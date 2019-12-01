Hard work exhibited during the recent summer months translated into a pair of successful campaigns on the links for 2019 Capital-Gazette Newspapers Golfers of the Year.
Preparation for the recently completed high school golf season by Severna Park freshman David Regala and Arundel sophomore Angelina Hwang consisted of long hours on the practice course and the inclusion of numerous junior tournaments.
While both were somewhat disappointed with their overall play during the summer circuit, Regala and Hwang experienced the fruit of their labors this fall by being named the top male and female golfers, respectively, by the county coaches.
“(David) did awesome,” Severna Park coach Pete Buck said. “He definitely did better than I expected, especially as a freshman. He started by winning his first match. (His strengths are) his competitiveness and his mental makeup around the golf course."
Buck said Regala, who snared third place at the Turf Valley Classic in August as part of the junior circuit, is consistent and avoids the blowup holes.
"He has a very good short game, which allows him to save strokes. He is always between birdie, par and bogey. That’s the difference between the kids at the top and the kids in the middle or bottom. He is always staying away from the big number.”
Regala, who joined his older brother Pete in the Falcons lineup this past season, finished with a 38.5 scoring average. He won two regular season matches and tied for first in a third while also placing second and fourth in his two other appearances.
“I did probably a lot better than I thought being a freshman,” Regala said. “I did a lot of tournaments and stuff and I’ve been practicing for a while. I just want to keep improving and go on an upward trend.”
Regala’s performance did not slow once postseason action began as he tied for second place at the county championship match at Crofton Country Club after carding an 80. Regala also tied for ninth place at the District V tournament with a 79 and would have tied for 32nd at the state tournament had he not been disqualified for an inadvertent scoring error.
Buck stated that Regala was one of four freshmen to qualify for the final round of the state match.
“No doubt we look for him to be a leader on the team (next season),” Buck said. “He does have some areas of improvement. We want to get him in the weight room and add some yardage to his irons. That is only going to make him better overall.”
Speaking of progress, Arundel coach Geoffery Turk said Hwang made significant strides in her game from her freshman to sophomore season, which culminated in a victory at the county championships. She carded an 81 to lead the Wildcats to a second-place finish overall.
“It was pretty amazing because I knew I could have done it last year,” said Hwang of capturing the county crown. “After vacation, there wasn’t a day I wasn’t practicing and I played in a lot of tournaments over the summer. My goal (next season) is to win a county championship and hopefully, a district championship.”
Hwang placed third at the District V tournament with a score of 79 and snared 15th place at the state tournament, carding a two-day total of 166 (81-85).
“It really wasn’t a surprise. I certainly thought she would do better this year,” Turk said. “She worked hard over the summer and played in a couple of tournaments. You can tell she definitely put some time in her game.
“She is hitting the ball farther this year and her tee game is a lot better. She has more accurate, more consistent approach shots. She was really getting in there closer to the pins. I was proud of her making the cut (at the state tournament). She was a little disappointed. She certainly wanted to be in the 70s on one of her days.”