Pryor’s young team held its own throughout the fall.

“We’re starting five freshmen, but they grew up fast,” Pryor said. “They battled and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Now Spalding faces a McDonogh team that it lost to 1-0 on Oct. 24. The Cavaliers earned the championship game bid with a strong second half that proved to be too much for Mercy.

“In the second half, we just played like we knew we could,” Tutas said.

Goals: AS — Tutas; Assists: AS — Williams. Saves: M — McDermott 6; AS — Murray 2. Half: 0-0.